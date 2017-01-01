Back in November of 2017 I was looking for companies that ran up with the broader market and were prime candidates to underdeliver on growth expectations in the chip and memory industry as competition grew and the industry refocused to data center applications.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was a prime example of that as they were not expecting massive revenue growth with their limited revenue streams and the dependency on a very small number of customers for those revenues did not justify the high multiple. In my first article Rambus: Risk Outweighing Reward, These 2 Details Have Me Shorting I laid out what I thought were the factors for the company's overvaluation and concluded they were worth between $8.00 and $11.60 per share, 33% under their current valuation.

Since, they've outperformed my expectations to the downside given other market dynamics and the near-bear-market we've seen at the tail end of 2018 but now as they ramp up new partnerships and renew old ones I've taken a fresh look and believe there is value to be found in the company.

Previous Thesis

Back in 2017, a whopping 63% of the company's revenues came through royalties from its top 5 clients. The company's top 3 customers, accounting for over 40% of all revenues were Micron (MU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), which pay the company royalties for the use of their patented products and solutions. The dependency on a small number of companies for the majority of revenues has its own inherent risks in any given sector but particularly in the technology sector where new patents and solutions for any given problem arise on a monthly basis.

The other negative aspect of the company, which I partly got wrong, was the fact that they renewed their convertible notes of $138 million with a fixed-rate $150 million which bares a lower interest rate that I thought but the company pays around $8 million annually for a rate of 5.3%. Given the company's cash from obligations they have not gone into a net debt position but have taken on about $3 million more in debt but will likely have no trouble paying it back as it matures even with no growth in net income expected for 2019. (So far).

New Thesis

Rambus did a few things throughout the last year that I've liked. First, they've renewed their patent license with NVIDIA and others alongside gaining new partnerships with Brunei Bank and Micron through their blockchain token services, including with Visa (V) and American Express (AXP) in Australia to offer a more reliable financial transaction process. They've also initiated a new online ticketing partnership with TravelMaster for Yorkshire transportation ease alongside their previously announced ticketing partnership with Scotland's National Railway and Cole in Australia. The smart ticketing market is expected to grow at a 14.99% CAGR to over $20 billion through 2023 and is a prime opportunity for the company's organic revenue growth.

The company also recently acquired the assets of Diablo Technologies so it can expand its DRAM and Flash Memory services globally. This has allowed them to not depend on royalties of $148 million from only 3 companies and expand their own revenue stream to almost match that of the top 5 companies they work with. As stated in my first article, the company has over 1,900 patents of their own and any one of them can be integrated into another service or product and begin generating revenue for the company.

All in all, the company has a very bright future ahead of it if it works on developing their own revenue streams and not just depend on royalties from a limited amount of companies. (I discuss the risks of losing these royalties when contracts expire in my first linked article and later in the risks section).

Costs and Expectations

The number one reason I've become optimistic about the company's future is their costs cutting abilities and margin expansion. As the company grew (A.C 604) revenues by $3 million in 2018, they ket costs down from $269 million to $264 million, which I believe can be a good sign of profitability improvement heading into 2019 as analysts expect a lower net income than in 2018.

As the company reported EPS on a new accounting method of $0.92 for the year, analysts expect the company to report $0.91 per share in 2019 and $0.95 per share in 2020, accounting for little to no growth in the coming year. On the revenue side the company reported $401.1 million in 2018 and analysts expect that to rise to $401.7 million in 2019 and then to $421.4 million in 2020, representing a very conservative growth estimate given new partnerships and contracts.

Valuation

Given the very conservative estimates the market is expecting for Rambus and alongside the new partnerships the company is announcing with every passing day, I believe the company will easily surpass these estimates but I dare not guess by how much.

With the outperformance in mind I believe a 10x to 12x multiple on earnings is warranted until we see concrete organic revenue growth in the first quarter and half of 2019, This presents a fair value range of $9.10 to $10.90 per share for 2019, a potential upside of 17.6% from current price of $8.50 per share.

Risks

The company generates $60 million annually from their partnership with Samsung which is due to expire in 2023 after being reaffirmed in 2017. This partnership doesn't seem to be in too much trouble as they continue to tout their firm relationship after the 2010 saga and Samsung continues to be impressed with their technologies. Micron, which generates a fixed $40 million in royalty payments for the company, has a partnership agreement set to expire in 2020 but the newly released news of their partnership with Micron's AC boosts the confidence of a renewed agreement and an increase in revenues from the tech chip behemoth. SK Hynix contributes a fixed $48 million annually through royalties of the patent agreement set to expire in 2024 so there is little room to speculate a termination as it's 5 years away and will continue to generate a fixed amount throughout that time and the growth in the company's organic revenue can outpace the loss in 5 years time. (All material is linked to sources in the company's 10K in my original article).

Competition is a factor worth considering in the entire technology industry but all in all Rambus has been diversifying its portfolio and I believe most of the risks associated with a single solution or patent can be overcome by their expansion into different markets, services and offerings.

The prime risk I believe still exists from my previous assumption is the company's debt. Unless they surprise to the upside by 50% or more, it's hard to see them able to pay back the $150 million convertible note and will likely opt to take a new obligation which will have a much higher interest rate given where short and long term interest rates are at the moment. This has the possibility of hurting the company's bottom line by as much as $8 million a year in additional interest expense, which can hinder valuation multiples.

Investment Conclusion

Rambus faced some very tough times after their sky-high valuation came under the influence of reality and the company shed over 50% of its value. Facing a tough debt issue and the fact that they were slow in adopting organic revenue streams were the reason I believed they were overvalued and that the high multiple was unjustified.

After a renewed examination of the company's new revenue streams and the strength of their balance sheet alongside the prospect of renewal of patent agreements with their major revenue-generating partners I believe they can become a prime investment opportunity for the market-wide applications of online ticketing and financial transactions through tokens and blockchain technology alongside their steady royalty revenue streams.

As they continue to renew old partnerships and diversify with new ones alongside keeping costs down and margins up I believe they're undervalued by around 17.6% and may offer value in the long run (through 2023 at the very least) for people looking for a smaller player with very conservative expectations for net income and revenue growth in the chip and processing industries.

Risks remain, but I'm more confident every day that they can pull it off.