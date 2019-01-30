When Will Apple Recover?

Tim Cook (Apple CEO) was upbeat, but he did not give any guidance for the full year nor announce any significant moves. The stock is a sell.

Apple sees weak iPhone sales continuing into its second quarter (January to March) with EPS in the second quarter half that of the first quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gave lack luster guidance and increased the dividend on January 29, 2019. No solid plans were offered for improvement. The iPhone problem continues and the tax cut, which kept the earnings comparison flat in the first quarter, is gone. The second-quarter guidance calls for EPS about half of the first quarter. Apple is very unlikely to recover this year. It is a sell.

Financials

Apple's EPS and revenue were up marginally from Tim Cook’s January 2 letter to shareholders. Revenue was down 5% as the iPhone fell 15% and the rest of the business grew 19%. However, the guidance for the January to March quarter had revenue down 32% and net income down 48% from the first quarter. The guidance was given in ranges and this calculation uses the mid-point of the range for each variable. The revenue decline is slightly worse than last year. The situation is not getting worse, the guidance just projects the poor first quarter forward.

The loss of volume and the high operating expenses reduce the earnings per share from $4.18 to $2.17, which is a drop of 48%.

iPhone

Tim Cook has three reasons for the decline in iPhone sales: the decline in China and other developing countries, the decline in mobile phone subsidies, and customers not trading their phone in as much partly because of Apple’s low cost battery replacement. He points out that total Apple sales in the U.S., Germany, Spain, and other countries increased in the holiday quarter while China fell.

He rejected the view that the iPhone is overpriced, by comparing last year’s iPhone X with the much-improved iPhone XS for the same price. However, the average price of the iPhone rose 28% in the last 2 years and iPhone sales are down in the U.S. and other developed countries even if total Apple sales are not.

Cook had some actions to improve iPhone sales. In China and other countries where the strong dollar has made the iPhone more expensive, Apple has started to adjust for most or all of the exchange changes. In other words, the iPhone price will be cut in many countries. Apple is working on an installment payment plan.

These steps are not seen in the guidance. The revenue guidance was $55 to $59 billion. Many analysts used a price fractional below $59 billion rather than the average of $57 billion used in this analysis.

The Wall Street Journal announced that Apple is going to introduce three new iPhones late this year. I would expect that there would be an iPhone with a price point of less than the XR at $749.

Services

The gross margin on services is 63% while for hardware it is 34%. Therefore, services are 13% of revenue but 21% of gross profit. The growth in services is dependent on the number of iPhone users and the number of services taken by the iPhone customer. Apple Pay service growth is dependent on finding more merchants who accept it and Apple is actively signing up merchants. Apple Music has been growing. Apple has about 900 million iPhones in service with an affluent customer base. The customer who pays $1,000 is best but a customer who buys a traded in phone can also use services.

Macs and iPad

Apple points to the revenue gains from the newly redesigned Macs and iPad. However, that growth is unlikely to be as high after the initial surge of upgrades is over. Slower growth is a risk even with new products.

New Products

Tim Cook praised the quality of the people developing content and mentioned the contract with Oprah Winfrey. However, no details were provided. Nor were there details on the medical projects. The 5G phone will become important in 2020. However, would you by a phone in 2019 that did not have that capability? That is another uncertainty.

Conclusions

Apple iPhone revenue fell 15% in the first quarter and that loss is continuing. The profit loss in the first quarter was offset by the tax cut, but there will be no such offset in the second quarter and beyond. Therefore, net income in the guidance is 25% below the prior year. Lower prices outside may help sales but hurt margins. It is likely that services and the other business will grow at less than the 19% they grew in the first quarter. Apple will push content and medical, but that will not add much to the bottom line.

The only chance for a recovery in 2019 would come from the next iPhone product line, which will be introduced late in the year. The economy outside the U.S. is declining which adds to the risk. Apple has downsides but limited upsides. It is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.