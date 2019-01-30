Summary

Pfizer reported their fourth-quarter earnings for 2018 yesterday before the market opened, beating analyst expectations narrowly for both revenue and EPS.

Poor guidance which fell below analyst expectations initially sent the stock down 2 percent, but shares quickly rebounded ending the day up by about 3%.

The loss of patent protection for blockbusters Lyrica and Viagra is bad news, but Pfizer has weathered worse.

I would look towards the future, Pfizer has a strong pipeline and positive catalysts in store for 2019.

Pfizer anticipates buying back $9 billion dollars worth of shares all while making quarterly dividend payments of $0.36 in 2019.