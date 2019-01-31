The Dollar Is Stuck In Neutral

The U.S. dollar is the leading reserve currency of the world, which means that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments hold dollars as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. The dollar index measures the U.S. currency against a basket of other foreign exchange instruments. Meanwhile, the euro, another reserve currency, makes up 57% of the dollar index. Therefore, the dollar index is highly sensitive to moves in the European exchange instrument.

The dollar index hit a high at 103.815 in January 2017 and turned lower falling to a low at 88.15 on February 2018, a decline of over 15%. The index then recovered reaching a peak at 97.705 during the final month of last year as the index rebounded by 10.8%. In the world of currencies, one of the primary determinants of their price paths is the yield they offer to holders. Based on the widening interest rate differential between the dollar and the euro, the rally from the lows is not only logical; it has not appreciated enough based on monetary policy directions in the U.S. compared to the path followed by the European Central Bank.

When a market does not react to traditional factors, it often reveals an underlying weakness or strength that stands in front of the continuation of a trend. When it comes to the dollar index, the price action on the upside has been disappointing. The dollar has been stuck in neutral since its most recent peak in December, and that could be a bearish sign for the greenback. The Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Bearish product (UDN) appreciates when the dollar index moves to the downside.

The dollar has not made a new high since December

The dollar index could be waiting to make a move on the upside which would be a delayed reaction, or the inability to rise to a higher high is a significant sign of weakness for the greenback.

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the index continues to be in a pattern of higher lows and higher highs that started almost one year ago in February 2018. The most recent peak came in mid-December at 97.705, but it corrected back to a higher low at 94.635 in early January. The dollar index was at the 95.61 level as of January 30 even though the trend in the rate differential between the dollar and the euro continues to rise.

The rate gap between the dollar and the euro favors the greenback

In late 2015, before the Fed shifted to hiking the Fed Funds level from zero percent, U.S. rates were 40 basis points higher than short-term European rates. Three years later, at the end of 2018, the Fed Funds rate had increased to 2.25-2.50% while the short-term euro rate remained at negative forty basis points, which makes the current gap 2.65-2.90% which is a significant move over the period. The dollar index during the final month of 2015 traded in a range from 97.21 to 100.60. In December 2018, with the rate differential substantially higher, the range in the index was lower at 95.585 to 97.705 and fell. Therefore, the dollar has ignored the widening gap between the U.S. and European short-term rates which runs contrary to traditional pressures when it comes to foreign exchange rates.

It would be one thing if the market's perception were that the gap would be narrowing in 2019, but that is not the case. The Fed told markets at the final FOMC meeting of 2018 that they plan to hike rates by 25 basis points twice in 2019 and they see no reason to slow the QT program, while the ECB continues to soar as a monetary policy dove.

Mario Draghi's comments should have launched the dollar

Mario Draghi's term as the President of the ECB will end later this year, and while the QE program came to an end last month, there are no stated plans to reduce the central bank's balance sheet or to increase the short-term rate from negative forty basis points. Based on his most recent comments, it is looking like he will never pull the trigger on a rate hike at the ECB and will leave that for his successor. Draghi told markets:

The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have moved to the downside on account of the persistence of uncertainties. The near-term growth momentum is likely to be weaker than previously expected. The Governing Council will give itself more time to assess whether all these risk factors have affected confidence and we are going to have another discussion in March when we will also have the new (growth) projections.

Following the comments from the President of the ECB, the market does not expect a short-term rate hike in Europe until 2020 at the earliest, which means that the gap between the dollar and short-term euro rates could be at 3.15-3.40% by the end of this year. The gap should be supporting gains in the dollar index, but it is not.

When a market should go higher and it does not, watch out

After almost four decades of watching markets across all asset classes, I have learned that when the price of a currency or any asset has many fundamental reasons to move in one direction, and it refuses, it often goes the other way. The lack of any follow-through on the upside in the dollar index since the rate hike at the end of last year and the dovish comments by the President of the ECB are signs that the rally in the dollar has stalled. Support for the dollar index stands at the 94.635 level with technical resistance at 97.705. With the index at 95.61 level on January 30, it is sitting a bit below the middle of the support and resistance levels. The index will need to make a new and higher high sooner rather than later to continue the bullish trend that began one year ago. The longer it sits around the current level, the higher the risk of a test to the downside which could lead to a washout in the greenback. Below the 94.635 support level, the next target on the downside would be the September 2018 low at 93.395.

As the dollar is the reserve currency of the world, it is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. There is a long-term inverse correlation between the dollar and raw material prices, and a weakening dollar would support the prices of many commodities. The one commodity that acts as both a metal and a currency is gold. The price of the yellow metal has been moving steadily higher since mid-August when the dollar rose to a high. However, even though the U.S. currency continued to rally, gold refused to move to the downside in mid-December. The gold market traded to a new and higher high at $1314.50 per ounce on January 29 which is the highest price since May 2018 and could be a sign that the dollar will continue to drift lower.

UDN to bet on a lower greenback

If the dollar index is preparing to decline, the most direct route for a short position in the greenback is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market or a short position in the dollar index futures contract. For those who do not venture into those areas, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Bearish product provides an alternative. The fund summary for UDN states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short U.S. Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

The UDN product has net assets of $29.37 million and trades an average of 39,111 shares each day. The dollar index fell from 97.705 in December to a low at 94.635 in early January, a drop of 3.1%.

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.76 to 21.22 or 2.2%. While the UDN product underperformed the price action in the dollar index, it did follow the price direction. However, the most significant returns when it comes to a move to the downside in the dollar index could come from the members of the commodities asset class.

The dollar is stuck in neutral despite the widening rate differential between the greenback and the euro. The lack of a bullish response could be a sign that the U.S. currency is out of gas and is preparing for a downside correction.

