Apple: Full Steam Ahead?

Source: Google Images

Renowned value investor Benjamin Graham said that "in the short term the market is like a voting machine, but in the long run the market is a weighing machine." Over the past couple of months, Apple (AAPL) has witnessed a deterioration in investor confidence, iPhone demand, and international sales. Correspondingly, this has translated into significant reductions in the company's market capitalization and current share prices. Although it is difficult to remain a contrarian in the midst of overwhelmingly negative uncertainty, AAPL has sustained what I believe to be a temporary setback and the company can rectify its current deficiencies.

Addressing Current Headwinds

AAPL has witnessed a retraction in per unit iPhone sales growth over the past number of years, as market saturation, pricing, and increased competition created expansion difficulties. In order to compensate for static iPhone sales growth, AAPL drastically increased the pricing for the iPhone by hundreds of dollars. As an example, a brand-new iPhone 7 was priced at around $600-$700 in 2016 whereas now iPhones are priced at anywhere from $800-$1450.

Source: Motley Fool

AAPL was able to get away with large price increases in the past; however, the current pricing structure is not conducive toward replacing or buying a new phone due to cost limitations. Although significant price increases helped facilitate revenue expansion in the short term, elevated prices will have negative implications for growth and per unit sales as customers refrain from upgrading their phones as often, continue to fix their existing phones, or switch to a more cost-effective competitor.

AAPL has effectively lengthened the replacement time frame for older phones as it is more cost effective for customers to invest a couple of hundred dollars and fix their existing phones rather than spend $1000 to buy a new iPhone. In addition to longer replacement times, another easily identifiable headwind is pricing strategy. It's one thing to have a graduated pricing structure that charges a premium for a brand's most technologically advanced phone, but it is another to skew pricing across all models across the higher end of the pricing spectrum.

If we look at China, Tim Cook associated slowing growth with a decline in phone sales, but the reality is AAPL is pricing itself out of the market. In the third quarter of 2018, AAPL witnessed a 10% decline in shipments whereas Vivo, OPPO, and Huawei saw shipment increases of 14%, 7.5%, and 6.6%. This is not a result of negative trade interactions with the United States, but the reality that local Chinese phone manufacturers are developing innovative products at more compelling price points.

AAPL has created self-inflicted pricing difficulties. The company needs to remain price competitive to sustain and expand market share, increase revenues, and decrease the phone replacement time period. Even though that may impose margin reductions, it is a necessary and long-term solution. AAPL needs to offer a well-developed and differentiated product at a moderate price point so that the company can further monetize its user base through ancillary revenue generation opportunities ranging from its services business (App store, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple Pay), paid subscriptions, and complementary device offerings (Apple Watch, Air Pods, etc).

Customers are becoming more price sensitive as mobile phones become increasingly commoditized. Phones with high definition displays, a touchscreen, good battery life, and durable construction have become readily available easing the competitive barriers for market share erosion.

I think AAPL's management has an understanding of this reality as the company has implemented price reductions and discounts on a number of its phones to make them more appealing to consumers; current phone prices range anywhere from $500-$1000+. Given that iPhone sales account for roughly 63% of the company's revenue, slight price reductions will cause negative short-term revenue and margin implications. However, major competitors such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) offer comparable pricing tiers, which does not give consumers a real incentive to switch to a competitor's phone brand.

Additionally, decreases in phone revenues will be supplemented by revenue growth in ancillary businesses. AAPL has driven meaningful growth in the company's services segment across Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, etc. with services now accounting for 9% or $9 billion of the company's total revenue. In addition to the services business, AAPL's paid subscription service has grown to $330 million and the company's other products ranging from iPads, Apple Watches, Air Pods allow for further monetization of the company's existing user base.

Apple's Quarter 4 earnings substantiate the assumption that the company is not poised for significant revenue downside. Apple's revenues came in at $84.31 billion, slightly underperforming last year's previous quarter by only five percent. Interestingly, international sales accounted for 62 percent of the company's revenue and the total revenue from the products and services segment grew by 19 percent. Despite a slight revenue miss, the company remains well positioned for growth through its services segment and international growth vectors.

The other issue investors have articulated is with Tim Cook, citing a lack of innovation in the product portfolio. Although true that the symbolic iPhone has maintained its original configuration (obviously with processing improvements, a better camera, high definition display, etc.), it is a readily demanded and perfected product. A deviation from such an iconic product line will obviously require time and extensive development, so I remain patient on the front of an earth-shattering new phone breakthrough.

However, Cook has reinvigorated the company's product portfolio with a number of new additions ranging from Apple AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone X, HomePod, and the AirPower charging station. Where Cook particularly stands out is in his broader monetization strategy, pursuing growth vectors in the company's complementary services and products segment. Cook has implemented AAPL's music streaming subscription service, Apple Pay infrastructure, Apple TV, and health-related services. Cook has continued to diversify AAPL beyond its iconic hardware items, reinforcing capable managerial oversight and broadened future revenue diversification.

Determination

AAPL has encountered short-term difficulties brought on by overly optimistic price expectations. The company may experience slightly negative revenue implications in the short term; however, AAPL has responded to consumer demands through various price reduction incentives and the company is well positioned for long-term success. Tim Cook is a capable executive whose vision of broadened revenue expansion will be beneficial to AAPL. I will always remain Long AAPL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.