SAP: Buy The Dip

SAP is positioning itself for long-term success, especially with the addition of fast-growing applications like Qualtrics. The dip is a good opportunity to buy.

However, the restructuring will achieve annual savings of approximately that much in FY20 and going forward.

The main culprit is a planned restructuring in FY19 which will impact the bottom line by €800-950 million, mostly in the coming Q1.

As in many previous quarters, investors shunned shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) after the German software giant reported Q4 earnings. Thus far, in 2019, SAP has been one of the stocks that have yet to benefit from a large recovery rally, and in my view, the Q4 update contained more positive takeaways than negative.

Data by YCharts

Q4 results were more or less a wash: SAP did well on the top line but slightly missed EPS consensus. What really needled investors the most, however, was SAP's announcement of a large company-wide restructuring to take place in FY19 and impact the bottom line by €800-950 million. See the details below:

Figure 1. SAP restructuring plan Source: SAP Q4 investor letter

Most stocks tend to teeter on restructuring announcements, and SAP was no exception. Tesla (TSLA) and Autodesk (ADSK) are two recent examples of large-cap technology stocks to announce large-scale layoffs and see a share price decline in response. It's too soon to ascertain the ultimate impact on Tesla, but in Autodesk's case, the company's stock ended up skyrocketing after the restructuring helped to improve bottom-line results without impacting growth.

In my view, SAP can achieve the same result: it's executing this restructuring from a position of strength (as evidenced by double-digit growth in cloud), and though FY19 EPS will be sorely impacted by this restructuring, the company will achieve savings roughly equal to FY19's layoff expenses in every subsequent year. From a long-term perspective, SAP looks like it's making the right move.

Restructuring aside, SAP's outlook for FY19 also looks robust. The company is expecting rapid 33-39% y/y growth in cloud and software revenues, which is a tremendous growth rate for a business of SAP's size. This greater shift into subscription revenues also implies that SAP's revenue mix is becoming more predictable and recurring over time. Note as well that SAP has set a long-term target of tripling its cloud revenues by 2023.

Figure 2. SAP FY19 guidance Source: SAP Q4 investor letter

The bullish case for SAP rests largely from a value standpoint. Over the past twelve months, shares of SAP have shed more than 10% - despite both top-line and EPS growth, as well as initiatives to drive both revenue and margin expansion in FY19 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

In my view, SAP continues to be an undervalued, underappreciated stock whose dominance in the enterprise software sector can't be overstated. SAP still leads several critical categories in enterprise software, including and especially ERP - one of the largest service areas within software. Stay long on this name and hold out for a recovery.

Q4 download

Here's a look at SAP's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 3. SAP 4Q18 results Source: SAP Q4 investor letter

Revenue was the key highlight of the quarter, clocking in at €7.43 billion (+9% y/y) versus Wall Street's expectations of €7.21 billion (+6% y/y), indicating a large three-point beat. Note as well that this quarter's revenue growth represented a one-point acceleration relative to Q3's growth rate of 8% y/y. It's important to note as well that the Qualtrics acquisition (which SAP purchased for $8 billion right before its IPO) officially closed in mid-December, so Qualtrics's contribution is not included in this quarter's beat. In other words, SAP showed strong outperformance on an organic basis.

Also, key to note is SAP's stellar growth in cloud. Cloud subscription and support revenues grew 41% y/y to €1.41 billion. Note that there are very few standalone software companies that can generate >$1 billion in revenues, and fewer still that are growing in excess of 40% y/y. With the addition of Qualtrics beginning to impact SAP's financials in the coming Q1, SAP can also expect to comfortably sustain its pace of growth in cloud.

CFO Luka Mucic also added that despite SAP having raised its target for cloud revenues three times during FY18, the company still managed to exceed its full-year cloud revenue target of €5 billion by a healthy margin of ~€200 million on a constant currency basis.

Larger scale on the cloud front also lent itself to improved gross margins. Per Mucic's comments on the Q4 earnings call:

Our overall cloud gross margin expanded 60 basis points, reaching 63% in 2018 as all of our cloud business models were up. Cloud gross margin for the Business Network, which is our most profitable cloud, increased by 1.1 percentage points and reached 78%. Our private cloud gross margin improved to 14% in 2018. And as you know, we continue to strengthen our strategic partnerships with the hyper-scalars to reduce our incremental investment and infrastructure. We expect this to further improve the private cloud margin going forward."

Despite the gross margin gains, SAP acknowledged that its operating profit margins came in below target. Pro forma operating margins clocked in at 34.3%, 40 bps lower than 34.7% in the year-ago quarter. As a result, SAP's pro forma EPS of €1.41 also missed Wall Street expectations of €1.55, which represented approximately flat EPS to the prior-year Q4. SAP's CFO blamed the operating margin declines to a larger-than-expected mix of lower-margin services revenues, which were necessary to help grow the cloud business. A small bump in effective tax rates also hampered EPS growth this quarter.

It's partially as a result of contracting margins in Q4 that SAP is executing its restructuring plan in FY19. This planned restructuring can have a major impact on SAP's profit growth in FY20. For FY18, SAP generated €5.7 billion in operating profits. The projected €750-850 million in annual cost savings beginning in FY20 could add 13-15% of operating profit growth alone, without considering contributions from future revenue growth.

Key takeaways

Look past this quarter's results and the expected restructuring-related hit to Q1 profits. SAP's long-term thesis is sound: the company has historically been a very prudent acquirer, with subsidiaries like Ariba and SuccessFactors leading their respective categories. Qualtrics is highly likely to achieve the same - per Morgan Stanley's William McDermott on the Q4 earnings call, Qualtrics is expected to contribute just under €600 million in revenues for FY19. In addition to driving both organic and inorganic top-line growth, SAP has bitten the bullet and announced a restructuring plan that can drive tremendous operating margin growth beyond next year.

Buy the dip and hold on for a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.