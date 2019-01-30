Did You Miss The Last Train To Board Lululemon?

Free cash flow has been growing at an annualized rate of over 16% per year for the last 10 years, while EPS has grown 32% per year over that same.

Lululemon, the company with lines out the door, $128 pants, and best of all, an appetite to grow. This market darling has garnered nothing but praise from analysts and is cashing in on the athleisure wear trend sweeping the world. In the following analysis, I will break down their business model, explain their moat created by their strong brand image, and describe why LULU is a long-term buy. Despite the recommendation of a long-term buy, the possible economic headwinds this company could face is not properly priced into this stock and is currently overpriced. LULU should be able to be picked up at a lower price in the future.

Business Description:

Lululemon operates 426 stores and is rapidly growing in the Asian market and penetrating the European market. The bulk of their sales revenue comes from the more mature markets of Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand where they have had operational stores for over a decade.

Management's focus is currently turning towards Asia where they strive to have one billion dollars of sales revenue come out of that area, mentioned in their Q3 quarterly financial supplement. Asia, specifically China, is trying to tap into the over 400 million millennials which would over double Lululemon's core demographic. Not only have sales seen a boost in Asia, but their e-commerce platform here has seen growth of 76% year over year and over 200% in the last 2 years. This is a must to increase future revenues and to key into this continent's ever-increasing reliance on e-commerce.

More generally, they operate through three main avenues; company-operated stores which accounts for 69.3% of their revenue, direct to consumer, and through wholesale and temporary locations which make up a smaller percentage of their revenue. Direct to consumer is a growing category each year as LULU pushes for a stronger e-commerce presence.

Lululemon's sales are disproportionally skewed towards women whose purchases make up over 75% of their revenue. LULU is trying to become a more well-rounded company and is initiating exclusive men's clothing, like their Mr. Porter line, to increase demand. Management has set a goal to have 25% of total sales come from men which is crucial to target this demographic for long term success.

Moat:

Like almost any retail clothing company, Lululemon's greatest asset is its brand and the image it portrays. To increase their brand recognition and broadcast their image they continue to launch fitness-based initiatives such as Seawheeze 2018 which attracted over 10,000 runners from around the world. To increase this moat LULU is trying to roll out a new customer loyalty program, which could increase their already sticky customer base. For Q3 2018, LULU was able to increase guest acquisition over 41% year over year as well as increasing the growth in their email list by 90%, both signaling that people who are introduced to LULU like the brand and are coming back. The company is selling more than a product, it's selling a brand and consumers seem to be in love with it.

Biggest Uncertainties:

Now to take off the rose-tinted glasses and determine and look what could impede the growth of this stock. The main concerns would be the strengthening of the USD since Lululemon is a Canadian based company. The other would be a global economic slowdown. The USD has been significantly stronger than usual recently and with the promise of interest rate hikes, the value of each USD is increasing. Lululemon has fallen prey to the increasing USD and decreasing CAD cutting net income by almost 10% in some years. Since the United States is by far their biggest market, a rising dollar does not bode well for them. For the foreseeable future, LULU will have to deal with this issue but is increasing their focus on derivative instruments to hedge future losses resulting from the strong USD. Their next issue impacts almost every high-end retailer, and it is an economic slowdown. Data has already shown that China is slowing down and that could affect LULU's ability to reach new customers and hinder their expected expansion in the Asian market. New customer growth could be extremely decelerated if there is a slowdown where customers would be shifting away from Lululemon towards lower cost retailers.

Intrinsic Value:

Lululemon has an intrinsic value of $98, but to get to this number we have to make a few assumptions. Management gives a goal of 4 billion in revenue by fiscal year ended 2021. To model store growth we need to start with 2018 data to determine where all their stores are located and retrofit that data into 2019 and beyond. In fiscal year ended 2019, they are predicting revenues of 3.26 billion, so a 23% growth in revenues is necessary to meet the 4 billion dollar revenue goal. At this point, stores in North America and Australia/ New Zealand are the more mature markets. Based off of previous years store growth we can expect these segments to grow at 3.75% and 3%, respectively. Asia is a much faster-growing segment and can be modeled towards the early growth in North America and we can predict store growth of 50%, 35%, then 25% in the next 3 years.

Europe has been growing constantly at a clip of 1-2 new stores a year which averages out to be 10% over the next 3 years. These assumptions forecast 490 stores in by fiscal year ended 2021. Over the past 10 years, LULU has had a consistent trend where more stores have always equated to more revenue. This shows that the opening of their new stores is not cannibalizing sales from its other stores. For every one percent increase in store growth, there is a 1.38% increase in revenue.

