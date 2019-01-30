Stereotaxis: A Leader In Robotic Heart Surgery Is Ripe To Be Acquired

STXS has a large installed base of machines in hospitals worldwide that is generating about $7 million per quarter in recurring revenue at an 80% margin.

New STXS management is experienced and has major skin in the game, with insiders owning 67% of the outstanding shares.

A Highly Undervalued Company In A Hot Market For Acquisitions Creates A Rare Opportunity

Stereotaxis (STXS) has developed an innovative magnetic robotic surgery system for repairing heart arrhythmias and other heart conditions. Extensive data shows that STXS’s robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) system is arguably better and safer than traditional laparoscopic methods, and hundreds of physicians have used the system over 100,000 times in some of the finest hospitals worldwide. With the STXS system, the success rate is higher, the rate of injury is lower, and the market for cardiac ablation surgery is growing for treating this heart condition, one that can be very serious and lead to heart attacks, strokes and death.

In fact, by 2020, the radio-frequency (RF) cardiac ablation market is expected to bring in $4.2 Billion, and the total market for RF ablation is predicted to be $10.6 Billion, with a CAGR of 12.1%. Very recent acquisitions in the robotic surgery space and STXS’s position as the leading player in RMN surgery should bring renewed attention to STXS, especially as STXS brings in over $28 Million in recurring revenue on a yearly basis at an 80% gross margin and is now completely debt-free.

After reviewing STXS’s recent management actions, industry trends, and balance sheet, I believe that STXS is worth at least 3 to 5 times its current stock price. This valuation is based on the valuation of robotic surgery peers, and recent takeovers of other robotic surgery companies.

The CEO of STXS stated in the most recent quarterly conference call: “The market opportunity remains very significant for new robotic ablation practices as the cardiac ablation market is among the largest and most rapidly growing medical device market with significant long-term tailwinds.”

STXS’ Niobe RMT System/Source: www.stereotaxis.com/products

STXS' History, Products And How They Got So Cheap

STXS went public back in 2004, and now occupies a leading position in the cardiac ablation market. STXS’s patented system uses large magnets on either side of a patient to create a magnetic field. Then, physicians use a catheter (a long thin tube) with a magnetically guided tip that is guided into the heart through veins from a small incision in the groin area. Unlike traditional open-heart surgery or mechanical catheter surgery, the STXS system allows the surgeon to precisely move the magnetically guided catheter tip into the delicate chambers of the heart with a mouse or joystick with 1 millimeter precision.

Once the magnetic catheter tip is in place, the surgeon ablates (and therefore inactivates) the electrical pathway in the heart that is malfunctioning and causing arrhythmias, supraventricular tachycardias (SVTs), atrial flutter, or atrial and ventricular tachycardias. “Ablation” is the use of high-frequency electrical energy through the tip of the catheter to inactivate the electrical signals that are contributing to the heart’s arrhythmias.

Source: Stereotaxis.com

Source: Stereotaxis.com/Physician using the STXS Niobe system

In addition to heart operations, STXS’s RMN technology is applicable in many other areas such as brain surgery, and STXS has a huge patent moat covering the field.

STXS has also recently announced a strategic collaboration with Acutus Medical, a global heart rhythm technology company with a cardiac mapping system that they are integrating with their own system. The Acutus Medical AcQMap® High Resolution Imaging and Mapping System will further enable physicians to map the heart before and during complex surgeries.

So what happened to STXS that took it from a market capitalization of $625 Million at its height in 2007 to the current fully diluted market capitalization of $124 Million? What has just recently changed to make the company’s fortunes look better than they have in a decade?

In CEO David Fischel’s own words, STXS’s past missteps included:

aggressive premature commercialization, poor allocation of financial and human resources, limited engagement with partners and potential partners in the industry, and the lack of a clear innovation and commercial strategy.”

Previous management, as succinctly stated by Mr. Fischel, threw a lot of money at marketing and overhead in an effort to grow as fast as possible. But it was too much, too soon. In order to continue in that mode, they made a deal with a fund in exchange for upfront cash, and STXS pledged its future royalties from catheter sales (the “razor blades”). After a while, the debt was unsustainable, and STXS had to scale back its sales and marketing. New investors came in, and have taken a very active role in revitalizing the company.

