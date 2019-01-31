Earn Outsized Alpha With Avenue Therapeutics
by: Detroit Bear
Avenue Therapeutics will be acquired by Cipla for $13.92 in cash plus a CVR if all conditions are met.
The company is small and underfollowed, thus an asymmetrical risk/reward exists.
Avenue's only drug candidate, IV tramadol, has a long established history in the US as an oral drug and globally as an IV and oral drug.
Shares have upside of ~132% + a CVR in just two years.
The FDA approval process is fraught with risk and uncertainty, particularly when it comes to new chemical entities ("NCE") that risk failure on a number of fronts, including safety and efficacy. Occasionally, investors may encounter