Strategies To Conquer A Bear Market

For indeed, the investor’s chief problem – and even his worst enemy – is likely to be himself.

—Benjamin Graham

Most investors are highly enthusiastic when their stocks appreciate: nearly all investors can relate to that “warm feeling” when their portfolio lit up green during a bull market. Nevertheless, one has to conquer the bears in the middle a downturn in order to capture the profits of the subsequent bull market. In the thick of the recent downturn, the highly powerful human emotion that is fear exerts its detrimental effects. As investors do not easily forget the pain associated with blood spilling on Wall Street, fear usually induces investors to make impulsive decisions. That being said, we’d like to introduce the new Market Outlook series to help you navigate this time of uncertainty and high volatility.

As shown in Figure 1, major market indices - NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI), SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DJI) - are trading on a downtrend. Back in 2018, we forecast that the bear market will grow stronger in 2019. Interestingly, the bears came out of the woodwork after a brief rally in January this year. Except for a few trend breakers, most of the bioscience equities gave up a significant percentage of their recent gains. In our view, it’s quite likely that an overall negative sentiment has recently seized the market.

Figure 1: Macromarket analytics (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Amid the aforesaid pessimism, there are three strategies for investors to leverage. First, you sell all your shares now to repurchase later at a potentially lower valuation. Second, you continue to hold your stocks as part of the passive investment approach. Third, you concurrently keep your shares while purchasing additional stakes in your favorite equities. Whether you make big bucks on any one of the three approaches depend on your own temperament, situation, level of research, and a bit of luck. Yes, we said it, luck! Regardless of whether you admit it, there is an element of luck when it comes to investing.

First Strategy

If you are an active investor or trader, this is most likely the approach that you would employ. It makes sense that you'd dispose of all your shares now in the hope to accumulate back those stocks at a lower valuation. As market sentiment is a robust driving force, it surely drives the short-term share price movement. From “reading the tea leaves,” we believe that there will be more blood spilling on Wall Street in the coming months.

As there is no such thing as a perfect solution, there is a crucial weakness in this strategy that you should be aware of. Let’s say, if all the sudden the market bulls commence an aggressive northbound run you’d be missing out on stellar gains. That is a real risk! And, you will not easily forget the anguish of “chasing markets.”

Of note, investors need to be cognizant that the ability to forecast market with great “precision” is not within the grasp of most investors. Even the "best of the best" like Warren Buffett, Philip Fisher, John Templeton, and Mohnish Pabrai are unable to forecast market cycles with good precision.

In our view, one can be lucky in getting one or two cycles right. That’s more of a matter of luck which is completely distinctive from “precision” or the "duplicability" of results. Despite our scientific approach, we believe that our call on this upcoming bear market with IBI members was more or less lucky. An element of luck was perhaps in play. Be that as it may, one does not need to forecast the market. Therefore, this brings us to the second approach for dealing with this downturn.

Second Strategy

As reflective of the passive investment approach taught by Benjamin Graham, this strategy necessitates investors to buy and hold the stock even during a down market. While definitely not exciting, passive investing like holding an index fund reduces stress and anxiety, especially when there are market uncertainty and much volatility. The performance of passive investing isn’t bad, to say the least. For instance, most index fund usually outperforms the majority of active funds on Wall Street.

Figure 2: Hedge funds vs. index fund (Source: Goldman Sachs)

In our view, an advantage of investing in an index fund is the extremely broad diversification. No matter what happen in the market, investors can be ascertained that most companies will not go out of business. An index fund is also a low cost investment with minimal management fees. Investing in an index fund also shields investors from the negative market sentiment that, in and of itself, is the core driving force of stock price in the short-to-medium terms.

Most importantly, negative emotion is taken out of the “investment equation.” And, negative emotion is the culprit that causes investors to potentially lose money in the market. As fear is a powerful human emotion, it usually causes the undisciplined investors to make a bad investment decision at opportunistic times. For instance, fear can cause highly intelligent investors to impulsively sell all their stocks and thus exits the market forever. As we all know, one has to be in the market to make money, at least in the long run.

