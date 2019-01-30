Financial Advisor | Long Ideas | Financials 

Renasant: A Growth Stock Trading At Book Value

Kurt Pollet
Summary

Renasant Corporation is an expanding company with more growth forecast for 2019.

The company’s shares are trading at book value after the recent stock market decline.

Renasant Corporation gives value focused investors an opportunity to pick up shares in a growing company that's priced to compensate for the risks of an economic slowdown.

Introduction

Renasant Corporation (RNST) operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which operates through three segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management.

Renasant Corporation has a history of solid growth, and