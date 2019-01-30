Xilinx: Best Positioned In The Industry
About: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)
by: Compass Equity Research
Summary
The secular trends of its end markets, added to a business model based on FaaS, have made Xilinx the favorite within the semiconductor industry.
The early 5G deployments in South Korea and China are a confirmation of the investment thesis that Xilinx has been presenting recently.
Although the valuations seem to be somewhat elevated, the fundamentals show a solid company that deserves a premium.
There is no doubt that in a matter of a few quarters, Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) has become one of the semiconductor industry’s favorite companies. The number of buy recommendations by analysts has skyrocketed