Index fund investing also reduces greed from the investment equation. Greed is another powerful force that can induce investors to follow the herd and thereby purchase equities too aggressively at the height of a bull market. In our opinion, greed is actually not bad as fear. Even if you purchased stocks at the height of a bull market, you’d still make good money if you are patient enough to hold your shares until the next bull market cycle.

The choice to purchase an index fund is one that you have to make. Yet we strongly believe that if you are willing to conduct your own research due diligence and follow an investment research group with certain expertise you’ll most likely outperform an index fund. Nonetheless, research is only one of the variables of the equation. The other variables are patience and opportunistic. That takes us to the third choice which is the best option in our view. But then again, whether that choice will deliver robust profits for you depend on your own temperament and personal financial situation.

Third Strategy

As a hybrid between active and passive investing, you hold your shares regardless of the market cycle while maintaining a sizeable cash position during the bull market. With ample cash, you have the option to deploy the 40% "dry powder" that we’ve been recommending you to maintain for the past two years.

We strongly believe that a bear market or a recession is the best time to invest. This is because many high-quality stocks are available at a deep bargain to their intrinsic value. If you are not fearful you can take advantage of the mass fear and herding behavior.

To do so, you must first overcome your own fear. We strongly believe that the biggest hurdle to successful investing your own fear, be it the conscious or subconscious nervousness that grows stronger when the market churn out lemons. And, it is this fear that Benjamin Graham alluded to in his famous quote: “The fault, dear investor, is not in our stars – and not in our stocks – but in ourselves.”

The paper losses that you see on your portfolio right now are simply paper losses. If you zoom forward into the next few years, they’ll most likely turn into gargantuan profits. Phillip Fisher's wisdom strongly indicate the needs to hold during a bar market.

Should an investor sell a good stock in the fact of a potentially bad market? On this subject, I fear I hold the minority view given the investment psychology prevalent today. Now more than ever, the actions of those who control the vast bulk of equity investments in this country appear to reflect the belief that when an investor has achieved a good profit in a stock and fears the stock might well go down, he should grab his profit and get out. My view is rather different. Even if the stock of a particular company seems at or near a temporary peak and that a sizeable decline may strike in the near future, I will not sell the firm's shares provided I believe that its longer-term future is sufficiently attractive. When I estimated that the price of these shares will rise to a peak quite considerably higher than the current levels in a few years time, I prefer to hold. My belief stems from some rather fundamental considerations about the nature of the investment process. Companies with truly unusual prospects for appreciation are quite hard to find for there are not too many of them. However, for someone who understands and applies sound fundamentals, I believe that a truly outstanding company can be differentiated from a run-of-the-mill company with perhaps 90 percent precision.

Figure 3: Phillip Fisher (Source: Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits)

Conclusion

Market volatility is always intrinsic to investing. It’s important for investors to have a concrete and proven strategy to conquer market uncertainty and extreme volatility. Empowered with the wisdom passed down from many gurus, you will not be shocked when any market sentiment or volatility manifests. It’s not important how the market unfolds. How you will react to the market shifting mood is most imperative. You can complain about the amount of lemon churning out in this month or you can use those lemons are precious supply to make lemonade.

Our strategies are based on the investment prowess of many gurus. Nevertheless, how much money you can make depends on your own temperament and personal situation. If you are tight on capital, it’s best to save the cash for something else rather than investing. If you have the cash and you are patient, you can leverage on our market intelligence to take advantage of this market inefficiency, negative sentiment, and herding behavior.

As the final remark, you can now purchase great companies at a deep discount to their true worth. At the turn of the next bull market cycle, you’ll wish that you had either keep your shares or purchase more on this dip.

Thanks for reading! Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. Click here for a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.