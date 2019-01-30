Commodities  | Market Outlook

Metals Update: Tight Or Not?

by: Orchid Research
Summary

Base metals are all up on the year, as macro sentiment improves.

Let's take a look at a raft of market/physical indicators to gauge the real-time fundamental tightness across the complex.

I expect the fundamentals of the base metals to tighten, resulting in firmer prices in the course of 2019.

I suggest DBB to assert upside exposure to the industrial metals.

Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of present fundamental tightness/looseness across industrial metals. To do so, I intend to look at a