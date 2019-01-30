McCormick: Just Enough Concerns Even After The Pullback

There's still a "wonderful company at a fair price" argument here, but there are enough, if modest, worries to stay on the sidelines for now.

But the stock looked sharply overvalued ahead of the report; a 22% pullback from December highs seems to get MKC closer to the range of fair value.

It hardly seems a surprise that McCormick (MKC) has pulled back sharply. By any reasonable fundamental metric, the stock looked overvalued at recent highs. As attractive as the bull case is - and I owned MKC until just a few months ago - 20x+ EV/EBITDA and 30x+ P/E and P/FCF multiples appeared awfully stretched for what still was, and still is, a relatively low-growth consumer packaged goods play.

Since touching an all-time high at $156 in December, MKC has pulled back about 22%. Roughly half the declines came amid the broad market sell-off in December, which finally interrupted a huge bull run in McCormick's shares (which had risen over 50% in a little over six months). The second half came last week, when an apparently disappointing Q4 report led McCormick's stock to drop 10.5% in trading on Thursday.

Back at $121, I'm a little intrigued - again - by MKC. As I wrote in November, I sold my shares at $135 not long after the Q3 report in September. But I've backed MKC ever since the company acquired Frank's Red Hot and French's from Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) in 2017, and argued as recently as July that the stock deserved to be priced at a premium to the CPG space as a whole.

The issue, however, is that even after the post-earnings pullback, MKC still is receiving that premium from the market. And given admittedly modest concerns in the past two quarters - and looking forward - multiples here still look reasonable at best. There's still a case that MKC is something like a "forever stock", and worth considering as a long-term buy-and-hold. But, personally, as bullish as I've been on MKC in the past, I'm not quite compelled to jump back in just yet.

Q4 Earnings

Again, it's not necessarily surprising that MKC pulled back after the Q4 release. The stock - even down from December highs - was priced for close to perfection, and earnings weren't perfect. From a headline standpoint, in fact, the quarter looks ugly, with misses on both lines and FY19 EPS guidance of $5.17-$5.27 below consensus of $5.40.

There are some mitigating factors in terms of both Q4 performance and FY19 guidance. Revenue took a hit in the quarter of about 1.5 points, per the Q&A of the Q4 conference call, from reductions in inventory at key customers. Much of that came from a single large customer who actually made an error with its replenishment system, as CEO Lawrence Kurzius described it on the call. (I believe that customer may be Walmart (WMT), who accounted for 11% of consolidated FY18 revenue per the McCormick 10-K and whose CFO discussed coming changes to its replenishment system at a conference last year.)

The issues at the large customer also impacted profitability, as it led to out-of-stocks on key (and higher-margin) items in November; as Kurzius put it on the call, "we don't get a do-over on Thanksgiving". Backing out that impact, the quarter does look better, with revenue up 2%+ and adjusted operating income potentially closer to flat or even positive versus a -3% reported print. Foreign exchange added another headwind of about a point to revenue and EBIT.

Meanwhile, the disappointing guidance looks to be a case of one-time factors and, potentially, overly optimistic expectations. Currency headwinds are increasing in the first half, and guided to take two points off FY19 sales. The same is true of adjusted EBIT growth, projected to come in at 7-9% as reported. A higher tax rate (targeted to 22% against an adjusted tax rate of 19.6%) is a three-point headwind to EPS: back that out, and the $5.40 consensus comes down to ~$5.24, within the guided range.

In fact, across the board, McCormick's expectations for fiscal 2019 are in line with its long-term algorithm. Constant-currency revenue growth is guided to 3-5%; long-term targets are 4-6%, with ~one-third help from acquisitions. (McCormick is likely to stay on the M&A sidelines this year as it focuses on debt reduction.) Excluding FX, EBIT growth of 9-11% is better than the 7-9% long-range target; EPS growth of 6-8% is below the 9-11% goal, but likely would be targeted above that goal were in not for currency effects and the higher tax rate.

There's a case, then, that the reaction to the report is either a case of the market focusing too much on the headlines and/or a good quarter simply being not good enough to support the enormous valuation. But even acknowledging one-time/external effects on both Q4 results and FY19 guidance, there are some worries in the quarter.

First, even backing out trade spend, Q4 looks a bit light. Revenue growth of ~2.1% is still toward the low end of the implied 0.9-7.4% increase, as CFO Mike Smith admitted toward the end of the Q&A. McCormick management did talk up excellent consumption/takeaway for both the legacy business and the acquired brands, but the sales numbers in consumer and a decline in adjusted operating income in that segment can't be solely explained by inventory fluctuations.

Secondly, the Flavor Solutions business had a disappointing quarter, with revenue flat (+3% constant-currency) and profits down 1% even backing out a 2 point hit from FX. That segment has been an underappreciated part of the MKC story: it accounted for 31.5% of operating income in fiscal 2018, according to figures from the K, and has grown much faster than the consumer business in recent years.

