Metals Update: Tight Or Not?
About: Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB)
by: Orchid Research
Summary
Base metals are all up on the year, as macro sentiment improves.
Let's take a look at a raft of market/physical indicators to gauge the real-time fundamental tightness across the complex.
I expect the fundamentals of the base metals to tighten, resulting in firmer prices in the course of 2019.
I suggest DBB to assert upside exposure to the industrial metals.
Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)
Introduction
In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of present fundamental tightness/looseness across industrial metals. To do so, I intend to look at a