STXS Robotic Surgery System Placements Worldwide/Source: www.roboticarrhythmiacare.com

The Argument For Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery enables the “democratization of skill.” Even surgeons who have less than top-notch skills when performing manual surgery can be assisted by robotics to even out abrupt movements, move a laparoscope or catheter through a body, make incisions, and make stitches. Strength and fatigue is also less of an issue with robotics, since a robotic system relieves the requirement of manual force, and takes a lot of strain off of a surgeon during long procedures.

Also, per Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), robotic surgery can have these many benefits in exchange for the upfront cost:

Reduced length of stay

Fewer conversions to open surgery [from laparoscopic surgery]

Reduced complications

Fewer readmissions

Lower infection rates

As a result, and because of continued technological advances, robotic surgery has become ubiquitous worldwide.

The Market For Cardiac Ablation

Per David Fischel, the CEO of STXS, in the Q4 2017 results conference call, there are 850,000 cardiac ablation procedures performed every year and over $4 Billion in annual sales of medical devices for such procedures. In addition, Mr. Fischel noted that a late 2017 publication in the New England Journal of Medicine found a 46% reduction in mortality at three years versus the best drug therapy.

In addition, Mr. Fischel stated that “an independent meta-analysis published in the September issue of The Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology compared 779 Ventricular Tachycardia Patients treated with Stereotaxis robotic technology to manual catheters. The results showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefits for robotics across the trifecta of efficacy, safety and efficiency, including a 39% lower risk of VT recurrence, a 65% reduction in complication and shorter procedure times.” [emphasis added]

The STXS Advantage In Cardiac Surgery

According to the company and the latest scientific studies, because of its precision, size, and gentleness, STXS’s system is especially warranted in complex and difficult heart procedures. There are numerous scientifically proven benefits of RMN technology over manual catheter operations.

STXS likens traditional laparoscopic technology to signing your name by holding a pencil by the eraser. The surgeon must control the direction of the tip of the catheter by hand by using controllers that look like scissor handles, often with three feet of guide wires. It can be imprecise, taxing on the surgeon’s muscles and tendons, and can require strength and stamina.

This graphic summarizes some of the benefits of STXS’s RMT technology:

Source: roboticarrhythmiacare.com/Stereotaxis Investor Presentation Q3 2018

Take a look at this video comparison of the STXS robotic magnetic catheter versus a manual catheter in a simulation of a beating heart. Notice that the manual catheter tip doesn’t stay attached to the heart tissue and slides back and forth, losing important contact. If a cardiac surgeon is going to be zapping tissues of your heart with a high powered beam of electrical energy to create scar tissue, which system would you want them to use? I’d take the precise one hands down.

Here is a short video demonstration of a doctor demonstrating the use of a computer mouse to guide the catheter through the heart using the STXS system:

Here's a video showing the amazing reach and maneuverability of the magnetic catheter using the STXS system:

Types Of Robotic Surgery

The broad categories of robotic surgery are:

Robotic Laparoscopic Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery uses a tiny camera mounted on the end of a narrow tube called a laparoscope in conjunction with a couple of other tubes outfitted with surgical tools. A few small incisions are made in the body, and using the laparoscope to see the site of the operation without having to make a large incision, the surgeon operates by inserting tools through the other narrow tubes known as ‘catheters.’

In order to move the catheters through the body and control the direction of the tip, they are outfitted with internal wires. When the doctor applies directional force to the base of the catheters, that force causes the internal wires to move the tip in the corresponding way.

Robotics was added to this process, replacing a lot of the manual/physical force with machine-assisted methods. Surgeons can now use a controller like a joystick to send instructions to a machine that performs the actual cutting and suturing, etc.

Robotic Laparoscopy is broadly used in Gastrointestinal, Urological, and Gynecological surgery.

Robotic Orthopedic Surgery

This category covers hip and knee arthroscopy and arthroplasty. Robotic surgery is being used for hip and knee reconstruction and replacement.

Robotic Spinal Surgery

Robot-guidance in spinal surgery is increasingly used in such cases as:

Biopsies

Spine Fusion

Scoliosis Correction

Vertebrae Replacement

The robotic arm is helpful in guiding the surgeon’s movements and add stability and precision.

Robotic Endovascular Surgery

Endovascular robotic systems allow surgeries within the bodies’ blood vessels and can access areas that lead to organs such as the brain and heart.

