Summary

Atlas Copco's strong fourth quarter doesn't have them out of the woods, as management's guidance for 2019 was vague but suggesting further weakening in multiple end-markets.

Weakness in autos and semis seems to be spreading, and Compressor, Vacuum, and Industrial could weaken more noticeably in 2019 before the recovery/rebound begins.

Atlas Copco's valuation makes it a toss-up call today; this is probably no worse than an "okay" time for long-term investors to buy, but there could be near-term weakness/underperformance.