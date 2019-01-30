Why I Traded Enbridge And Macquarie Infrastructure For Buckeye Partners

BPL management made the difficult decision to cut their distribution for the first time in their history, placing the company's investment grade credit rating on a solid footing and setting the stage for future distribution growth and strong total returns.

ENB was listed as one of my "top buys" for 2019. However, since then I have learned something about the company that has compelled me to sell it.

I recently wrote highly bullish articles on both Enbridge (ENB) and Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) in which I labeled ENB one of my top buys for 2019 and MIC as one of my two favorite infrastructure businesses. However, I have decided to trade both of them for a long position in Buckeye Partners (BPL).

I like BPL because its valuation is comparable to MIC's and far cheaper than ENB's right now while offering assets that are diversified across both MIC's and ENB's core businesses. BPL is also in a strong position to grow its distribution in the years to come as it is now on a much firmer footing following its distribution cut late last year. As a result, I believe BPL total returns will likely exceed MIC's and perform roughly on par with ENB's at current valuations. The final deciding factor that caused me to sell ENB - and something that Biblically Responsible Investors should be aware of - was that I recently discovered through Inspire Investing's brand new free screening tool that ENB engages in LGBTQ activism and sponsors LGBTQ pride events. Meanwhile, BPL's business has thus far abstained from engaging in activities that would violate my personal beliefs.

With that being said, I am still bullish on both MIC and ENB as highly likely to deliver outsized total returns to investors and will delve more deeply into my current outlook for each of these aforementioned stocks.

Enbridge

ENB fundamentally remains a great investment despite its very strong start to the year (booking over 16% returns and nearly tripling the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) as one of my Top Buys for 2019).

Shares are still well off of all-time highs, and the forward yield is near all-time highs (forward yield is 6.11%).

When taking into account that the dividend per share is at all-time highs and that the company recently improved its structure (by rolling up its undervalued subsidiaries), achieved self-funding status, fortified its balance sheet, and is consistently growing its cash flows at a robust pace, it is obvious that the share price and dividend yield are more a product of the market's sentiments on the broader sector rather than the individual business.

ENB boasts a strong moat and industry-leading BBB+ credit rating due to its high-quality and mission-critical energy infrastructure assets, which provide it with very stable cash flows (long-term, fixed fee, take-or-pay contracts with investment grade counter-parties with less than 1% of cash flows directly subject to commodity price exposure). The moat is also supported by the company's enormous scale, high switching costs, strong pricing power, and networking effects.

While the company's business model and credit rating make it appear to be a fairly safe and defensive investment, ENB also still offers enticing total returns despite its recent run-up. The company's board just hiked the dividend by double digits and plans to continue doing so over the next couple of years thanks to the $22 billion growth pipeline coming online through 2020. This means that the company's total return outlook according to the Gordon Dividend Growth model is around 16% (6% forward dividend yield plus a 10% annual dividend growth rate). While the longer term total return outlook is probably a bit less (there is only so much growth that can be sustained by such a large business due to the law of large numbers as well as limits to fossil fuel infrastructure demand), it is still very likely in the double-digits (especially considering that ENB has already begun the initial stages of laying the foundation for a transition to renewable energy infrastructure) thanks to the company's long-term dividend growth record, its very stable business model, and low payout ratio combined with its attractive current yield.

ENB’s growth outlook does face several risks, however. First, the potential for prohibitive environmental regulations which could significantly dent the profitability and even viability of new pipeline projects. This is especially important to watch as the 2020 election unfolds, with the Democratic candidates almost certain to push for much tougher controls on fossil fuels production, transport, and consumption. This could result in a subdued growth outlook for the company. Additionally, ENB is a Canadian company and pays its dividends in Canadian Dollars. This exposes non-Canadians to currency risk (which could take a sizable bite out of profits) as well as the risk of further environmental regulation in Canada (which is significantly more liberal and environmentalist than the United States at present). Finally, ENB is an operational and capital intensive business. This means that ENB is exposed to all sorts of human and mechanical errors that derail its operations and growth projects. It also means that ENB is dependent on access to affordably priced capital. While it is now self-funding (meaning that it doesn't have to issue additional shares to fund the equity portion of its CapEx) and it also boasts a strong BBB+ credit rating, ENB still is exposed to interest rate risk as rising rates will increase the cost of its debt capital, thereby diminishing its profitability.

