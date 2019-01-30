DIV: A Low Volatility Dividend ETF For A Wild Market

Summary

The S&P 500 has fallen 9% while CBOE Volatility Index has gained 40% since early October due to several factors which may continue to weigh on stock markets.

The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF gives investors exposure to 50 high-yielding US stocks with a beta of under 0.85 while the fund’s beta is one of the lowest among rivals.

The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF charges a higher fees but offers lower beta and higher dividend yield than other dividend ETFs as well as monthly distributions.