The huge addressable market for endovascular surgery includes:

Arterial and vascular stenting and balloons

Coronary angioplasty

Cardiac ablation

Blood clot aspiration and removal

Major Players In The Industry And Potential Candidates To Acquire STXS

Robotic surgery has taken great strides forward in just the last decade, so much so that Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the granddaddy of them all, had annual sales of $3.3 Billion in 2017.

According to ISRG, there were 875 thousand procedures performed with its signature da Vinci robotic system in 2017 alone. Their da Vinci system is mainly used in gynecology, urology and general surgery.

The da Vinci X: Photo source: Investor Relations | Intuitive Surgical

The huge success of ISRG, and the convergence of technology and healthcare has convinced other big players to jump in with both feet and either develop competing systems, stake out their own turf, or buy up robotic surgery companies to get a foothold in this area.

Mazor Robotics (MZOR), a pioneer of robotics in spinal surgery, was acquired on September 21st, 2018 by Medtronic (MDT) in a deal valued at $1.64 for its Mazor X platform and guidance system in spinal surgery.

Verb Surgical, a joint venture between Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Verily division, has aims to democratize surgery, decrease the cost of robotic tools and increase access to modern tools.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Stryker (SYK) are big in the field of Orthopedic Surgery. Stryker bought Mako Surgical (pioneer in robotic Arthroplasty) in 2013 for $1.65 Billion. Smith & Nephew markets the Navio system for partial and total knee replacement.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has a robotic system for brain and spine surgery after acquiring robotics company Medtech SA and their Rosa system at the beginning of 2017. That deal was for a 59% stake valued at $132 million. As of the date of acquisition, the Rosa Spine system was only placed in 20 locations, and the Rosa Spine system had only been used in 100 brain surgeries.

Auris Health, Inc. (pka Auris Surgical Robotics) introduced the Monarch Platform, which uses a robotic catheter to perform lung biopsies. Auris acquired Hansen Medical Inc. in 2016 for a reported $80 million. Hansen’s traditional “push” robotic catheter Sensei system is used in cardiac procedures, including the area of arrhythmia surgeries, where STXS shines.

TransEnterix (TRXC) makes the Senhance robotic system, which aims to compete with the da Vinci from Intuitive Surgical. About 15 Senhances have been sold thus far, and the FDA recently granted the company’s Senhance system additional clearance for use in inguinal hernia repair and gall bladder removal.

Recent Financial Trends At STXS Point To A Turnaround

STXS was break-even on a net income basis in Q2 of 2018. STXS continues to invest substantially in R&D, spending almost $4 Million in the first half of 2018, while reducing General and Administrative costs by over $1 Million in the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

In their Q3 2018 report, STXS reaffirmed an estimate of recurring revenue of $28 million for the full 2018 year, stating in the previous Q2 2018 earnings release “that would represent the highest annual level of recurring revenue the company has achieved in its history.” The Q3 2018 release also included this key statement: “negative free cash flow for the first nine months of 2018 represents the strongest performance in nearing breakeven for the company in its history.”

Further, at the end of Q3 2018, they had cash and cash equivalents of $11.6 million, no debt, and $3.2 million in unused borrowing capacity on a revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank, for total net liquidity of $14.8 million.

Here’s a table showing STXS’s revenues going back 5 years. Note the increasing disposables category as a percentage of sales, and increasing gross margins:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 9 months 2018 Full Year Estimate* Revenues 38.03 35.01 37.67 32.17 31.15 $22.08 $29.06 Systems $12.74 $7.84 $10.64 $5.78 $4.28 $1.04 $0.66 Disposables, service and accessories 25.29 27.17 27.03 26.39 26.87 $21.04 $28.40 Gross Margin 27.03 26.79 27.24 24.63 20.39 $17.79 $23.74 Gross Margin % of Revenue 71% 76.5% 72% 76.5% 65.5% 81% 82%

*2018 Estimate derived by doubling the first half numbers in 2nd half. Numbers rounded to 2 decimal places.

What Is STXS Worth?

Let’s tackle this question in two ways:

We’ll compare the valuation of STXS’s robotic surgery and medical supply peers. We’ll look at recent acquisitions in the robotic surgery space and relate that to STXS’s current valuation.

