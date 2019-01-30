Kone Already Getting Ample Reward For Its Quality
About: KONE Oyj (KNYJY), Includes: SHNDY, TKAMY, UTX
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Kone's fourth-quarter results and 2019 guidance were mixed, with generally healthy revenue and order trends, but disappointing margins and concerns over a slowing market in China.
Kone's best opportunities for growth are in gaining share in aftermarket service and pursuing a merger with Otis or ThyssenKrupp Elevator.
The market already richly rewards Kone shares for the company's above-average quality, and the stock looks pricey on the basis of its likely growth, margins, and cash flows.
Quality deserves a premium, but the market seems to be going overboard with Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY) (KNEBV.HE) (also spelled “KONE”), as this Finnish elevator and escalator company is indeed a high-quality company, but one