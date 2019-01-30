4 Reasons Vericel's Flagship Product Will Continue To Excel: Notes From The Needham Conference
About: Vericel Corporation (VCEL)
by: Joe Younger
Summary
At the January 2019 Needham Healthcare Conference, CEO Dominick Colangelo reviewed Vericel's recent growth and strong current fundamental position.
He also presented four reasons why Vericel's primary product, MACI autologous therapy for knee repair, will continue to excel in 2019.
In addition, Colangelo strongly hinted at Vericel making an acquisition in 2019 to further its product line.
Colangelo's remarks at the end of the presentation could well be foretelling that the stock will once again gap-up on earnings day.
Since its blockbuster 3rd quarter earnings release on November 6, 2018, Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has been relatively quiet, with no new news and a stock price patiently digesting the spectacular 44% gap-up on