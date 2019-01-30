Apple Inc.: Dealing With Success

After all, in the quarterly results just announced, Apple's earnings per share hit an all-time high and Apple's return on shareholders' equity was just under 50 percent, not bad!

Apple's story is more than this and investors must focus on its ability to generate other profitable innovations on a regular basis.

The recent headlines dominating the news about Apple, Inc. stress the slowdown in revenues being generated by the iPhone and the slowdown in iPhone sales in China.

The press continues to focus on the current “problem” at Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The problem for Apple is that one of the world’s most successful innovations, the iPhone, is on the other side of its peak impact. The Wall Street Journal heads its front page story today with this: “Apple’s Revenue and Profit Drop: ‘The iPhone Has Matured’”

This doesn’t mean everything is bad. The sub-heading starts out by claiming “Revenue for iPhone declined 15 percent for the quarter” and then switches focus to say “revenue from other products and services grew 19 percent.”

In essence, the results that Apple is experiencing are a consequence of its massive success. A peak was bound to happen.

The iPhone accounts for more than 60 percent of Apple’s revenues. Any drop off is bound to have repercussions.

And, these repercussions should not be ignored, but, then again, they must not be dwelt upon.

Apple is not standing still.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, stands up for his company by arguing, “Apple innovates like no other company in the world and we are not taking our foot off the gas.”

And, we see that spending on research and development in the first quarter hit a record of $3.9 billion, which is up 15 percent, year over year.

Furthermore, “new” Modern Corporations like Apple attempt to innovate according to schedule, not according to the whims of the marketplace. Since much of what the “new” Modern Corporation create are “intangibles” dependent upon the development of intellectual capital, the innovations tend to come into pipeline more smoothly than in the manufacturing world where innovations must take on a more physical form.

Thus, there is a constant pressure on a company like Apple to create something “new” on a regular basis.

And, unlike traditional manufacturing firms, the “new” Modern Corporation builds platforms, using its intangible creations to integrate products and services into a network that can achieve scale.

An example of this can be seen in the recent announcement that Apple will be teaming with Aetna, the US insurance company. Apple and Aetna have jointly developed an app called Attain to “provide personalized recommendations to users, based on their health history and live data generated by the (Apple) watch, which offers heart-rate monitoring and work-out tracking.”

Mr. Cook, looking forward, has stated that he believed Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind would come from its work in healthcare.

Apple is certainly not taking its “foot off the gas.”

Does Apple have the resources to continue at this pace?

The answer to this question is a very definite “YES”!!!

At the end of the last quarter, Apple had just over $130 billion in cash on hand. If Mr. Cook and Apple’s management want to plow ahead on the research and development front, it has all the resources it needs to barrel ahead.

But, this is not all.

Even with the slowdown that is being experienced in iPhone sales, Apple, Inc. posted an earnings per share figure of $4.18 in this last quarter, an all-time high!

And, on top of this, Apple also produced a return on shareholders’ equity near 50.0 percent for the quarter.

This kind of a performance is consistent with what Apple has been doing for years. In the last five fiscal years, Apple has put up these numbers for its return on shareholders' equity: 55.6 percent in 2018; 36.1 percent in 2017; 35.6 percent in 2016; 44.7 percent in 2015; and 35.4 percent in 2014.

This more than satisfies the economist’s claim that Apple has a sustainable competitive advantage in its space. It is a good long-term investment.

So, Mr. Cook, and Apple, Inc., and Apple’s shareholders are going to have to deal with the waning performance of the iPhone. And, given the fact that the revenues from this source comprise 60 percent of all of Apple’s revenues, the top line on the income statement will suffer.

Apple is the model of the “new” Modern Corporation. As such, we need to continue to learn from it and discern how its operations represent the example of how businesses operate in this new era of technological dominance. This is a different world we live in and many of the lessons we learned at another time just don’t apply in the same way.

Apple is a good long-term investment. It has a sustainable competitive advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.