Company Cash (most recent Q) Debt Market Cap Enterprise Value EV/TTM Sales Price / Sales TRXC – TransEnterix $81 Million $19 Million $570 Million $508 Million 24.4X 29X TMDI – Titan Medical $33.5 Million n/a $66.5 Million $100 Million no sales no sales ISRG – Intuitive Surgical $4.83 Billion n/a $56.73 Billion $61.56 Billion 16.6X 15X TFX – Teleflex $356.28 Million $2.15 Billion $12.32 Billion $14.11 Billion 5.87X 5.1X SYK – Stryker $2.21 Billion $7.2 Billion $60.62 Billion $65.61 Billion 4.9X 4.6X STXS - Stereotaxis $11.6 Million $0 $124 Million* $112 Million* 3.8X* 4.1X*

Data Source: SEC Filings/Company Financial Statements

*Fully Diluted Market Cap

It is plain to see that STXS is valued significantly less than others in the robotic surgery space. Granted, within this list there are a couple giants, with a broad portfolio of products, but there are also a few much smaller public robotic surgery companies. There is a dearth of these pure-play robotic surgery companies, especially in the endovascular market. Another reason why I think STXS is ripe for the picking.

The average EV / Sales for these companies (not including TMDI which has no sales) is 11.11X. Valuing STXS at 11.11X EV / Sales gives us a share price of $3.62 on a fully diluted basis. The average Price to Sales ratio for these companies (again excluding TMDI) is 11.56. Valuing STXS at 11.56 times sales gives us a share price of $3.35 on a fully diluted basis.

Company Acquirer Acquisition Date Acquisition Value TTM Revenues at Time of Acquisition Acquisition Enterprise Value / Sales MZOR - Mazor Medtronic 9/21/2018 $1.65 Billion $66.52 Million 24.8X Medtech SA Zimmer Biomet 2017 $132 Million for 59% - ($224 Million Company Value) $12.5 Million 17.92 Mako Surgical Stryker 2013 $1.65 Billion $100 Million 16.5X HNSN – Hansen Medical Auris Health, Inc. 2016 $80 Million $16.068 MM 5X

Data Source: SEC Filings/Company Financial Statements

According to STXS, there are 850,000 cardiac ablation procedures performed each year in the US/European Union/Japan, and the market is growing at a 10-15% annual rate. STXS has great advantages in certain niches as well, such as Ventricular Arrhythmias and Congenital Arrhythmias (a total market of another 100,000 procedures per year). This is a huge addressable market, and STXS has barely scratched the surface. Imagine the effect on sales if Stryker, Johnson & Johnson or Medtronic decided to devour tiny STXS? I believe such a scenario is extremely likely. These companies’ global sales organizations combined with STXS’s installed base, large library of positive clinical studies, positive reviews, and growing procedure rates, makes a bolt-on acquisition a natural fit.

What could we expect per share in a buyout scenario? The average multiple in the above four recent takeovers is 16.05X. Apply that ratio to STXS, and we get a share price of about $5.23 per share.

Management Alignment With Shareholders

Here are abridged biographies of the STXS insiders from the most recent Def 14A SEC filing to show the level of experience and competence on the company’s board:

Nathan Fischel, M.D. - Director since February 2017

Dr. Fischel is the Founder and CEO of DAFNA Capital Management, LLC. DAFNA Capital is an SEC registered investment advisor with a highly successful investment track record of over 18 years focused on innovations in biotechnology and medical devices. Dr. Fischel was Professor of Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine, and attending physician in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has published over 120 peer-reviewed scientific and medical manuscripts and book chapters. He completed his residency and fellowship in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the Children’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School in Boston, and his postgraduate research training in Molecular Genetics at Oxford University in England.

David L. Fischel - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board since February 2017. Director since September 2016

Mr. Fischel has served for over eight years as Principal and portfolio manager for medical device investments at DAFNA Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Fischel completed his B.S. magna cum laude in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Accounting at the University of California at Los Angeles and received his MBA from Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

Joe Kiani - Director since September 2016

Mr. Kiani, is the founder, Chairman of the board of directors, and CEO of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), employing more than 3,500 people. Masimo, the global medical company which Joe Kiani founded and runs, has a current market capitalization of $6.46 Billion dollars. Mr. Kiani owns over 10% of STXS, which he purchased through his trust in 2016 alongside the DAFNA Capital investors.

STXS had 59,044,164 shares outstanding (as of 2018-09-30).

