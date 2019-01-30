From Bread Basket To Basket Case And Back: Asset Allocation Daily

Rebalancing

“Systematic rebalancing is one of the few opportunities for a nearly ‘free lunch’ that the markets offer. Year-end 2018 was a great time to rebalance. The US stock market declined 13% in the quarter, while international markets fell 11% - and 14% for the year. Rebalancing back into equities after such a significant decline gave investors an opportunity to buy at lower prices.” (Gautam Dhingra, Ph.D., CFA and Christopher J. Olson, CFA, CFA Institute Contributors)

“Long-term GDP growth and certain labor market efficiencies both result from immigration's positive impact on demographic trends and labor productivity. Returns to capital are significant and help to drive entrepreneurship, business investment, and invention. The Social Security system would also be better supported by higher rather than lower levels of legal immigration. …The problem is that the politically explosive issue of lower returns to labor due to high rates of illegal immigration has frozen reform efforts to a standstill… Reform will require compromise, innovative ideas for resolving some of the issues, and the patience to let it occur over a long transition period.” (Kevin Wilson)

“Investors that bought the [MSCI Argentina] index in December 1987 made over 21 times their money by May 1992, just over four years later. Then the market crashed, but the index was still left up nine times from the 1987 level…and then rapidly rose again. After a decade, the US dollar index return was about 18 times, which is equivalent to over 33% a year (with compounding).” (Rob Marstrand)

In his current article on Seeking Alpha, Rob Marstrand discusses “a potentially massive opportunity,” which should get every investor’s attention, though said opportunity is not the world’s bread basket but basket case, i.e., Venezuela.

The idea is not presently actionable, but that’s why alert investors read authors like Marstrand – to prepare in advance of opportunities as may arise. His point is that businesses that survive socialism and its attendant problems, like hyperinflation, are impossible to assess; consequently, investors dump them and they end up valued at a fraction of their true worth. When the system is then reformed, investment returns and valuations soar. That’s how Argentinian stocks rewarded investors so handsomely, per the illustration he offers above.

But I don’t think one need wait until Venezuela’s oil companies re-register on the New York Stock Exchange for such an opportunity. On a smaller scale, we see these cyclical swings between bread basket and basket case all the time. This can often be apprehended, in almost real time, via a glance at SA’s home page. Take a look at “country ETF winners.” The one-month change for the leading country ETF is Brazil (14.1%), which makes sense, since a change in government one month ago signaled a decisive shift in the direction of freeing the eighth-largest economy in the world from high-inflation, statist control. The second ETF winner was Turkey, but all signs there point to long-term basket-casism. Since I’m not a trader, I’m not that interested in following the escapades leading to the swoons and short-term recoveries in the Turkish lira, but grounded growth stories as in Brazil are of interest, as I commented last month.

So with Brazil already haven taken off and Venezuela a not-yet-ready-to-implement future investment, the question arises: Who’s next? I’m not sure, though I’ll be happy to share my findings when I develop an idea about this. But this I will say: For better or worse, I think these opportunities – and inevitable reversals too – will only multiply in the coming years because of the nature of the times in which we live. Marstrand writes of Venezuela:

“After two decades, this attempt to create a socialist utopia has ended with the usual result… economic dystopia and more poverty than ever before. Price inflation was around one million percent last year.”

He’s certainly correct, and all the claims heard over decades that whatever new form of socialism emerges shouldn’t be judged on the basis of the failed Soviet experiment have collapsed under the weight of immiseration they have brought. But there’s something new afoot today, that wasn’t the case for those like Marstrand and me who grew up in the ’70s and observed decades of capitalist prosperity, and that is the past two decades or more of middle-class stagnation, which erodes the popular basis of capitalism. One result of this is the wild swings – even in that paragon of stability, the United States – in governing approaches. With a new member of Congress, already touted as a presidential candidate, suggesting that a 70% marginal tax rate lies in America’s future, expect these swings to persist. The past decade of U.S. political history refutes those who would scoff at the possibility of a newbie gaining high office.

For investors, though, the frontiers of investment opportunity may be shifting further and faster than we’ve been accustomed, as countries move from bread basket to basket case – and back again.

