Wells Fargo: Not Much Strength In Earnings

Wells Fargo and Co (WFC) suffered a weak Q4, further highlighting our many concerns on the stock. We think WFC's balance sheet and top line will remain pressured until the Fed's restrictions are lifted. In addition, we think the ongoing investigations into the company's scandals represents a key risk from both governance and litigation standpoints. Despite a challenging outlook, WFC still trades at a premium to peers at ~1.3x P/B. We find it hard to justify owning the stock at such lofty multiples and would rather sit this one out.

Noisy quarter, NIM flat

WFC witnessed a very noisy quarter, but base operating results were better than last quarter. Softer growth in Net Interest Income (NII) with an increase of $72 million from last quarter was experienced during the quarter. The rise was due to the benefits of higher interest rates and favorable hedge ineffectiveness partially offset by the impacts of the balance sheet mix and lower variable income.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) was stable qoq at 2.94%, the reason being the benefit from deposit mix, sales/run-off of higher yielding loans, a shift in loan mix and higher long-term debt counterbalanced the higher short-term rates. WFC reported that the growth of average loans was at 0.7% due to C&I loans to non-banks and for M&A financings. Compared to last quarter, funding costs rose faster by 14bp qoq vs. 10bp qoq rise. Average interest-earning assets also went up by c$7.3 billion.

Source: WFC releases

Loan yields higher

As mentioned earlier, total average loans were up by c1% in the linked quarter with average loan yield of 4.79% in the linked quarter, which could be one of the critical reasons for the stability of the net interest margin, despite relatively stagnant net interest income. One should note that average loan yield has seen constant expansion in the backdrop of increasing interest rates in the US and the consequent effect on repricing.

Period end loans, however, went down due to drop in legacy consumer real estate portfolios. The most promising segment in the loan book was commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, which was up by $12.2 billion in the linked quarter.

Source: WFC releases

Weak non-interest income

Non-interest income was the troubled area for the bank this quarter. Non-interest income has generally been around 41-42% of the mix in the recent past, however, it went below 40% during this quarter. The drop was significant when compared to both the fee income earned in the prior quarter (-11%) as well as the same quarter in the previous year (-14%).

Significant challenges were experienced in the mortgage banking and investment banking divisions, while gains from equity and debt securities (as $570 million lower deferred compensation was partially offset by higher gains from venture capital and private equity partnerships) also added to the woes.

C/I ratio level maintained although slightly up

Cost-income ratio (i.e. non-interest expense divided by total revenues) increased by 90 bps, despite non-interest expense falling by 3% during the quarter (with lower employee benefit expenses being the primary driver) and 21% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year (due to lower FDIC expenditures and operating losses). The ratio has been on a downward trajectory in recent quarters as shown in the chart below. WFC met its non-interest expense target for the year and mentioned that it is on track to meet its targets in the next two years.

Source: WFC releases

Credit quality remains strong

NPAs decreased by $289 million, with total non-performing loans adding up to $7.0 billion, down from $7.2 billion in the prior quarter, a 3.3% quarter on quarter fall. However, net charge-offs increased by $721 million, due to higher consumer losses as seasonal credit card losses moved up. Consequently, there was 4% yoy increase in 90+ days delinquencies.

Source: WFC releases

CET1 ratio shrinks by 20bps, above the regulatory hurdle

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was at 11.7% during the quarter, above the 10% internal requirement as well as that of the regulators, though it shrunk by 20 bps as compared to the previous quarter. This was primarily due to capital return (common stock dividends and share repurchases – we talk about this next). However, there remains upside potential although at the cost of compressing NIMs.

During the quarter, the company bought back 142.7 million shares which were offset by 12.4 million new issuances, resulting in the period-end NOSH dropping by 3%. Return of capital to shareholders was to the tune of $8.8 billion during the quarter, 2.2x that of 4Q17. Return in 2018 was $25.8 billion, impacting CET1 ratio by only 30 basis points downwards due to RWA improvements, including the regulatory guidance covering high-volatility Commercial Real Estate, as well as declines in RWA from changes in balance sheet mix to lower risk assets.

Source: WFC releases

Conclusion: Cloudy picture

Q4 results can hardly be called a focused execution. The bank currently trades at c1.3x its book and c12x its trailing earnings. We believe that this is a bit on the high side considering the tepid growth in the bank’s loan book and deteriorating earnings quality as fee income falls significantly.

Going forward, we see little respite - WFC's balance sheet and top line are likely to remain pressured due to the Fed's restrictions. In addition, we think the ongoing investigations into the company's scandals represents a key risk we are not quite comfortable with. With a lofty multiple and several key challenges ahead, we find it hard to justify owning WFC at this juncture. We think it more prudent to sit this one out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.