ENB's total return outlook remains strong, with longer-term total returns likely in the low teens (10%-12%), assuming the long-term dividend growth rate is ~4%-6% (which is very reasonable when weighing the business risks and maturation of the business and sector against the strong business model and the company's long-term 11% dividend growth CAGR) and it remains fundamentally an attractive investment.

However, as already mentioned, due to its involvements in promoting causes that violate my beliefs as someone to subscribes to the tenants of biblically responsible investing, I have decided to sell my shares since I do not want some of my profits going to directly support these causes.

Please note: I understand these are controversial issues and my intent is not to begin a debate or condemn people who view these issues differently from me. I am simply trying to educate investors so that the large number of investors who hold similar views as I do can be made aware of this company's practices and make educated investing decisions.

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC also remains an attractive investment opportunity despite its strong start to the year and near 2.5x outperformance of the SPY.

However, unlike ENB, its attractive dividend yield (9.63% as of this writing) is not in spite of sustained strong performance, but rather the result of a steep cut last year due to weakness in its International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) energy storage business (backwardation in relevant commodity markets resulted in a dramatic decrease in the demand for liquid fuels storage and ~15% excess capacity this year). However, the thesis supporting MIC is that its balance sheet has been shored up over the past year and the 30% dividend cut was a very conservative response to a mere 8%-10% expected decline in free cash flow from the storage business weakness, rendering the steep decline an overreaction and creating a significant gap between price and value. This is thought to be the reason behind the heavy insider buying that has been taking place

MIC's move to cut the dividend helped them achieve a reaffirmed investment grade credit rating and their strategic sale of a richly-valued non-core asset (the "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC') helped them to reduce total outstanding debt by nearly $1 billion by year-end and brought their debt to EBITDA ratio to within their 4x-4.5x target. This should help reduce interest expense in the near term while also helping to offset what will likely be higher refinancing costs in the coming years as their extremely low-interest rate debt (low 3% weighted average interest rate) comes due.

Additionally - despite the disposition of BEC - MIC remains fairly well diversified, with over half of its EBITDA generated outside of IMTT. Much of this cash flow comes from its second largest business (Atlantic Aviation), which enjoys networking and economies of scale advantages as one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. and is currently providing MIC with much-needed stable cash flow generation and steady growth. Though it is somewhat recession-vulnerable due to the sensitivity of the airline industry to macroeconomic conditions, it does enjoy 20 year plus average remaining leases on its contracts. The remainder (~14%) is generated by a solar/wind portfolio and MIC Hawaii. MIC Hawaii is a gas and green energy-focused business which consists of Hawaii Gas and other businesses that are collectively engaged in enhancing the cost-to-performance ratio of energy in Hawaii. Though much smaller than IMTT and Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii and the solar and wind portfolio are fairly stable cash-flowing businesses.

While these other businesses are helping to dilute the pain from the IMTT issues, management's ability to successfully and rapidly repurpose its storage business for stabilized performance and eventually growth is crucial to the total return proposition in MIC shares. If management fails and this segment underperforms for several years, the shares could continue to languish or even decline further, while distribution growth will likely be put on hold indefinitely. Additionally, MIC's businesses are not recession-proof. A significant slow-down in energy consumption (due to a slowing economy) could lead to further weakness in the energy business and its aviation business would also likely suffer from a downturn in global air traffic demand. This could result in further pain for investors. Finally, if interest rates head back up, it will take a significant bite out of MIC's cash flow since a considerable portion of its debt matures in the next several years and its current interest rate is well below current market rates. Taking this into account, MIC may not be quite as cheap as it first appears.

That being said, MIC maintains a highly compelling value. The dividend enjoys 1.5x coverage and the double-digit cash flow yield is considerably higher than the average cash flow yield of the underlying assets, meaning that the shares trade at a steep discount to NAV. By selling off non-core, richly-valued assets like BEC, management is doing a good job of unlocking value for shareholders and improving the balance sheet.

While I am certainly not turning bearish on MIC due to its wide margin of safety and attractive and well-covered dividend, given the company's heavy reliance on IMTT and Atlantic Aviation - exposing them to considerable execution and recession risk - as well as their challenging interest rate comparables on near term debt maturities, I have decided to part with shares in exchange for a better opportunity.

