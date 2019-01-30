More Problems With The CAPE Ratio

The CAPE (also called the Shiller PE or PE10) ratio is a favorite market valuation metric for the crowd that has been calling the stock market a bubble over the past decade. The CAPE ratio is the price to the inflation adjusted average ten year earnings ratio of the market. Every since the lows of the Great Recession the market has traded well above the long-term mean (16.6) and median (15.7) CAPE ratio.

(Graphic source: Multpl.com)

We’ve written about why we don’t like using the CAPE ratio before but in this article we want to cover some new criticism, especially when using CAPE averages computed over a very long time period.

Problems with CAPE

One of the biggest issues with CAPE, especially analyses that use median or mean values for the metric going back to the 1800s, is that both the make-up of the stock market and the economy have changed drastically over time. There does not seem to be any reason why you would expect stock market metrics from say 1850 to have any bearing on the market today.

The easiest way to understand this is the great visual below from GlobalFinancialData.com. It shows the make-up of the market from the 1800s to present by sector weighting.

(Graphic source: GlobalFinancialData.com)

It’s easy to see how drastically the market has changed. Not only changes in the types of companies but also in how many. There were only about two dozen stocks listed up until the early 1800s. The market then grew a bit to include almost 100 or more publicly traded companies before peaking at around 8000 publicly traded companies during the mid 1990s.

Not only is the makeup of the market different today, so are the economic and political institutions. Financial companies made up the bulk of the stock market until the industrial revolution vaulted industrial and consumer companies to the majority somewhere around the 1850s. Would investors value financial companies back then and even up until the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 the same as they do today? Prior to the creation of the Fed the banking system was characterized by frequent booms and busts and general instability. One would assume investors would naturally assign a higher multiple to financial institutions operating in a much more stable regulatory and economic framework.

What about the health care sector? It didn’t really exist until the 1920s. Yet the sector has grown at rates well above GDP (a bit below 5% CAGR from 1970 to 2015). Yes, the spending comes from elsewhere in the economy. But, if health care is over-represented in the index versus sectors it’s pulling demand from then the stock market would have a higher multiple since its constituent components are growing faster than GDP (i.e. the public companies making up the market are growing faster than private companies).

Only from perhaps 1950s or even 1970s onward do we have something resembling today’s economy and stock market. The US was on the gold standard unofficially from 1853 (officially from 1900) up until 1971. Although for all intents and purposes the link to the gold standard ended during the Great Depression. The US was also part of the Bretton Woods exchange system from 1944 to 1971. Needless to say the US monetary system was vastly different from 1971 on.

Other things changed as well. As the size of the government sector grew and the monetary system changed the US economy became more stable. Booms and busts were not only less frequent but the severity was diminished as well. Wouldn’t investors value company’s operating in a much more stable economic climate higher than ones operating in a more volatile one?

What about changes in how corporations distribute profits. There were long periods of time in the past when stocks were viewed as very risky and price appreciation couldn’t be counted on. Instead investors were rewarded through dividends. Because earnings were not being retained but paid out, P/Es would likely be low. Contrast this to today’s environment where management focuses on maintaining high share prices through buying back stock. It’s not hard to see why the P/E level for the market might be different during each era.

Summary

In summary there are a lot of problems with using CAPE to compare market multiples across different economic and stock market eras. There does not seem to be any logical reason why you would incorporate trading data from the 1800s or early 1900s in an attempt to find the fair value of the stock market in the present era.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.