Quick Take

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) intends to raise $176 million from the sale of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.

ALEC is still in Phase 1 trials, so it is a very early stage company. IPO valuation expectations by management are quite high, so my opinion is NEUTRAL.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Alector was founded in 2013 to develop immuno-neurological therapeutics for Alzheimer's Disease and various forms of dementia.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Arnon Rosenthal, who was previously Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Annexon Pharmaceuticals.

Alector is developing therapeutics that harness the body’s immune cells power to target neurodegenerative diseases.

The company’s lead drug candidate, AL001, is a therapeutic candidate for frontotemporal dementia carrying a progranulin (PGRN) loss-of-function mutation.

In 2H 2018, AL001 was tested in forty-two healthy subjects in a single ascending dose Phase 1 study which resulted in ‘no serious adverse events or dose limiting adverse events’ and ‘statistically significant increases in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid PGRN levels relative to baseline were also observed.’

Alector’s second most advanced drug candidate is AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Alector include OrbiMed, Mission Bay Capital, Euclidean Capital, GV, Polaris Partners, Section 32, Deerfield Capital Management, Amgen Ventures, Casdin Ventures, and Federated Kaufmann Fund, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Markets and Markets, the Alzheimer’s market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2015 and 2020.

Globally, the market of treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders was valued at $12.8 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $21.2 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The main factors driving market growth are growing disease prevalence, rising awareness, and increasing R&D investment in drug delivery and development.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Baxter (BAX)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Source: Sentieo

The company’s therapeutic approach harnesses the body’s immune system to target multiple pathologies simultaneously while most other approaches target pathologies directly.

Financial Status

Alector’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature high R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory trials.

However, the firm has received a significant amount of income from its collaboration agreements with AbbVie (ABBV) for its AL002 and AL003 candidates. This revenue is very ‘lumpy’ and can go away on relatively short notice if AbbVie decides to terminate the collaboration.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $309 million in cash and marketable securities and $191.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ALEC intends to sell 9.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $175.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of up to $85 million. This represents approximately 48% of the expected total IPO offering and is a positive signal for IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $815 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $50.0 million to fund Phase 1 trials for AL001 and AL002, as well as preparation for Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for AL001; approximately $25.0 million to advance AL003 and AL101 in and through Phase 1 clinical trials; approximately $40.0 million to fund Phase 2 enabling activities for AL002 and AL003; approximately $25.0 million to continue to advance our preclinical development pipeline into Phase 1 clinical trials; approximately $15.0 million to further develop our Discovery Platform; and the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, and Barclays.

Commentary

Alector is seeking a larger IPO than it previously filed for, $175 million vs. $150 million originally.

The firm has an enviable collaboration with major biopharma company AbbVie. I strongly prefer biotech IPOs that have at least one significant commercial collaboration partner, as it lends scientific validation.

ALEC has also begun receiving milestone payments which helps to defray costs. The company is well capitalized, with over $300 million in cash as of September 30, 2018.

The market opportunities for its drug candidates are significant, although the firm faces numerous big pharma competitors for Alzheimer’s and dementia disease treatments.

Given the firm's extremely early stage and high-risk profile in a difficult area of research, I'm avoiding this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 6, 2019.