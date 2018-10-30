China Oilfield Services will improve gradually

China Oilfield Services (OTCPK:CHOLY) provides integrated offshore oilfield services in China and various international markets. The company has won contracts in various geographies outside of the China offshore region in the recent past. China Oilfield’s investment into developing advanced technologies has started to show results. Although the global offshore market has not recovered from the lack of new or greenfield projects since the 2014 crude oil price crash, China National Offshore Oil Corporation's (CNOOC) (CEO) significant capex spending has kept China Oilfield Services’ outlook steady in 2019. CNOOC is China Oilfield’s primary customer. CHOLY’s cash flow from operations is negative. In the short run, I think CHOLY will continue to grow its top line at a moderate rate, while, in the medium term, the growth rate will accelerate as it gains higher market share in the international markets. Its margin, however, can remain negative or under pressure in the next couple of quarters before it turns positive as the OFS industry makes a further recovery. In the past year, CHOLY’s stock price has gone down by 32% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by nearly 40% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

CHOLY’s value drivers

To understand where China Oilfield Services stands today, we might want to see its journey over the past couple of years. In 2016, CHOLY hit bottom. This was when the company’s revenues decreased by 35% compared to the previous year. The decline was the most severe in the company’s Drilling Services segment (46% down) as a result of 25% fall in the operating days, 24% fall in the utilization, and 34% decrease in the average daily revenues. The crude oil price fell to nearly $30 per barrel in 2014. According to the data provided by Spears, the size of the global offshore drilling market dropped by 28% to $39.6 billion in 2016 as compared to 2015. During the same period, the geophysical prospecting market shrunk by 35%. The crude oil price made a partial comeback in 2017. But oilfield services companies, because of their lagged response to the crude oil price, were still on a downhill.

Since then, things started moving up for China Oilfield, and it recovered well by 2H 2017 before it slid down a little bit in the first half of 2018. In any case, the overall oilfield services market was in much better shape in 2018, as upstream companies started to invest in various geographies around the world, while the U.S. energy market kept its momentum going. The number of tenders and bids for E&P activities increased, which helped CHOLY’s top line growth. The margin on the pressure, however, did not evaporate because of intense competition in the supply for OFS products and services, which kept pricing checked. Although upstream capex recovered, the daily rate is still below the past highs due to overcapacity. According to CHOLY’s estimates, 30% of the drilling rigs were idle by June 30. Add to this another 130 rigs under construction, and we can expect the overcapacity to continue in the short and mid-term, leading to further intensification in competition.

CNOOC’s growth drives CHOLY

China Oilfield Services is critically dependent on CNOOC's performance. CNOOC and its subsidiaries accounted for 75% of CHOLY’s sales in FY2017. CHOLY’s service agreement with CNOOC runs until December 2019.

CNOOC’s financial results and capex improved in Q3 2018 compared to the previous year. In the first nine months of 2018, its revenues increased by 24%, while its capex increased 9.2% during the same period. The result shows that while the crude oil and liquids production slowed down year to date in 2018 in China, it was nearly made up with higher natural gas production in that region. Outside China also, CNOOC’s crude oil production decelerated in 2018, while natural gas production continued to move higher. Some of the more significant projects that have been recently commissioned but not yet started production include Dongfang and Wenchang gas fields in Western South China.

In 2018, CNOOC planned to drill 132 exploration wells. It also expected to add five new projects - one in the United States and four in offshore China. CNOOC’s total capex in 2018 is budgeted at the range of $11.1 billion to $12.7 billion. In 2019, CNOOC’s six new projects are expected to come online, most of which will be in China offshore. Its 2019 capex budget, however, may decline by ~7%.

Current value drivers

China Oilfield adopted both organic and the acquisition route to expand in 2018. In the first half, China Oilfield received some new projects on well and lodging, directional well, cementing, and won a well and lodging contract to increase its market share. Also, in the upstream servicing business, the company provided technology to two non-standard horizontal wells.