Buckeye Partners

BPL offers a combination of ENB and MIC in that it operates pipelines in the midstream business similar to ENB but also has a storage business similar to MIC (but with more international exposure than MIC). As stated previously, following ENB's and MIC's considerably stronger starts to the year, BPL appears to be an equally - if not more - compelling value than them while also operating in a manner that does not violate my conscience.

Looking back over the past year, BPL's underperformance appears even starker:

This has pushed the forward dividend yield to ~10% and prices to levels not seen since shortly after the turn of the millennium (they didn't even get this low at the depths of the financial crisis):

The investment thesis here is that, with its greater level of retained cash flows and stabilized investment grade credit rating (thanks to the distribution cut and non-core asset sales used to deleverage), BPL is well positioned to achieve strong growth rates in the years to come. When combined with its ~10% dividend yield, BPL's total return proposition rivals if not exceeds that of ENB with a lower component of it being reliant on riskier growth and a greater portion coming from existing cash flows (due to its lower valuation multiple and far greater distribution yield).

It is also important to note that - similar to ENB - BPL's business model is fairly low risk, with the vast majority of cash flow coming from fixed fee contracts, minimizing commodity pricing and macroeconomic risk. As mentioned previously, BPL also enjoys significant geographic and product diversity and, unlike MIC, does not have to pay fees to higher level management and its distributions are tax-advantaged since it has no GP IDRs or C Corp Governance.

While the company has had its share of struggles as evidenced by the recent distribution cut, BPL remains a high-quality business and its investment grade credit rating and distribution are now on much stabler footing than they were a year ago. The pipeline and terminal businesses continue to grow thanks to increased demand, higher average pipeline tariffs, and growth projects coming online. In the Global Marine Terminals business, the Texas business continues to perform well while the Caribbean business is struggling with lower capacity utilization and rates. However, the outlook here is solid as IMO 2020 is forecast to improve business fundamentals and the Texas business is well positioned to capitalize on additional growth opportunities. Furthermore, while BPL's international exposure is causing temporary weakness, BPL status as one of a few MLPs to have both domestic and international operations gives it diversification benefits which could be a major plus down the road. The distribution now enjoys a coverage of over 1.2x, which should give it a solid start on providing equity capital for growth projects as it seeks to grow its way into self-funding status. A big part of that is the company's new terminal in South Texas that is scheduled to come online sometime in mid-2020, which will provide a sizable cash flow boost. BPL also has the Chicago Complex Expansion Michigan/Ohio Expansion Phase 2 projects coming online this year, both of which are backed by long-term agreements. In addition to boosting the company's stable cash flows, these projects will also strengthen BPL's competitive positioning in key markets.

These robust growth projects, the investment grade credit rating, over $900 million of liquidity, and recent asset divestitures of nearly $1.5 billion will enable them to easily pay down and/or refinance their debt obligations as they come due in the coming years.

Given the growth outlook and sound balance sheet, BPL's valuation appears highly compelling. Shares trade at an incredible TTM adjusted EBITDA yield of ~25%. Meanwhile, they recently sold non-integrated pipeline and terminal assets for 13x expected 2019 adjusted EBITDA and their VTTI business at a multiple of just over 12x based on 2019 projections. This implies an enormous valuation disconnect between the company's assets and its public valuation. The good news as well is that after the distribution cut, BPL will be retaining $300 million of cash flow per year and, when combined with its demonstrated ability to engage in joint venture growth projects and its vote of confidence/recent equity raise from two of its top investors (Anderson and Taurus Capital), will therefore not have to dilute unitholders with additional equity sales at the current suppressed price.

Investor Takeaway

Both ENB and MIC remain attractively priced, with ENB trading at EBITDA yields of ~17% and ~19.3%, respectively. However, BPL offers an EBITDA yield of nearly 25%. Additionally, its balance sheet is just as strong as MIC's with a better near term growth profile and better international diversification. Furthermore, its business is more recession-resistant and its distribution is tax-advantaged. While ENB does have a stronger credit rating and slightly better growth profile and stronger moat than BPL, its valuation is considerably richer. Furthermore, ENB's activism in an area that violates my personal convictions compels me to trade my shares for what I deem to be the most attractive replacement. One item investors need to be aware of is that, while BPL's distributions are tax-advantaged (whereas ENB's and MIC's are not), BPL issues a K-1 (as opposed to the 1099 issued by ENB and MIC), which could be problematic for some investors. As a final note: we remain long ENB at High Yield Landlord, but in my personal account, I have sold the shares in favor of BPL.

