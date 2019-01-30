Schlumberger Is Rallying On Negative News, Sign Of A Bottom?

However, as production falls, prices will only rise, causing SLB to keep a steady book of business long term. This favorable dynamic, along with SLB’s attractive valuation, is why the stock rallied on negative news, in my opinion, and why investors should stay long the stock.

Most issues related to the slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2018 were transitory. But, 2019 poses new threats that investors seemed to shrug off.

The rally occurred even despite lower North American activity and seasonal slowdowns abroad. When stocks rally on negative news, it is usually the sign of a bottom.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) reported a disappointing fourth quarter as operating income fell 16%. The company cited lower land activity in North America and seasonal weakness in their offshore segments as the prime reasons for the let down.

The struggles in North American land markets were widely expected by analysts, since takeaway issues wouldn't be resolved until 2019.

However, because E&Ps completed their drilling programs prematurely from increased efficiencies, oil prices having fallen from ever increasing shale production, and takeaway capacity being limited, a perfect storm of sorts was formed to pressure SLB's fourth quarter earnings.

Production declines are also expected to arise from steepening decline rates and well frac interferences, which could also slow SLB's growth. As a result, I continue to stay long oilfield services players like SLB who can bundle services and add values to E&Ps. However, earnings will still be lumpy in 2019 as pipelines transition to come online and volatile oil prices cause cautiousness by E&Ps to spend.

After all, while being fully scaled with all rigs and fleets deployed helps SLB in bull markets, that same leverage cuts into margins dramatically when any hiccup, like in 2018, occurs. Therefore, expectations should be tempered, some, by investors.

Bright Spots Remain, Depsite OneStim Struggles

It was hard to find a lot to cheer about when the $8.2 billion in revenues reported by SLB decreased 3.8% quarter-over-quarter. Net debt did decrease, however, by $1.2 billion to $13.3 billion, and the company believes it can execute on its 2019 plans without having to increase debt levels seen from 2018.

This theme of spending within cashflow is a plus for SLB, in some ways, because it forces tighter discipline with their capital and greater efficiencies. But, since E&Ps are electing to go with the same strategy of spending within cash flows, problems could naturally arise for a services company like SLB, which could exacerbate the slowdown seen in the fourth quarter.

SLB warm stacked frac fleets in response to the weakness seen in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, and is focused, instead, on securing better contracts for their OneStim frac fleets in 2019.

Unfortunately, other pressure pumpers, like Keane Energy (FRAC) and ProPetro (PUMP), are doing the same as SLB in that they are trying to get out early before the tendering cycle, and secure better contracts for their frac fleets for 2019 and beyond. SLB should actually have an advantage over peers in this department due to their vertical integration strategy, but the results of the bidding process remain to be seen.

On the brighter side, drilling was ''robust" for SLB during the fourth quarter in select pockets internationally, like in the Middle East and the Sichuan Basin in China, as well as in the U.S. Average lateral lengths continued to grow, even with some reports that sand usage per well and lateral lengths may be reaching a plateau.

This increase in drilling activity at home and abroad, coupled with longer laterals and increased horsepower needs for rigs, bodes well for rig makers like National Oilwell Varco (NOV). But, it remains to be seen how a company as widely diversified as SLB can increase revenues when some business segments of theirs are growing, while others slow.

Production is even declining in leading oil producing countries, especially Venezuela, who just received a fresh round of sanctions to their economy that should, ultimately, take more barells of oil off of the market.

Outlook Bearish For Oil & Gas

Even though bright spots remain in select areas for SLB and the OFS industry, much larger issues loom that could inhibit future growth, such as lower CapEx spending from rising rates, and frac interferences between parent and child wells in Tier 2 acreage, both of which could weigh on U.S. production growth after 2020.

Even though interest rates remain historically low, the higher cost of capital and reduced borrowing capacity now seen from rising rates is beginning to affect the way companies plan projects. Unlike in previous years, instead of using debt to finance operations, E&Ps will now need to operate within cash flows, and this could mean less services activity for SLB, even if oil prices recover to 2018 levels. Growth will still occur, albeit at rates much lower than some analysts had predicted. Here is more on what SLB has to say on the decline in U.S. production:

In this scenario it is likely that the E&P operators would gradually lower drilling activity and instead focus investments on drawing down the large inventory or drilled uncompleted wells. This approach would still drive production growth from U.S. land in 2019, but likely at a substantially lower rate than the 1.9 million barrels per day seen in 2018 and potentially with a further reduction in the growth rate in 2020.

SLB went on to say that production is declining much too rapidly from short cycle production, and frac interferences, to allow for the ambitious growth targets set by analysts to be met in the first place:

It is also worth noting that with the continued growth in U.S. shale production, an increasing percentage of the new wells drilled are being consumed to offset the steep decline from the existing production base. The third party analysis shows that in 2018, this number was 54% of total CapEx and is expected to increase to 75% in 2021, clearly demonstrating the unavoidable treadmill effect of shale oil production. Add to this, the emerging challenges of production per well as infield drilling creates interference between parent and child wells, as drilling steadily steps out from the core Tier 1 acreage and as the growth in lateral length and proppant per stage is starting to plateau, we could be facing a more moderate growth in U.S. shale production in the coming years than what the most optimistic views have been suggesting.

Frac interferences are a real risk to production, but one can never bet against the ingenuity of E&P companies to solve such problems. Some operators are already trying various spacing and choking strategies and have had success in mitigating frac interferences between parent and child wells.

I expect this trend of ingenuity to continue. But, if for whatever reason it doesn’t, and interferences are unavoidable, production will continue to fall. This would mean oil prices would ultimately rise, though.

So, even with the “treadmill” nature of declining shale production and frac interferences, a silver lining actually emerges, which is that oil prices would begin to appreciate sharply, in theory, forcing E&Ps to spend again.

Conclusion

Schlumberger is facing current headwinds in the U.S. as a result of exhausted E&P budgets, limited takeaway capacity, and lower oil prices. These were supposed to be the negative themes of 2018, and 2019 was expected to be the banner year that investors had been waiting for since the crash in oil prices occurred in 2014.

However, 2019 is posing new challenges, such as rising rates (forcing E&Ps to spend within cash flow) and frac interferences from Tier 2 acreage (as E&Ps step further out to increase production), and these two events could cause shale production to ultimately decline in the U.S.

Thankfully for services players like SLB, these headwinds should actually cause oil prices to rise, enticing E&Ps to borrow again or pull capital forward from next year’s budget in order to take advantage of higher prices.

Offshore business lines of SLB should benefit from these same trends of higher prices caused by short cycle investing as well, especially when considering that production is declining rapidly in major oil-producing regions, most of whom need more investment to keep up with growing oil demand.

These events, combined with the fact that a large inventory of DUCs are waiting to be drawn down by E&Ps, will ensure a steady flow of business for all of SLB’ business lines, including OneStim.

Perhaps this was the reason for the sharp rally in SLB’s stock price after the disappointing earnings, and why a contrarian investing strategy may be being deployed by some institutional investors in the stock. After all, even with the slowdown in revenues, most of the problems seemed either transitory or solvable in the future.

But, even if production falls from frac interferences or muted CapEx, oil prices will only rise, making the likelihood of boom bust cycles or sharp drop offs in OFS activity, to occur less frequently.

As a result of lower production and higher oil prices seen, ultimately, from the issues listed above, a floor of sorts is being placed under services players like SLB, especially around yearly lows.

Considering the absurdly low valuation that SLB is trading at, and the fact that lower production only leads to higher prices and more investment worldwide, it is no surprise that the stock is finally beginning to rally, even in the face of short term, negative news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES, HCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.