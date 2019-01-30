Atlas Copco's Better Fourth Quarter Offset By Ample 2019 Uncertainties
Atlas Copco's strong fourth quarter doesn't have them out of the woods, as management's guidance for 2019 was vague but suggesting further weakening in multiple end-markets.
Weakness in autos and semis seems to be spreading, and Compressor, Vacuum, and Industrial could weaken more noticeably in 2019 before the recovery/rebound begins.
Atlas Copco's valuation makes it a toss-up call today; this is probably no worse than an "okay" time for long-term investors to buy, but there could be near-term weakness/underperformance.
The past year (2018) was a relatively rare year where Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) underperformed its industrial peers, as worries mounted throughout the year about the company's semiconductor-exposed Vacuum Technique business. Performance has improved