Idea Generator: 3 Quantitatively Strong Companies With Vigorous Growth

Lam Research is attractively valued, and the business is moving in the right direction.

This article highlights 3 stocks with strong PowerFactors rankings and revenue growth rates of more than 20% annually in the past five years.

The PowerFactors system is an algorithm that screens stocks based on quantitative return drivers. The algorithm has produced market-beating backtested performance in the long term.

The PowerFactors quantitative system screens for companies with strong quantitative attributes in terms of quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. According to the backtested data, companies with elevated PowerFactors rankings tend to outperform the market in the long term.

In the following paragraphs, I will be taking a look at 3 different stocks that have a PowerFactors ranking above 80 and a compounded annual growth rate of more than 20% over the past five years. The names are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

With their own weaknesses and strengths, the three stocks look well positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Investment Ideas By The Numbers

The numbers alone don't tell you everything you need to know to make an investment decision. At the end of the day, it's of utmost importance to evaluate the business behind those numbers in order to tell if the company's performance will be sustainable or not.

That being acknowledged, the statistical evidence shows that companies which exhibit some quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term.

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies using a combination of 4 main factors.

Financial quality: The system looks for companies with superior growth and profitability, considering metrics such as growth expectations, free cash flow margin, and return on equity.

Valuation: This covers classical valuation ratios like price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow.

Fundamental Momentum: the system looks for companies that are delivering earnings numbers above expectations and driving increasing expectations about future performance. This is because expectations can have a huge impact on stock prices over time.

Relative Strength: Winners tend to keep on winning, so you want to buy stocks that are outperforming the market in general and the industry, in particular.

Leaving the numerical considerations aside, the main rationale behind the PowerFactors system is actually quite simple. The algorithm is basically looking to buy solid companies (quality) at a reasonable price (value) when the business is doing better than expected (momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Backtested performance is quite strong. The chart below divides the investable universe into 5 buckets based on their PowerFactors ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The higher the quantitative ranking, the higher the returns over time, and companies in the top bucket tend to materially outperform the market.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Amazon, Salesforce, and Lam Research have PowerFactors rankings above 80, meaning that they are on the top quintile of the distribution. Besides, the three companies have produced a compounded annual increase in revenue of over 20% per year in the past five years.

The chart below shows how Amazon, Salesforce, and Lam Research rank in terms of their overall PowerFactors ranking and in the 4 different dimensions of such ranking.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

There are some nuances to consider. Amazon is not too well-ranked in terms of value alone, and Lam Research is below average in terms of fundamental momentum. However, the three companies are well-ranked overall based on the complete PowerFactors ranking.

Amazon

Amazon has a PowerFactors ranking of 90.7, with a particular strong ranking of 90.16 in financial quality. The main drivers for financial quality in Amazon are clearly asset rotation and long-term growth, areas where the company is truly outstanding. Amazon's value ranking of 67.96 leaves something to be desired, but it's more than compensated in the overall PowerFactors rankings with the company's exceptional quality.

Amazon has a relentless focus on the customer and disruptive innovation. Back in 1997, the company was making less than $148 million in revenue, almost nothing in comparison to $279.6 billion in expected revenue for 2019.

However, Amazon's strategy for growth was crystal clear since the beginning. The following paragraph from Jeff Bezos' letter to shareholders in 1997 explains it all:

We first measure ourselves in terms of the metrics most indicative of our market leadership: customer and revenue growth, the degree to which our customers continue to purchase from us on a repeat basis, and the strength of our brand. We have invested and will continue to invest aggressively to expand and leverage our customer base, brand, and infrastructure as we move to establish an enduring franchise.

Amazon is currently the most valuable brand in the world according to Brand Finance, and the company is building a competitive fortress by expanding into new growth areas and vertically integrating its operations.

Not only is Amazon the undisputed leader in e-commerce, but expansion into cloud computing, online advertising, digital content, hardware, and third-party sales should offer plenty of opportunities for further expansion in the years ahead.

New growth areas have higher margins than online retail, and massive scale allows Amazon to distribute its fixed costs in a huge sales volume. This is having a positive impact on profit margins over time: Operating income grew from $347 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $3,724 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Amazon earnings presentation

Vigorous sales growth in combination with expanding profit margins should provide a double boost to Amazon's earnings over the years ahead.

Salesforce

Salesforce has a remarkably high PowerFactors ranking of 99.31, and the company is well-balanced across the board. In terms of quality (89.81), value (86.37), fundamental momentum (92.57), and relative strength (93.02), the numbers for Salesforce are clearly attractive.