Management attributed the weaker performance in that segment to the traditional lumpiness of the business, citing fewer limited-time offers at customers (which generally offer higher margins for McCormick). But as a questioner pointed out later in the call, segment margins have expanded remarkably in recent years. In 2011, according to the 10-K (p.58), what was then called the 'Industrial' segment had margins of just 7.5% and accounted for barely 20% of total profit. Margins now are 14.2%, with the business moving toward generating one-third of earnings. If there's any slowdown in that business, overall growth decelerates. And, again, MKC even back at $121 isn't priced for deceleration.

MKC In The Eye of the Beholder

All that said, these are minor concerns, particularly in the context of a CPG space being hit by aggressive inventory management by retailers, gains in private label, and declining growth in categories like dairy and frozen foods. Coming out of the quarter and the fiscal year, the core McCormick 'story' still holds.

The spices and seasonings categories is one of the few where demand from younger demographics is higher than that of their parents. McCormick's markets haven't fragmented the way others have, and the company has been to co-opt trends: for instance, it's successfully rolled out organic products. Private label penetration is a concern, but McCormick has steadily narrowed its market share losses, and the best news from Q4 was that takeaway figures appear to suggest flat or even positive market share movement in the quarter.

The consumer business here deserves a premium to other consumer businesses, particularly those with heavy supermarket channel exposure. And as Flavor Solutions grows, the case for a premium multiple strengthens. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) trades at ~17x EBITDA by my calculations (based on TTM performance) and that company paid 20.3x for Frutarom last year.

But - again - MKC is receiving that premium. It trades at close to 17x FY19 EBITDA (my estimate, based on adjusted operating income guidance) and 23x the high end of EPS guidance (with a still-heavily leveraged balance sheet). Procter & Gamble (PG) has been one of the best CPG plays of the last few months and trades near all-time highs, but it's valued at ~13x CY19 EBITDA and under 20x FY20 (ending June) consensus EPS. In food, admittedly struggling Kraft Heinz (KHC) is at 12x EBITDA or so, with other plays in the 10-12x range and Hormel (HRL) topping out at 15-16x. Lamb Weston (LW) (which is more of a restaurant than a consumer play, even with growth in its Grown in Idaho line) receives premium multiples, hasn't missed a quarter since being spun from ConAgra Brands (CAG), and trades at 14.5x its FY19 EBITDA guidance and ~23x consensus EPS.

Admittedly, the premium multiples currently assigned MKC are in line with those I was willing to pay six months ago. And those multiples then only would have been worth paying if the stock had a path to the current $121 (6%+ returns, including dividends) over 6 months. And so I'm tempted to ignore the run to $150+ and treat Q4 as it might have been had that run not happened: as a decent quarter with some one-time effects that didn't, and doesn't, materially change the investment case. In other words, the pullback simply gets MKC's valuation back to where I thought it was reasonable in July.

There are two factors keeping me on the sidelines, however. First (and this is obviously just personal opinion), I see more opportunities elsewhere in the market than I did this summer. And, secondly, there's just enough in Q3, Q4, and FY19 guidance to lose a bit of confidence. Q3 numbers looked OK to my eye, but they were unspectacular, with some revenue deceleration and bottom-line help from a lower tax rate. Q4, even accounting for outside factors, looks below average.

Looking forward, FY19 guidance of 3-5% revenue growth seems solid - but perhaps not quite as impressive when considering two tailwinds. First, the 1.5% impact from trade reductions in Q4 suggests at least a 50 bps boost to FY19 revenue assuming there's no repeat next year and at least some recovery this year. Secondly, French's and Frank's are moving into the organic revenue base - and are outgrowing legacy products - which is providing another benefit. It still looks like 'core' revenue, for lack of a better term, is in the 1-2% range. That's not bad in this context - and it is more impressive given the company is planning for ~flat brand marketing spend after years of increases. It's not spectacular, though, and it might not be enough.

This all is splitting hairs to some degree - and it sounds an awful lot like the debate over MKC in the $80s and $90s back in 2015 and 2016. I do see the case here to simply buy quality at a fair price - instead of hoping, somehow, a discount is going to emerge. McCormick had a good FY18. The RB deal - which investors didn't like, selling MKC on the news - looks like a winner.

Deleveraging can help the cause over the next two years, with the company still targeting a full turn reduction in leverage (4.0x to 3.0x). The case for MKC as something close to a 'forever stock' with double-digit annual returns still holds. At the same time, an awful lot of growth still looks priced in, and room for multiple expansion seems limited. That puts pressure solely on execution. And if the FY19 looks more like the second half of 2018 than the first half, I'm not sure MKC can move much higher, even after a reasonably big pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.