In January 2018, China Oilfield Services purchased the seismic data processing business of CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited. The acquisition improved CHONY’s market share in the seismic data processing business. The acquisition helped CHOLY maintain leadership in the China offshore market. In May 2018, CHOLY received a $223 million drilling and well completion integrated services contract in the Missan Oil field in Iraq from CNOOC. The contract contains drilling and well completion integrated services for 22 wells. In August, it acquired a drilling contract from Eni (E) for its semi-submersible rig. The operation is expected to commence in Q1 2019.

China Oilfield’s strategies

CHOLY’s international market development: China Oilfield strives to develop its international operations, mainly when the rig count has stabilized in many international markets in the past year. It looks to exploit opportunities in Iraq and plans to introduce more rigs. It has established footholds in Africa through projects in Uganda and Cameron. As a result, its revenues from Africa have increased. The company also looks at leasing semi-submersibles as a business opportunity and has raised its rates in this respect. From the general servicing company, CHOLY has entered the high-end of the market through entering into integrated services. The company has also reinforced its presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Regarding the offshore market in China-region, CHOLY’s management commented,

the Chinese government has already announced that it would safeguard the provision or the supply of crude oil within offshore China region. So that definitely means that in the future we would be expecting a lot more activities in this regard. However, as to how much and when, it would really depend on CNOOC's plan and we definitely would be working with them.

Capex reduction: As a result of the headwinds in the offshore energy market, CHOLY has continued to exercise cost control initiatives, including rationalizing its capital expenditure. From FY2015 to FY2016, its capex decreased by 42%. By the first half of 2018, capex fell even further, by 56%, compared to the first six months of FY2017. In Q3 2018, however, the company increased capex compared to Q2 2018. In 2018, the company was primarily investing in building a semi-submersible drilling rig, transformation, and renovation of rigs, construction, and purchase of well services equipment, and construction of oilfield utility vessels and standby vessels.

Technological advancement: CHOLY currently focuses on developing advanced LWD (logging while drilling) and rotary steerable systems. It has also concentrated its efforts on developing drilling and completion fluids, cementing, and production enhancement products. It plans to shorten its commercialization system to realize revenues. The company’s innovations breakthroughs allowed it to sell in the high-end service market in Malaysia in 2018. Plus, the company’s dual-source submarine cable acquisition technology has found the industrial application.

CNOOC’s importance as the primary customer: China Oilfield Services plans to expand into six international regions with high energy production. The company keenly follows CNOOC Limited’s project progress. This is because CNOOC and its subsidiaries accounted for 75% of CHOLY’s sales in FY2017. Also, per an agreement made in November 2016, CHOLY provides oilfield services to CNOOC, while CNOOC provides the machinery leasing, equipment, material and utility services, and property services to CHONY. CNOOC Finance provides cash depository services as well as settlement services to the company. One of CHOLY’s risk factors remains what if the company fails to renew its servicing partnership with CNOOC in December 2019.

Which factors are affecting CHOLY’s results?

CHOLY’s Drilling Services and Oilfield Technical Service segments increased by 8% and 39%, respectively, in 1H 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. In 2018, CHOLY provided thrust on improving its market share in the international markets and obtaining service contracts. The number of operating days increased by 29% in 1H2018 versus 1H2017, while utilization rate increased by 23% during this period. Operating days for the jack-up rigs and the semi-submersible drilling rigs improved as there was a decrease in the standby days.

On the other hand, compared to 1H 2017, CHOLY’s Geophysical Survey segment witnessed the sharpest drop in revenues in 1H 2018 (28% down), although it did not affect the company’s overall revenue too much (only 6% revenue share in 1H 2018). The deterioration in this segment resulted from multi-client operations addition. Revenues from multi-client operations are subject to deferrals and are realized when the data is sold in the future.

In the Well Services segment, operating margins came down to 15% in the first half of FY2018 from 21% in the previous year. This was because of higher cost related to building the base in its six major international regions and revenue loss related to some of CHOLY’s customers delaying their plans. That resulted in the holding-up of some of its resources and equipment and also incurring additional cost. The company does not expect any significant improvement in the short term.

More recently, CHOLY’s revenues increased by 18% in Q3 2018 compared to Q2 2018. Despite the adverse effects of the delays in customers’ projects, higher operating costs, and the impact of stringent environmental protection, CHOLY continued to grow. The increase in revenues resulted from higher utilization rate, higher business volume, and volume rise in the 2D acquisition operation.

