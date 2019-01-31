Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Earn Outsized Alpha With Avenue Therapeutics

by: Detroit Bear
Detroit Bear
Deep Value, special situations, long-term horizon, value
Summary

Avenue Therapeutics will be acquired by Cipla for $13.92 in cash plus a CVR if all conditions are met.

The company is small and underfollowed, thus an asymmetrical risk/reward exists.

Avenue's only drug candidate, IV tramadol, has a long established history in the US as an oral drug and globally as an IV and oral drug.

Shares have upside of ~132% + a CVR in just two years.

The FDA approval process is fraught with risk and uncertainty, particularly when it comes to new chemical entities ("NCE") that risk failure on a number of fronts, including safety and efficacy. Occasionally, investors may encounter