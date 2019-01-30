Why I Bought Some LITE (No, It's Not A Beer)

Investors with a bit of risk appetite should consider a position prior to the company's Q2 FY19 report due out February 5th (before mkt open).

Yet 3D sensing applications continue to expand, and that include the Android market as well as iOS.

The stock is down 35% from its high on the back of reduced guidance and concerns its #1 customer - Apple - was slowing down.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) grew sales at a ~25% clip in FY18 and should exceed that growth rate in FY19 and FY20. Gross margins in FY18 were ~35% and should expand this year. The stock sold off in November of last year after disappointing guidance and is down 35% from a 52-week high of ~$74. It has been moving higher of late, but sold off 6% on Tuesday on nervousness about Apple's EPS report which was due after the market close. The sell-off is much ado about nothing, and LITE looks very appealing for high-tech investors willing to take on above average risks for above average returns. My recommendation is to establish a position prior to the Q2 FY19 report (February 5th before the market open).

Note the stock was up sharply in after-hours trading after Apple (OTC:APPL) released Q1 2019 earnings which were generally considered to be slightly better than expected (EPS of $4.18/share reached an all-time high). That was important for LITE considering Apple accounted for ~30% of the company's total net revenue in its largest business segment (Optical Communications, which was about 85% of total company revenue in FY18). That is the risky part. Another risk is that Huawei accounted for 11% or total revenue in the Optical Communications segment.

Anyone who reads the headlines knows that Huawei is increasingly viewed as a tool of the Chinese government to gain more access and control of the global internet infrastructure market. There are grave security and espionage concerns over use of the controversial Chinese company's equipment - especially in the roll-out of 5G telecom networks across the planet. The U.S. Justice Department recently filed a host of criminal charges against Huawei and its CEO, Meng Wanzhou.

All that said, LITE's growth trajectory will likely continue despite the headline risks. After all, if Huawei isn't the choice for 5G infrastructure, some other company will be - and that company will likely use LITE's leading edge optical technology to achieve high-speed transmission of video, audio and text data over high-capacity fiber-optic cables. Globally, and regardless of who is supplying the optical networking equipment or who is deploying the network, the products and technologies Lumentum supplies are essential.

These technologies include:

re-configurable add/drop multiplexers ("ROADMs")

tunable 10 GBit small form-factor pluggable transceivers

legacy 10G, 40G, and a growing portfolio of 100G pluggable optical transceivers

diode lasers for 3D sensing applications

To sum it up, LITE makes the leading edge high-tech widgets that enable original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") to address end-market applications.

3D Sensing

3D sensing is poised to drive growth going forward.

In Q1 3D sensing shipments ramped slightly ahead of plan and were the primary driver for growth in industrial and consumer diode laser product lines. Revenue from our industrial and consumer product lines was up 72% sequentially and up 154% relative to the same period last year. Growth was driven by earlier ramp of 3D sensing products into a broader array of models and device types as compared to last year.

LITE remains focused on broadening its 3D sensing customer base and product mix over time. The company reported total revenue from multiple Android customers approximately doubled as compared to the previous quarter. Since the last earnings call, additional customers have announced high-end 3D sensing-enabled devices.

The company reported on the Q1 conference call that it was engaged with additional Android customers who have yet to announce their products. LITE said its product development pipeline was full and it was working with a wide range of new and existing customers on new laser designs that enable 3D sensing in a broad range of device types and price points.

Lumentum also continues to work on 3D sensing and LiDAR automobile applications and expect this to be a growth driver in 2021 and beyond.

In summary, and as Lumentum President and CEO Alan Lowe said on the Q1 conference call:

We believe we are well positioned to continue to be the partner of choice for 3D sensing customers around the world over the coming years.

Earnings

Earnings estimates have been coming down for LITE as a result of its previous downbeat guidance announcement (released on November 12):

We recently received a request from one of our largest Industrial and Consumer customers for laser diodes for 3D sensing to materially reduce shipments to them during our fiscal second quarter for previously placed orders that were originally scheduled for delivery during the quarter.

That announcement came less than two weeks after its Q1 EPS report (released on November 1, 2018). That caused the big drop in the stock. Yet investors should consider that while the 3D sensing lasers are now incorporated into high-end cell phones, and Apple has seen a slow down in that segment, they will eventually migrate to low-end devices as prices inevitably fall. That will likely mean increased volume (and increased efficiencies) for LITE going forward.

And all this has over-shadowed the fact that LITE's last EPS report (Q1 FY2019) showed continued and robust strength in both revenue and margin growth:

The Q1 results were driven by strong telecom and fiber laser demand along with 3D sensing expansion across multiple customers and their products. Revenue was up 18% quarter-on-quarter and 46% relative to the prior year. LITE achieved record revenues in ROADMs and fiber lasers.

Yet earnings estimates for the upcoming Q2 have been revised substantially lower (~24%) over the past 90 days and since the November 12 press release:

However, note that the current full-year 2019 consensus estimate ($4.39) is more than double full-year 2018 earnings of $1.94 (which were non-GAAP, GAAP earnings were a loss). Further, 2020 full-year estimates show a further 20% improvement over 2019.

Much of LITE's near-term growth will be due to the Oclaro acquisition which closed in December for $1.8 billion in cash and equity. Oclaro is a leader in optical components for long-haul and data center markets. The deal will expand LITE's product offerings to include Oclaro's leading Indium Phosphide laser and its Photonic Integrated Circuit. More importantly, LITE now owns Oclaro's three wafer fabs. That will help Lumentum ramp-up capacity constrained production. The company also expands its R&D team with the acquisition, which should enable more projects and lead to further expansion of the product line.

Summary & Conclusion

For those investors willing to take on a bit of "Apple & Huawei risks", Lumentum shares look significantly undervalued. 15x estimated FY2019 earnings puts the stock at $65, and $80 based on 2020 earnings expectations. At the end of FY 2018, LITE had $711.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $334 million in long-term debt. Oclaro boosts LITE's scale and product portfolio and is expected to yield $60 million in projected synergies over the next 1-2 years.

The company has been free-cash-flow positive for the last four quarters in a row, generating roughly $200 million of FCF. With only 65.9 million shares outstanding, that equates to ~$3.00/share.

LITE is a BUY with a $60 price target. That equates to a 35% gain as compared to Tuesday's close.

