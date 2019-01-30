Summary

At the January 2019 Needham Healthcare Conference, CEO Dominick Colangelo reviewed Vericel's recent growth and strong current fundamental position.

He also presented four reasons why Vericel's primary product, MACI autologous therapy for knee repair, will continue to excel in 2019.

In addition, Colangelo strongly hinted at Vericel making an acquisition in 2019 to further its product line.

Colangelo's remarks at the end of the presentation could well be foretelling that the stock will once again gap-up on earnings day.