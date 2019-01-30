Pfizer: Strong Buy Heading Into 2019
Pfizer reported their fourth-quarter earnings for 2018 yesterday before the market opened, beating analyst expectations narrowly for both revenue and EPS.
Poor guidance which fell below analyst expectations initially sent the stock down 2 percent, but shares quickly rebounded ending the day up by about 3%.
The loss of patent protection for blockbusters Lyrica and Viagra is bad news, but Pfizer has weathered worse.
I would look towards the future, Pfizer has a strong pipeline and positive catalysts in store for 2019.
Pfizer anticipates buying back $9 billion dollars worth of shares all while making quarterly dividend payments of $0.36 in 2019.
Pfizer (PFE) reported fourth-quarter earnings for 2018 yesterday, beating analyst expectations for both quarterly revenues and earnings while missing guidance estimates. Shares reacted by falling 2% during premarket trading but slowly recovered throughout