Source: Author, using data from company reports

With this assumption, the base case could be revenue growth of 8.6% and 8.7% assuming no adoption and no increase in the e-commerce platform. This would put revenues under the 4 billion mark by about 5%. A fairer assumption would be revenue increases of about 40% higher than the base case assuming growth in the men's segment as well as brand recognition and new customer acquisition. This would put revenue increases 12% and 12.2%, putting fiscal year ended 2021 revenues at 4.097 billion, higher than managements target goal. This was conducted to see if it was even feasible for LULU to hit the 4 billion in revenue mark and it seems if everything goes smoothly, they can. I would put the margin of safety at 10% because their goals do seem attainable. To more accurately determine the intrinsic value, we need to use the discounted free cash flow method. Free cash flows have been growing at about 17%/ year while the Street has it valued at 22% growth per year.

Source: Author, using data from company reports

To find free cash flow, we need to determine how much money they receive from operations less how much is spent on property/ equipment. Their money from operations has been increasing each year and so has their money spent on investments and property.

Source: Author, using data from company reports

Source: Author, using data from company reports

Cash spent on property has been increasing each year which means they are focused on more store development. Since free cash flows have been growing in a positive direction this signals that they are able to grow stores and grow operating income resulting in increasing year over year free cash flows.

The Street is currently valuing Lululemon's growth at 22% per year, which seems to be a little too optimistic considering the potential global risks mentioned earlier. A more appropriate time to get into this stock would be at a 5% premium to its historical P/E ratio of 34.5. This would entail a P/E around 36. The 5% is attributed to the significant growth they can obtain in Asia/ Europe with its already sustained base in North America. This would reflect an entrance price around $130. Currently, LULU is trading at a P/E of 47 and this would reflect a 13.8% downside.

Market consensus is that we are now in the late stage of the economic cycle which can be categorized by an over-extended economy with tighter monetary policy. With this said, LULU should have the next 12-24 months of strong growth as high-end retailers tend to not be affected until the business cycle starts to switch again from late-stage to recessionary.

Growth Comparisons:

One interesting comparison I would like to make is between LULU now, and Under Armour in 2013. In 2013 Under Armour was a rapidly growing company who was a fabric innovator in the retail space. They were to lightweight sweat-wicking shirts as Lululemon is to athleisure wear. Because of this, Under Armour was able to have a sustained P/E ratio of over 50, quite like Lululemon today. The new innovations from Under Armour in 2013-2015 helped its stock triple in this short time. LULU seems to be in this same stage of new innovative fabric technology that could bear the same fruitful results of 2013-2015 Under Armour, but with the economic uncertainties and most of Lululemon's sales coming from their mature markets, a high P/E multiple is expected compared to most other retail players, but anything over 50 is ludicrous.

Technical Analysis:

Fundamental analysis gives insight into whether a company is able to succeed in the future, but technical analysis should give us a relatively precise price range to enter based off previously developed support. Currently, LULU has recovered almost 35% from its December lows and looks poised to consolidate.

Source: Think or Swim, Author

As seen in the chart above, Lululemon's recent run-up should consolidate to either the 61.8% or 50% retracement levels. This would put LULU's stock at $136.51 and $131.62, respectively. I believe it would be a smart move to start a position in the $130 range, but with its astronomical increase in the past year, a more bearish outlook could make LULU consolidate even lower towards the $110-$120 range.

Long Term Outlook:

So why enter at $130 instead of $98? The long term outlook looks promising and the intrinsic value of this stock should be looked at as the base. If LULU hits $98 due to economic headwinds, this should absolutely be scooped up. $130 is a more realistic price because store growth could easily double in the next 10 years with addressable markets in China and Europe. Management is also highly focused on growth and they want to tackle the men's market with a great grasp of who their target market is.

On top of store growth and a fantastic management team, MarketWatch believes that the athleisure wear market could reach upwards of 567 billion by 2024, which is about a 50% increase. I believe that LULU will be a large benefactor of this trend and its price will reflect accordingly in the future. With all of this said, I would like to agree with the high end of analyst predictions at a price of $195 over the next two years. This would result in a 30% increase for the next two years if purchased now and a 50% increase if LULU is purchased at my target price of $130. Overall, Lululemon is a long-term buy that deserves to be in your portfolio, but wait for a more attractive price to pull the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.