AMD Is Gaining Much More Rapidly Against Nvidia Than The Market Realizes

Nvidia Q4 shortfall also had somewhat to do with AMD's gains in the segment.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q4 2018 earnings had a surprise for Nvidia (NVDA) investors that few may have seen coming.

AMD Q4 revenues of $1.42B were within, but below the mid-point of guidance. EPS was in-line with consensus and meant that AMD fared well in its peer group in what was a tough quarter buffeted by China slowdown, crypto travails, and datacenter softness.

We already know that both Intel (INTC) and Nvidia also provided weak guidance. AMD’s Q1 guidance of $1.25B was not strong either. It was below street expectations and mostly a result of ongoing crypto overhang coupled with softer-than-seasonal decline in PC and datacenter demand. However, for 2019, management expects strong growth in Ryzen, EPYC, and datacenter GPUs. Overall, the 2019 guidance of “high single digit growth” exceeds street expectation of about 6% growth.

What is the reason for the relative strength of AMD compared to Nvidia and Intel?

In the earnings call following the release, AMD management has some great detail on the offer. Management commented that short term prospects are in fact poor as crypto driven inventory build remains in the system and will likely bleed in to Q2. This assessment is slightly worse than the prognosis offered by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who expects inventory overhang to end in February to April time frame. Whether AMD management is being more conservative or if the Company has slightly more inventory than Nvidia in the channel is an open question. We suspect it is more likely to be former than latter.

As things stand, it is likely that there will be a snap back in GPU sales in Q2 with normal demand profile starting Q3. However, what follows next should of serious concern to Nvidia investors. On the call, CEO Lisa Su indicated that datacenter business has grown rapidly and now constituted mid-teen percentage of revenue. i.e. approximately $220M:

“We reached an important milestone in our business in the quarter as our high margin datacenter CPUs and GPUs accounted for a mid-teens percentage of overall revenue.”

Further, during the Q&A period, Lisa Su answered that:

“So for the mid-teens percentage of revenue in Q4 between CPU and GPU, it's actually roughly similar. And then in terms of the workloads on the GPU data enter side. We do very well in cloud gaming. We do very well with our virtualization solutions and we have some early traction in HPC.”

Assuming CPUs were slightly stronger than GPUs, what the above numbers imply is that datacenter GPUs likely constitute about $100M in revenues in Q4. While we do not yet know what revenues Nvidia scored in its datacenter business in Q4, the image below based on Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 numbers, coupled with weak Q4 guidance, suggests that Nvidia likely had about $700M in datacenter sales in Q4.

If we assume Nvidia and AMD constitute substantially all of the datacenter GPU TAM, the total market is about $800M ($700M Nvidia and $100M AMD). In other words, starting from next to nothing, AMD has been able to gain a double-digit market share in the datacenter GPU market. The strong growth in non-consumer GPUs is also consistent with Lisa Su’s commentary:

“We set a record for professional GPU revenue in the quarter, driven by multiple high-volume wins for our Vega based data centers GPUs.”

Simply put, starting from nearly 0% market share in 2017, AMD has been taking Nvidia datacenter GPU market share much more rapidly than it has been taking Intel Xeon’s market share.

As AMD gains client market share in the x86 market, we can expect similar dynamic to play out in the gaming market.

Prognosis

While the Q4 numbers and Q1 guidance are lack luster, AMD is clearly outperforming its peer group primarily on the strength of market share gains.

Nvidia investors should be mindful. Not only is Nvidia suffering from crypto reset, but is now starting to lose meaningful amount of market share in the vaunted datacenter segment. As AMD gets stronger, we expect that this dynamic will repeat in the gaming space.

As we have warned in our previous note, Nvidia is currently greatly overvalued given the risk factors. We continue to view that $50 is a fair value for Nvidia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.