Summary

Kone's fourth-quarter results and 2019 guidance were mixed, with generally healthy revenue and order trends, but disappointing margins and concerns over a slowing market in China.

Kone's best opportunities for growth are in gaining share in aftermarket service and pursuing a merger with Otis or ThyssenKrupp Elevator.

The market already richly rewards Kone shares for the company's above-average quality, and the stock looks pricey on the basis of its likely growth, margins, and cash flows.