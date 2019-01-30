DIV: A Low Volatility Dividend ETF For A Wild Market
About: Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV)
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
Summary
The S&P 500 has fallen 9% while CBOE Volatility Index has gained 40% since early October due to several factors which may continue to weigh on stock markets.
The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF gives investors exposure to 50 high-yielding US stocks with a beta of under 0.85 while the fund’s beta is one of the lowest among rivals.
The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF charges a higher fees but offers lower beta and higher dividend yield than other dividend ETFs as well as monthly distributions.
The global economic environment has become more uncertain and we might witness higher levels of volatility in the stock markets in 2019 as compared to the previous year. In this backdrop, I believe investors should