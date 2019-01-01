AT&T (NYSE:T) is falling today by 5% after reporting its fourth quarter results. DirecTV continues to crush AT&T and is hemorrhaging subscribers. Even worse is that the new DirecTV Now is losing subscribers just after two years of being in service. Not a good sign. The stock is likely dead money now, with further risk of falling as the market continues to value the stock like a media company and assigns it a lower earnings multiple.

In the fourth quarter, DirecTV saw its total satellite subscribers fall 408,000 to 19.2 million. Additionally, DirecTV now lost 269,000 subscribers, a stunning 14% decline to 1.59 million from 1.86 million last quarter.

(Data from AT&T, numbers in Millions)

DirecTV has now been losing subscribers since the first quarter of 2017. In total, the service has seen its subscriber losses total 1.8 million, nearly 9% of the 21 million it once had.

Even worse the Entertainment Group, which is where the DirecTV product lives, has seen its revenue decline 5.6% vs. last year, to $8.676 billion. Meanwhile, operating income for the group fell 17.4% in the fourth quarter to $826 million from $1 million in the same period a year ago. EBITDA fell 9% to approximately $2.2 billion from $2.4 billion a year ago, while EBITDA margins fell 900 basis points to 18%.

Overall, DirecTV has become a major overhang for the stock, much like ESPN had become for Disney (DIS) over the past few years.

On Jan. 23 in our commentary, AT&T May See A Big Drop Following Its Quarterly Results, we noted the overhang that the DirecTV unit were likely to have on the company. Since that time the stock has dropped 6%. It appears that the stock is likely heading back to its Christmas Eve lows of roughly $27.40. The chart below shows that there's no level of technical support in the chart until that price

However, it wasn't just DirecTV because the Warner Media unit had issues during the quarter. HBO saw its revenue fall to $1.67 billion from $1.68 billion, while Turner fell to $3.21 billion from $3.23 billion. If not for the Warner Bros. segment growing revenue to $4.47 billion from $4.05 billion the Warner Media unit would have had a far worse quarter. Most shocking was that HBO subscription revenue fell 3% to $1.4 billion in the quarter. Certainly not off to a great start for the business under new owner AT&T.

When digging through the numbers beyond the top and bottom line there's plenty to find that is wrong with AT&T this quarter, especially when the assets the company just spent billions on do not seem to be performing all that well. The company chose to go down a path of becoming a media company, and investors are valuing the company as such with the stock trading more in line with companies such as CBS (CBS), Discovery (DISCA), AMC Networks (AMCX) and Viacom (VIAB). That means the stock already may be fairly valued or could even see its valuation fall further to come more in line with its media peers, and not Verizon (VZ).

The stock is likely to continue to struggle. As we pointed out last time,it continues to have more risk to fall, then opportunities to rise.

