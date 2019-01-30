GameStop: No Buyout, So What Should I Do With My Shares?

Much to the chagrin of shareholders, GameStop (GME) recently announced that it is ending its efforts for a sale of the company. Unsurprisingly, the stock tanked soon after, from over $15 to just above $11. For anyone who purchased the stock purely on speculation that the buyout would be at a high premium to the market price, this is disappointing news. However, as I've mentioned in my last article, the buyout was just one of many reasons to be long GameStop. My biggest argument was that, even in a world that is growing increasingly digital, physical media still has relevance. In addition, GameStop's collectables business is also steadily growing and provides a means of sustainable diversification, unlike their "diworsification" with Spring Mobile that the company has finally gotten rid of recently. In this article, I will point out a few more of GameStop's competitive advantages, as well as some looming threats in the horizon that one should be wary of.

For those unfamiliar with GameStop, according to their website, they are "a global retailer of multichannel video game, pop culture collectibles, consumer electronics and wireless services, operating more than 7,100 stores in 14 countries across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States." The company owns a number of brands, including EB Games, Simply Mac, and ThinkGeek.

Stores, Sales Mix, and StarChild, Oh My!

I do want to point out the profile of their stores, as I often hear GameStop being mentioned as a victim of empty shopping malls. In GameStop's Q4 2017 earnings call, they explained that this was far from the truth.

"Outside of the U.S., about 90% of our stores are mall-based. And mall-based - the malls are healthy outside of the U.S. and only about 10% of our stores are street stores or strip stores. In the U.S., it’s reverse. So about 90% of our stores are actually strip malls. And so the difference then - the strategy is the same. And what we’re trying to do with that customer base is the same, but the execution of it has to be different."

They go on to further explain that they have additional work to do to increase consumer awareness of their collectibles offerings, as the US based stores are primarily destination stores. How have they been doing in this endeavor? Let's take a look at their sales mix from Q3 2018:

There are a few noteworthy observations. Firstly, the collectibles, video game accessories, new software, and digital segments all grew on an absolute and relative basis. For the collectibles business, it shows management's success in drawing more attention to their offerings, despite the destination store status that their US locations have. It also exemplifies that that even as digital games like Fortnite become more popular, they can capitalize on that trend with accessories and swag. In addition, overall sales did increase by 5% YoY, which is great news amidst the retail apocalypse backdrop. However, there is one unfortunately recurring pattern and that is that pre-owned product sales continue to decrease. This is traditionally one of GameStop's differentiating factors and one of its highest margin offerings. If management can prevent slowdown in pre-owned sales on at least an absolute sales basis, then the bull case will become quite strong.

One last point I would like to point out about the sales mix is the small but growing digital segment. While GameStop does sell game downloads, I personally do not see as much value in their offerings compared PlayStation Network or Steam. One could use trade-in credit to purchase digital content, and PowerUp Rewards members do get added rewards, but outside of these cases, GameStop does not have as much of a competitive advantage.

Source:https://www.starchildthegame.com/What I do find compelling is their rarely-mentioned GameTrust division, through which they publish games by partnering with game developers. While the games they have released thus far should not play a large part in an investment thesis, their upcoming title, StarChild, was included in the PlayStation VR Demo Disc 2. The exposure the title would have gotten, as well as the fact that it is playable outside of VR as well, both bode well for GameTrust. While it was originally slated for release in December, it is not canceled and still in development. Better late than never, as they say. While I admit the income they receive from their GameTrust initiatives is not clear, I mention it primarily because it provides a contrast to the labeling of GameStop as another stodgy and complacent retailer awaiting its demise à la Blockbuster.

Looming Risks

In my last article, I mentioned some of the gaming subscription services like Playstation Plus that are central to any GameStop bear case. Here, I will draw attention to what I believe is a far greater threat should it materialize: disc-less gaming consoles. Rumors have surfaced late last year that Microsoft (MSFT) may be building a budget Xbox One that lacks a disc-drive for cost-saving purposes. If this is true and picks up traction with other gaming companies like Sony(SNE) or Nintendo(OTCPK:NTDOY), then this would be horrible news for GameStop.

However, that day is not here yet, and I do not think it will arrive for a long time. Even with the Xbox One rumor, it makes mention of just one model that is disc-less, so there will continue to be other models that can accept physical media. In addition, there is still a large portion of gamers that prefer owning discs, and I doubt gaming companies want to displease a good chunk of their core audience. A classic example of what happens when a company ignores their consumers' preferences is when Microsoft decided to allow publishers to prevent resale of used games. This backfired heavily when Sony took advantage of the situation by launched a clever marketing campaign on how to share used games. As long as gamers demand discs, there is no immediate risk in disc-less consoles taking over market share.

Valuation

Valuation remains compelling, even more-so after the Spring Mobile sale. The company is flush with cash, having gained 700 million after the sale. Note that even before the sale completed, the company had 454.5 in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3. Though a buyout is off the table, management now has a number of options available to them once the strategic review is officially over. They can commence buybacks and purchase a large amount of the floating shares. Their total debt of 820 million can also be paid off. Lastly, they can re-invest in the core business, provided they find a prudent way to do. The dividend should still remain covered, even on the lower end of their estimated earnings of 2.55 for the FY. At a price of $11.30, GameStop has an attractive forward PE below 5.

What To Do With Your Shares

If you were long GameStop purely on speculation for prize appreciation upon a buyout, then you should probably sell now. Anyone who does remain long should remember that the headlines will not make the story any more appealing, and comparisons with Blockbuster will most likely continue to be made. However, if you believe that there is a future where GameStop can co-exist in a world with a strong digital presence, then this is an excellent time to buy. I believe the stock is strongly oversold after announcing the cessation of the buyout search, as the company has a large cash balance and continues to diversify its income through accessories and collectibles. At the current valuation, the company is still priced for bankruptcy, which it is nowhere near. I will continue to believe in the company until the day comes when all consoles are disc-free, or management finds a way to completely squander the cash balance. Until then, I will continue to DRIP away.