Of those shares 5% + shareholders own approximately half, as you can see below:

Five percent shareholders 2012 Revocable Trust of Andrew 6,191,793 9.99 % Joseph Kiani Dynasty Trust 6,153,846 10.45 % Arbiter Partners QP, L.P. 4,615,385 7.84 % DAFNA Capital Management, LLC 13,680,554 23.24 %

Source: STXS Schedule 14A filed 4/12/18

Add in another 3 Million shares owned by other insiders, and we have 33,641,578 shares owned by insiders and greater than 5% holders. That adds up to a whopping 67% insider ownership of currently outstanding shares. That’s what I call “skin in the game.” With the Chairman and CEO having come over from DAFNA Capital, and DAFNA owning a 23% stake (not even including the 41 Million convertible shares they own that I have been using in calculations), we have a situation where shareholder interests are aligned completely with management.

Further evidence of this is that the CEO is not taking a salary. Why would he do so (aside from out of the kindness of his heart)? I think it is “good optics,” and demonstrates goodwill to the shareholders, considering that when DAFNA helped recapitalize STXS in March of 2018 (after contributing heavily to a $24 Million raise in September 2016), the company agreed to lower the exercise price of DAFNA’s warrants in exchange for an early exercise.

This brought $10 million into the company’s coffers. Importantly, those 35.79 Million shares that were exercised are subject to an 18-month lock-up agreement, preventing their sale until about November 2019. That leaves only a little over 23 Million shares in the float. It appears that the CEO’s compensation will come from a successful monetization of DAFNA’s STXS investment.

Briefly, about Arbiter Partners, this is a hedge fund that manages $1.3 Billion in assets. It is run by Paul Isaac, also Arbiter’s founder, and a legendary value investor. Arbiter holds over 4.6 Million shares based on the April 12 Schedule 14A. More evidence that others are seeing the value and potential in STXS.

Recent Developments

On January 24, 2019 STXS announced the first new system sale in two years, to the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, a key development pointing to a renewed focus on growth. It is also in keeping with the CEO’s stated plans to refocus on system sales in 2019.

The CEO has hinted about major innovation endeavors underway at STXS to add technological might and new market opportunities to the existing product offerings. The previously mentioned partnership with Acutus might be part of this plan. The recent heavy R&D spending points to this as well. The January 24 press release was quite general about the parameters of the system that Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute will be getting from STXS, which makes me think that STXS has already incorporated some of their innovations, and will soon introduce them to the market.

Risks

Based on the comparisons to other market participants, STXS’s strong position in the marketplace, and its technological advantages and safety record, at about $1.24 per share and a fully diluted market cap of only $124 Million, the downside is limited. Some might see STXS’s current listing on the Over-the-Counter market as a risk. They are on the OTCQX, the highest tier of the OTC, and are fully reporting. STXS was kicked off of the Nasdaq back in August of 2016 for not meeting the market capitalization requirements at the time.

The CEO has said that they would like to reapply for listing on the Nasdaq when they meet the minimum share price requirement. A reverse split would solve that issue. There are mixed feelings about reverse splits, though in my experience the companies that fare the worst after a reverse split are drug development companies without revenues. STXS could choose to reverse-split its stock in order to relist on the Nasdaq, and since the company has no debt, a strong balance sheet, and growing repeat revenues in a large and growing market, I don’t think the risks of a loss in value solely from that action are large. In addition, the CEO said this regarding a reverse split on a previous quarterly call:

… we have no plan to do so in the coming months, and really, the only reason that we would do so would be to uplist on NASDAQ. That remains the main barrier. Our share price remains the main barrier to uplisting on NASDAQ. I think there would be fundamental benefits to being listed on NASDAQ, but obviously, we can also try to wait for the stock to improve fundamentally. And we're not going to do a reverse stock split unless it's paired with some very positive fundamental improvements to the company, which would drown out any negativity seen from such a reverse split. But there's nothing in the plan and nothing expected in the near term."

Summary

To me, STXS at this moment qualifies as a near-perfect investment opportunity, with everything I look for:

Hidden value/Overlooked.

At an inflection-point.

Strong patent moat.

Large insider ownership.

Cash in the bank and debt-free.

Huge addressable market.

Recurring revenues at an 80% gross margin (Razor/Razor Blade Model).

It would not be unexpected to wake up one morning and find that one of the huge medical companies in the robotic surgery field has made an offer for STXS. As the market for robotic surgery continues to heat up, I expect this scenario to arise sooner than later. I think that an STXS stock price today of $3.35 per share is easily justifiable, and that if a buyout of STXS occurred today, shareholders would be offered at least $5.23 per share.

STXS Epoch System/Source: www.roboticarrythmiacare.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long STXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.