Earn Outsized Alpha With Avenue Therapeutics

Summary

Avenue Therapeutics will be acquired by Cipla for $13.92 in cash plus a CVR if all conditions are met.

The company is small and underfollowed, thus an asymmetrical risk/reward exists.

Avenue's only drug candidate, IV tramadol, has a long established history in the US as an oral drug and globally as an IV and oral drug.

Shares have upside of ~132% + a CVR in just two years.