There is an important nuance to consider, though. The PowerFactors system considers the value metrics in comparison to both the market in general and to the industry, in particular. Salesforce is relatively expensive in comparison to the broad market but attractively priced versus other companies in the software industry.

However, software stocks are much more expensive than the average stock in the market. In other words, if you consider that the software sector is egregiously overvalued, then you probably consider that Salesforce overvalued too, even if the value ranking for the company is quite good.

The software industry has some remarkably attractive characteristics. First of all, the demand for software is rapidly increasing in all kinds of applications. Besides, the business model allows for expanding profitability over time. Developing software is expensive, but providing such software to a new customer costs practically nothing, so profit margins tend to increase over time for a market leader such as Salesforce.

Salesforce has an outstanding track record when it comes to transforming its growth opportunities into rising revenue and cash flows for investors over the long term.

Source: Salesforce investors update

The company was a pioneer in offering customer relationship management software under the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company then capitalized on that success by expanding into new markets and verticals, and this strategy is paying off in spades.

According to management, Salesforce's total addressable market could be worth as much as $140 billion, indicating that Salesforce still has a lot of room for growth in the years ahead.

Source: Salesforce investors update

Lam Research

Lam Research looks very strong in terms of quality (98.44) and value (85.08), but the rankings are quite mediocre in terms of fundamental momentum (34.82) and relative strength (65.1). The overall PowerFactors ranking is still solid at 82.79.

In other words, if you are looking to buy a good business for a convenient price, Lam Research is a smart bet. However, the timing is not ideal when looking at both the company's fundamental metrics and the stock performance in the market recently.

A position in Lam Research only makes sense for investors who are willing to look at the company from a long-term perspective as opposed to trying to make a quick profit on the stock.

The semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical and volatile, and this means that semiconductor manufacturing equipment is even more volatile. However, Lam Research has still managed to produce solid financial performance through the ups and downs in the business cycle over the years.

Data by YCharts

The industry is facing challenging times, but Lam Research reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for the quarter ended in December.

In a sign of confidence, management announced a new stock buyback program for $5 billion. This amounts to almost 20% versus a market capitalization value of $25.5 billion for Lam Research, so investors in the company are being rewarded with generous cash distributions.

Importantly, management believes that industry conditions are stabilizing, and the overall demand environment will remain healthy in 2019. From the conference call:

In DRAM, while near-term dynamics remaining challenging, customer behavior remains rationale and industry profitability characteristics remain compelling. We believe customers are making prudent adjustments to capacity in response to the overall demand environment they are seeing. We expect DRAM WFE spend correction to extend through 2019 with supply growth fall into the mid-teens as we exit the year. Non-memory segments are expected to grow in 2019 and with the continued rise in the importance of 3D architectures, technology innovation for transistor, interconnect and advanced packaging applications remains a critical priority for us as we grow our strategic relevance with our customers in this segment. In aggregate, we feel confident that we're operating in a rational industry environment, one that is well positioned to deliver attractive long-term growth and opportunity.

While Amazon and Salesforce are both outstanding growth stories over the long term, Lam Research is far more cyclical, and financial performance is hard to predict. However, this is already reflected on valuation levels to a good degree, since Lam Research is trading at an inexpensive forward PE ratio below 12 times expected earnings.

In other words, Lam Research is attractively valued because of industry uncertainty, but recent data from the company shows that the business is still performing well in a challenging environment.

The Bottom Line

Like all quantitative algorithms, the PowerFactors system is based on past information and expectations about the future. This has some inherent limitations. To begin with, no matter how strong the backtested performance numbers, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

At the end of the day, investment decisions should be made by looking at the windshield as opposed to the rearview mirror. In other words, what really matters to investors is whether Amazon, Salesforce, and Lam Research will continue delivering solid sales and earnings in the years ahead or not.

When it comes to these 3 companies in particular, they are growth stocks with above-average volatility levels. These kinds of names generally outperform the market when risk appetite is increasing, but when the markets are moving in the wrong direction, companies like Amazon, Salesforce, and Lam Research should be expected to fall harder than the market.

Those limitations being acknowledged, relying on quantitative indicators to make investment decisions is a much sounder approach than trying to pick stocks based solely on opinions and subjectivities. Emotions and cognitive biases can lead to remarkably expensive mistakes in the market.

The numbers alone are not enough to build a complete investment thesis for a stock, but quantified data can be a game-changer when it comes to making better decisions. With this in mind, it's good to know that the quantitative indicators for Amazon, Salesforce, and Lam Research are indicating attractive upside potential for these stocks going forward.

