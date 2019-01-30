Another 13% Upside For Medical Properties Trust

Back in February of 2018, I wrote a bullish article on Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in which I claimed it had 50% upside to a fair value of $18.50. I want to update the thesis as MPW is trading somewhat close to this fair value estimate ($17.50 intraday 1/28/19). Note that, while I happened to be right so far on MPW, there have also been plenty of stocks on which I have been wrong, so consider each individual thesis on the reasoning behind it rather than on some perceived track record.

The updated buy thesis

MPW is a well-managed company with a strong asset portfolio, yet it trades at a discount to peers and to its own history. We believe a peer average multiple of 14X 2019 estimated FFO would be appropriate, and this suggests about 13% upside from today's price. Hospitals are a strong asset class, and MPW is the dominant hospital owner among REITs.

Momentum and value

MPW is now one of those rare stocks that is both momentum and value. Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has substantially outperformed REITs and its healthcare subsector peers.

Source: SNL Financial

Despite the price gains, MPW remains a good value at 12.2X 2019 Capital IQ consensus FFO. This compares favorably to the healthcare REIT sector, which has a median and mean of 14.7X and 13.8X, respectively.

Source: SNL Financial

How can a company that returned over 40% last year still be cheap?

Well, FFO/share has grown along with the market price, which has helped keep the multiple down.

Source: SNL Financial

In fact, MPW is trading slightly below its normal multiple.

In my previous thesis, I had suggested a 13X multiple as fair value, but I am upping that to a 14X multiple because MPW has demonstrated excellence in its property selection. It has had far less cash flow disruption than other healthcare REITs, and it has made large profits from asset sales.

At 14X 2019 estimated FFO, MPW would trade at $20, indicating about 13% upside from today's price.

Full cycle investments

In June of 2018, MPW started a streak of dispositions which demonstrated some impressive full cycle IRRs. The 3 hospital portfolio sold in June consisted of individual hospitals acquired at different times, and it is shown below.

The dispositions got larger and more accretive in September with a single asset sale and a European portfolio sale.

On 9/6/18, MPW closed on the sale of its North Cyprus Medical Center in Texas for $148mm. They recognized a gain of $100mm on the sale.

On 9/6/18, MPW completed the sale of a 50% stake in a German 71 hospital portfolio for 1.14B Euros. MPW recorded a gain of 500mm Euros.

These gains are quite large, both relative to original cost and in absolute magnitude. In fact, the profits from these full cycle investments exceed 10% of MPW's total market cap. That is substantial value creation on top of the cash flows these assets generated while being held.

In addition to strong property selection underwriting, I believe the success can partially be attributed to the asset class, with hospitals generally performing better than senior housing and SNFs (skilled nursing).

A better asset class

SNF operators have had significant markdowns in rent, and this has even impacted the higher end properties such as those owned by Ventas (VTR). Demand for SNFs has been steadily decreasing as a shortening length of stay has outweighed demographic benefits. Senior housing was also portended to benefit from the "silver wave," but the demand got blown out by unconstrained supply.

In contrast, hospitals have enjoyed steady and growing demand with length of stay protected by the higher acuity of the patients on which they operate. Supply of hospitals has been somewhat restricted by certificates of need which are required in some areas. Thus, developers have been less likely to overbuild hospitals.

The fundamental differences show up in the numbers with SNFs and senior housing struggling to maintain EBITDAR coverage with most of the REITs focused on these asset classes somewhere around 1.2-1.4X coverage. Note that the 1.2-1.4X is the portfolio average with some assets under 1X.

In contrast, MPW has far healthier coverage with EBITDARM of 3.2X. This coverage seems to be growing nicely as discussed on the 3Q18 conference call.

"Our same-store total portfolio EBITDARM coverage for the trailing 12 months Q2 2018 is 3.2 times, which represents a 17% increase year-over-year and a 0.5% increase quarter-over-quarter."

We see the fundamental outlook for hospitals as more favorable than for other healthcare asset classes, so MPW should not trade at a discount as it is the only REIT pure-play hospital owner.

Growth pipeline

Hospitals are a huge market, and MPW has both the U.S. and Europe to draw from, so it has a nearly limitless pipeline. On the 3Q18 conference call, Ed Aldag discussed $5B of potential acquisitions in active negotiations consisting of $3B in the U.S and $2 billion internationally (I assume international means Europe, given MPW's presence there).

Funding for these would likely come from some combination of proceeds from the aforementioned asset sales, debt, and equity. At this point, we cannot calculate accretion or dilution from the pipeline as cap rates have not been announced. That being said, MPW has a track record of only pulling the trigger when it is accretive, so I remain somewhat optimistic.

Dividend growth

A current yield of 5.66% is made more attractive by a nice track record of dividend growth.

Source: SNL Financial

Every 3 to 5 quarters, MPW has been upping its annual payout by $0.04. Given a healthy LTM dividend payout ratio of 76%, and the potential growth from its pipeline, I suspect the raises will continue at this pace for the next few years.

Risks and concerns

While Europe's healthcare system is generally regarded as more stable than that of the U.S, I am a bit worried by the economic weakness in Europe. Given that much of the European healthcare system is paid for by governments, macroeconomic weakness could reduce tax dollars, which would in turn cause legislative purse string tightening. Whether or not healthcare would be harmed in the downturn is a subject on which others may have better expertise than I do, but it is something I watch and I think is a greater concern than people are currently factoring in.

A near-term equity raise seems likely for 2 reasons:

MPW is at a 52-week high, making it a good time to issue. The $5B pipeline will need funding.

While an equity raise that funds quality acquisitions may be long run accretive, REIT equity offerings almost always cause temporary price drops. A potential means of mitigating this risk would be to have a half position in MPW now and fill it out on the dip from equity issuance.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MPW. I am personally long MPW. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

A complete list of my Seeking Alpha articles may be accessed in my article archives. Articles referenced in this article are not necessarily reflective of my entire body of work which can be found in my article archives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.