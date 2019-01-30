2019 Spin-Offs To Unleash Value Embedded In DowDuPont

The spin-off, as it unfolds in 2019, will unleash the value of the underlying businesses.

Led by capable management, the combined company has determined to split into three focused publicly-traded companies.

In 2017, DuPont and Dow Chemical merged to form DowDuPont, the largest player in the chemicals space.

I initiated a position in DowDuPont (DWDP) in the first quarter of 2018 and added to the position during the fourth quarter of 2018. I remain bullish on the company and expect 2019 to be a pivotal year.

About DWDP

DWDP is a company with approximately $80 billion in annual sales and global leadership positions in three categories: Agriculture, Materials Science, and Specialty Products. Agriculture offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies to support the agriculture industry; Specialty Products provides solutions for industrial, safety, energy, food, nutrition, construction, electronics, and consumer goods industries [think Lycra and Kevlar, both of which were invented by DuPont]; and Materials Science provides solutions to a range of markets, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, military, renewable energy, semiconductors, child nutrition, dietary supplements, fertilizer, and energy.

DWDP, as currently constituted, is the result of a 2017 merger of equals of between E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and The Dow Chemical Company. DWDP combines the synergetic business portfolios of the former Dow and the former DuPont. With its size and decades of experience, the combined company has few rivals when it comes to scale, integration, and technology. Moreover, the recent shale gas boom in the U.S. has lowered natural gas price inputs for the company, and DWDP's operations have benefited relative to competitors using higher-cost feeds. To take advantage of lower gas costs, DWDP plans to increase its North American capacity.

DWDP intends to separate into three independent publicly-traded companies by June 2019: one company each in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products. The agriculture company will be named Corteva Agriscience; the materials science company will retain the Dow name; and the specialty products company will keep the DuPont name.

Each spin-off company is expected to have its own distinct focus to maximize shareholder value. Each spin-off company will also have scale advantages and an enhanced ability to deliver superior solutions and choices to their respective customers.

Successful Management

I was attracted to DWDP, in part, because the company named Ed Breen of Tyco International fame as its CEO when Dow and DuPont merged (Breen had been the CEO of DuPont). After Tyco's accounting scandals in the early 2000s, Breen successfully led the breakup of Tyco and earned high marks for his leadership.

As noted above, DWDP will soon split itself into three publicly-traded companies: an agricultural chemicals business (Corteva Agriscience), a materials science business (new Dow), and a specialty chemicals business (new DuPont). Well regarded management teams have been formed for each business and I am expecting increasing cost savings and synergies to continue to be wrung out of each of them to the benefit of shareholders.

Notably, under Breen's leadership to date, DWDP has been shareholder-friendly, including aggressive share buybacks (most recently announcing a $3 billion buyback plan to be completed in advance of the spin-offs). The current dividend yield for DWDP is above 2.5% and very safe according to the dividend safety analysis on Seeking Alpha. Management's dividend goals are included in the slide below.

Overall, DWDP management has done a good job of allocating capital and, in this regard, their (shareholder friendly) allocation framework is included in the slide below.

Source of Slides: Investor Presentation dated November 27, 2018.

The Value Proposition

I think I have purchased shares of DWDP at a meaningful discount to its estimated value post spin-off. Famed hedge fund manager Dan Loeb put it this way in an early 2018 investor letter:

Several prominent sell-side analysts have noted the similarities between DWDP's three future spins [Corteva Agriscience, new Dow and new DuPont] and [their] three publicly traded peers: LyondellBasell (LYB), 3M (MMM), and Monsanto.[*] Consensus 2020 EBITDA for DWDP is $23 billion - coincidentally the sum of 2020 estimates for LYB, MMM and MON is nearly identical at $22.5 billion. However, the combined enterprise value for these three companies is $234 billion, about 40% higher than DWDP's current enterprise value of $167 billion. Simply applying a similar EV to DWDP (which we [Third Point Capital] believe is justified) implies a stock price of $92, nearly 50% higher than current levels. We expect this value gap to close over the next 12 months as synergies are realized and the three spin-offs are finalized.

[*Notably Monsanto was purchased by Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYRY) in June 2018 for $66 billion.]

DWDP's price to book value is 1.36, which is well below that of its peers.

DWDP reported strong third-quarter (2018) results as operating EBITDA grew 19% year on year to $3.8 billion. This performance was led by lower costs and higher profits in the specialty products business and the performance materials and coatings segment within the materials science business.

With respect to the "US-China Trade War," the company's CFO, Howard Ungerleider, noted in November that DWDP has "experienced little impact from China's tariffs on U.S. petrochemicals because the company can supply China and Asia through its non-U.S. operations."

In this regard, as part of the Trump Administration's negotiations with China, China has agreed to purchase soybeans from the U.S. and made a rather large purchase from American producers in December 2018.

The foregoing CFO statement and trade news may bode well for DWDP's fourth quarter earnings report which comes out later this week - presumably, if DWDP was not on track to meet or beat Q4-2018 earnings expectations, the CFO would have held onto the "trade-war" card.

Risks

While I am bullish on DWDP, there are plenty of risks associated with the shares that investors should keep in mind, including (without limitation) the following:

DWDP operates in a cyclical industry that can be adversely affected by downturns in the global economy.

DWDP faces material competition across its chemicals and seeds markets. In its agricultural business, DWDP is currently reliant on Monsanto with respect to certain seed technologies. There is no guarantee that DWDP's research and development investments in the next generation of biotech traits will bear fruit, and the company could fall further behind Monsanto and other competitors. The failure to develop new products could also hit the firm's specialty businesses.

DWDP is exposed to the vicissitudes of the energy markets, with hydrocarbon feedstocks and energy accounting for approximately 40% of DWDP's production costs and operating expenses.

Consumer sentiment could turn against bioengineered crops in the United States and South America (as has been the case in Europe).

With about 2/3 of sales outside of the U.S., the company is exposed to fluctuations in foreign currencies.

Concluding Thoughts

Notwithstanding the risks enumerated above, I remain bullish on DWDP and its shareholder-friendly management and believe the company is undervalued on a relative basis for the foregoing reasons, among others; I expect the upcoming spin-offs to unleash the real value embedded in DWDP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.