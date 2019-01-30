Amazon Gains A Big Win As Rival Backs Down

Investors should look at the future scope of the subscription revenue which will probably hit $30 billion by end of 2020 on annualized basis.

This is a big win for Amazon as it will have a monopoly and strong moat in subscription business with retail and streaming combination.

Amazon (AMZN) has built a strong subscription business on the back of a robust delivery platform and massive investments in streaming business. Walmart (WMT) wanted to challenge Amazon’s dominance by starting its own streaming business. However, recent reports have shown that Walmart is backing away from starting its own streaming service. The main reason behind this move is the huge investment needed to build even a modestly successful streaming service. Even if Amazon reports lower revenue growth in the future, a strong subscription business and improvements in margins should help the stock.

Last year, as Walmart was looking into the possibility of a new streaming service, many analysts suggested that other retailers could also combine their retailing and content service. By copying Amazon’s playbook these retailers hoped to gain a strong subscription revenue stream. Amazon's trailing twelve months subscription revenues stand at $13.38 billion.

It is now becoming evident that it would be very difficult for any other retailer to replicate Amazon’s retail and content platform. Amazon is already reporting close to 50% growth in subscription revenue for the past few quarters. As Walmart backs out from a streaming service, Amazon should gain a stronger pricing power within its subscription segment.

Replicating Amazon’s success

For the past few quarters, Walmart has gone on overdrive in trying to compete with Amazon. Walmart has not shied away from big investments in international regions also to ensure it has a decent chance to compete with Amazon. In August 2018, Walmart invested a whopping $16 billion to gain a majority stake in Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform in India. This enormous investment was made to gain an edge over Amazon India which is also investing heavily in that region.

In the last few months, we heard about various reports which mentioned that Walmart is planning to enter the streaming space. This would give Walmart a competitive service to challenge Amazon’s Prime membership. Walmart is already investing in improving its delivery platform and a strong streaming platform would give customers a good alternative to Prime. However, Walmart is now backing out of this strategy due to the enormous investment needed to build a reasonable streaming service.

Netflix had invested $12 billion in 2018 and is now planning to invest $15 billion in 2019. Similarly, Apple and Disney would also be ramping up their investments in this space. Amazon has also spent close to $5 billion on content in 2018 and would be looking to increase this budget to protect its market share against new rivals.

Given the level of competition by these big giants, it is not a surprise that Walmart decided against starting its own streaming service. This leaves Amazon as the only company which can offer a combination of online retail as well as a streaming option within a single subscription service.

As Walmart backs out of this venture, it is now evident that it would be very difficult for any other retailer to copy Amazon’s strategy in the subscription segment. The only other retailer which might think about a streaming platform is Costco. Walmart has trailing twelve month FCF of $18 billion while Costco has ttm FCF of only $3 billion. It is difficult to see how Costco can start investing billions of dollars in content when a retailer like Walmart is finding it difficult to justify the cost of a streaming service.

Future of Amazon’s subscription segment

While a lot of attention is paid to Amazon’s AWS, we should not underestimate the potential of Prime. In the last quarter, Amazon’s subscription service revenue came at $3.69 billion. This was a 52% growth from the year-ago quarter after excluding FX. The company has shown a similar growth rate for the past few quarters. If Amazon is able to deliver similar growth in the next few quarters, we should see the subscription service revenue hitting $30 billion level by end of 2020.

Source: Amazon filings

The subscription segment of Amazon has a very big moat because of the difficulty in replicating the retail and content platform built by the company. It is unlikely that another single company would be able to offer similar value to customers in terms of delivery and content. We might see a future deal between a big retailer and a streaming giant, however, Amazon should still have an upper hand due to complete integration of these services.

Fig: Amazon's music streaming market share is at 12%, behine Apple Music with 19% and Spotify with 36% share. Source: Midia Research

The popularity of Echo devices and growth of Alexa can help Amazon overtake Apple which is in the second position, behind Spotify. Substantial market share within smart speaker and music streaming will further expand Amazon's ecosystem and differentiate it with Walmart and other online retailers.

Later this year, we should probably see the launch of big streaming services from Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS) and AT&T (T). All of them are planning to invest big bucks in their streaming service. Google is also expanding its Youtube TV service across the country. This is one of the most intense competition we have seen in any industry in the recent past. On the other hand, all of them will fight for limited customer dollars. It is unlikely that the streaming budget per household will rapidly increase to gain access to all the different streaming services offered.

Advertising and international markets

As the market saturates, most of these companies will have to rethink their content investments. Amazon is in a great position due to its fast-growing advertisement segment. The retail platform gives Amazon in-depth information about customer preferences. This can be used to deliver targeted ads. It would be impossible for any of the big streaming players to provide a similar platform to advertisers.

Eventually, we should see a bigger content budget by Amazon in the next two years as the company solidifies its position as the best option for diverse subscription benefits. As the streaming industry saturates, we should see a reduction in competition with fewer big players left in the field. A less crowded streaming service market will allow Amazon to improve its value proposition for customers as well as leverage the advertising and retail platform.

Amazon is also expanding its Prime membership in international regions. Having a strong original content library will differentiate the company from other e-commerce options. Currently, Prime membership fee is quite low in several international regions. In Australia, Prime membership fee is AUD 54 per year or $39 per year. Similarly, in India, Prime membership is only INR1000 or $15 per year. The company is frontloading the Prime benefits which means the international customers get almost similar benefits compared to domestic US customers.

This strategy gives the company a significant advantage against other rivals. A stronger Prime membership base with a bigger streaming ability will also help Amazon in retaining members in some of the international regions where there are regulatory difficulties.

It would be important to note the content strategy of Amazon in the next few quarters as other rivals face an issue similar to Walmart. Over the long run, I believe Amazon is in the best position to get market leadership in streaming. The company can divert greater free cash flow to this segment and also leverage the rapidly expanding advertising platform.

Investor Takeaway

Walmart’s decision to not build a new streaming service is a big win for Amazon. This shows the high barrier to entry and the huge investment required to build a successful delivery and streaming platform. It is also unlikely that any other retailer would be able to replicate Amazon’s strategy. This increases the potential of Amazon’s subscription segment. Future services added to this segment would also improve the value for customers and give the company greater pricing power to increase the subscription cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.