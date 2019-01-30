Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Hits 2666 Again As Traders Take Another Stab At Recovery

Keep an eye on VIX9D to get a sense as to whether spot VIX has a real shot at making a new (lower) range.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:48PM EST

Earnings season delivers another rescue attempt for US stocks, which felt the sting of a pullback on Monday and a sedate Tuesday session. The Dow (DIA), which contains both Apple (AAPL) and Boeing (BA) shares, has tacked on over 300 points to its index reading as of 12:45PM. The S&P (SPY) and Russell (IWM) are also enjoying positive sessions, though the gains are less dramatic.

Even at the height of Monday's spill in the S&P, spot VIX never managed to rise convincingly about 20. One could argue that the grist for a lower range is being set in place.

Thoughts on Volatility

While the economy today looks quite strong, there are some signals that we're near a peak. In fairness, this is always true. Put differently, the economy is almost never truly running "on all cylinders".

It interests me how signals come to take on and then lose meaning. Consider just a few months ago how much you were likely reading about the flattening yield curve. Today, it doesn't seem to be on investors' collective radar quite so much.

The stock market is itself considered a leading indicator. If the rumbles of last quarter were a signal of a slowing economy, then the current relief rally will likely have difficulty persisting much longer.

Volatility dried up in a hurry starting just after Christmas, and that state of affairs has continued throughout the month, and this is spite of a couple meaningful drops (for instance, Monday of this week and Tuesday of last week).

Because the backdrop for volatility has been so low and mostly stable for much of the last half-decade, it's difficult to proclaim "We are now entering a new kind of volatility environment". Furthermore, inputs such as economic growth, monetary policy, inflation, will generate a strong influence on the answer to this question.

For my part, I believe that we have in fact entered a new regime of higher volatility, just so long as either inflation heats up or monetary policy leaves the realm of uber-accomodation. Should inflation remain tame or central banks remain highly dovish, then I think that the high volatility environment can take hold for a period, but ultimately won't be able to last more than a couple months.

Traders appear to be positioning for an outcome where the FOMC announcement (due out quite soon) will threaten douse rather than fan equity volatility.

If earnings continue to stream in mostly above expectations, realized volatility will likely have difficulty pressing higher. It does look to be the case that macro concerns among traders are, for the moment, falling by the wayside.

Term Structure

A couple months ago I stated that I thought we were in for some very interesting patterns in the shape of the VX term structure.

Over the last couple weeks, this view has been confirmed, but with some important caveats. I thought at the time that the levels that volatility would be trading at would be significantly higher than where we are at present (around maybe 23-33).

I also did not suspect how flat the term structure would be in the grand scheme of things! The current range is 18.66 (M3, M5) and 19.55 (the back month). Really, the futures curve is exceedingly flat here.

The VIX9D is justifiably more jumpy than is spot VIX. I'll be keeping a close eye over the next few days as to whether this short-term forward-looking indicator of volatility can lead spot lower. I think lower ranges in VIX9D will provide evidence that 30-day vol is ready to test out lower levels.

Strong earnings gets a lot of the credit for the run-up in US equities, but I think that if trade concerns remained top of mind, then EEM VX would have difficulty following along with the reduced vol in our market. We do not observe this, however, and so I read this as investors becoming more relaxed (for the time being) about ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China.

What made last quarter so interesting was that, suddenly, investors seemed to fret about a number of separate issues all at the same time (trade, global economy, can companies match earnings expectations, etc.). For now, such responses are decaying in magnitude.

Wrap-Up