What’s CHOLY’s outlook on margin improvement?

Equipment for the jack-up rigs, the traditional semi-submersible rigs, and the ultra-deepwater rigs face different pricing situation and competition in the respective markets. In the jack-up market, there is excessive competition resulting from higher supply, which is keeping the dayrate low. The ultra-deepwater rigs market is also replete with a supply-larger-than-demand situation. As a result, again, the dayrates are lower than the traditional ones. Dayrates for the traditional semi-submersible rigs, on the other hand, have become relatively stabilized and healthy.

To extrapolate how this affects CHOLY, investors may note that the company has little exposure to the ultra-deepwater rigs market. As of June 30, it was operating only one ultra-deepwater rig. One-third of its rig machinery is related to semi-submersible rig, while nearly two-third caters to the jack-up rigs. So, CHOLY has still has got some way to see sustained improvement as far as the industry trends go.

Management turnover: Cao Shujie has been CHOLY’s CEO since March 2018. Zheng Yonggang has been the CFO since February 2018. There have been some changes in the company’s management and board in February-March 2018. Apart from the CEO and CFO changes, Mr. Lv Bo resigned as the Chairman in March 2018. Qi Meisheng, who resigned as the CEO in March, was appointed as the new Chairman.

CHOLY’s negative FCF and debt concerns

In the first nine months of FY2018, CHOLY’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative, which was steep deterioration over the positive CFO in the first nine months of FY2017. Despite a 16.5% rise in revenues in the first three quarters of FY2018 over the same period in FY2017, adverse changes in working capital, particularly from a sharp increase in accounts receivable, led to the CFO decline. This also resulted in a negative and deteriorated free cash flow (or FCF) in 9M 2018. CHOLY’s FCF had been negative in six out of the past seven quarters.

As of June 30, 2018, CHOLY’s gearing ratio (net debt divided by the total capital plus net debt) was 0.47x, which was an increase compared to 0.45x as of December 31, 2017. In April 2018, Moody’s changed the outlook on CHOLY’s Baa1 issuer rating from negative to stable.

However, I think, with negative cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2018, CHOLY may not have enough liquidity to fund its capex and debt repayments at the current rate and may have to add to its borrowings. This may increase the company’s financial risks.

What does CHOLY’s relative valuation say?

China Oilfield Services’ current EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple is not meaningful as a result of its negative EBITDA in the trailing twelve months. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, CHOLY’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.7x. Between FY 2016 and the first six months of FY2018, CHOLY’s EBITDA has been negative.

CHOLY’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple suggests sell-side analysts’ estimates of a positive adjusted EBITDA for the next four quarters. While its peer AKITA Drilling (AKTA) is also expected to generate positive EBITDA in the next four quarters, other peers like National Oilwell Varco’s (NOV) and Independence Contract Drilling’s (ICD) EV/EBITDA multiple contraction suggests higher EBITDA in the next four quarters.

What’s the take on CHOLY?

CNOOC is China Oilfield Service’s primary customer. While CNOOC’s crude oil and liquids production came to a halt in China in 2018, natural gas production has not hit any ceiling yet. CNOOC’s capex budget for 2019 has not shrunk much, even though global crude oil price has decreased significantly since Q3. Higher upstream capex will benefit CHOLY’s revenue growth in the coming quarters. In May 2018, CHOLY received a significant drilling and well completion contract, and in August, it received another contract from Eni. It has ongoing contracts in the South China Sea and Bohai Bay in northeast China. In the international market, CHOLY has established a foothold in Africa while reinforcing its presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar in recent times.

However, CHOLY has pressure on the margin because of stiff competition in the supply for OFS products and services and offshore project delays. CHOLY’s cash flow from operations is negative, and it has a fairly leveraged balance sheet. The company saw significant executive turnover in early 2018. Changes in the company’s strategic direction under the new management can affect investors’ sentiment in the short run.

In the short run, I think CHOLY will continue to grow its top line at a moderate rate, while, in the medium term, the growth rate will accelerate as gains more international market share. Its margin, however, can remain under pressure in the next couple of quarters before it turns positive.