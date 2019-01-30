Philip Morris Vs. British American: One Clear Winner

But British American is now so undervalued that it's likely to deliver better total returns, making it the superior investment today (though both stocks are worth buying).

Philip Morris and British American Tobacco have seen their shares gutted over the last 18 months, creating extremely attractive deep value, high-yield investing opportunities.

Today fear of rising anti-tobacco regulations and ongoing declines in smoking rates means that this high-yield industry is one of the most hated on Wall Street.

Like many of you, I'm a passionate dividend growth investor and there's nothing I love more than a fat, juicy yield. BUT there is a huge difference between a yield trap (unsafe dividend likely to be cut) and a safe deep value high-yield company worth buying with both hands.

Thus my new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 9.4% since inception) is 100% focused on quality, low-risk dividend growth stocks, bought opportunistically, typically when the market hates them most.

The goal is to only buy well run companies, with strong cash flows, sound balance sheets, and good long-term growth prospects that will deliver safe and rising income in all economic/industry and interest rate conditions.

One of the most hated industries right now is tobacco, which has traditionally been beloved by high-yield investors for its low volatility, recession-resistant cash flow and great track record of outperformance (despite the industry's numerous risks over the decades).

I've received several requests from readers to compare British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris International (PM) both DVDGP holdings that we've been aggressively buying in recent weeks (PM, BTI, and MO make up 8% of the portfolio).

That's thanks to both companies being in one of their most severe bear markets in history, courtesy of rising fears that anti-tobacco regulations could finally kill their core business models.

While owning tobacco giants isn't for everyone (due to risk tolerances and moral issues for some) let's see how these high-yield tobacco giants compare, to see which one is the better company to own, as well as the better long-term income growth investment today.

Dividend Track Record: Winner Philip Morris On A Technicality

Since tobacco stocks are primarily owned for their dividends let's start by comparing each company's respective payout track record.

Philip Morris Dividend Record

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Under the current S&P rules, which were not yet in effect during the PM/MO spinoff in 2008, Philip Morris is actually a dividend aristocrat despite raising its dividend for 10 straight years. It might not officially make that list (or ETFs that track that index) for 15 more years but needless to say, PM's management is dedicated to steady and safe annual dividend hikes.

In comparison, BTI's dividend track record might appear far weaker at first.

British American Dividend Record

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

But investors need to remember that in early 2018 the company switched to a quarterly dividend payout schedule with a long-term target of a 65% adjusted EPS payout ratio.

British American Dividend Record

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

However, even quarterly payments won't be as consistent as PM's because of currency fluctuations between the British pound and US dollar (which dividends are paid in).

While BTI can't match the dividend aristocrat like annual payout growth of Philip Morris investors can take heart in the fact that the overall long-term track record, 11.8% CAGR dividend growth over the last 34 years, remains excellent. That dividend growth has been backed by steady adjusted EPS and FCF growth and management plans to grow the dividend in line with its bottom line going forward.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Thus both companies are solid long-term dividend growth picks though PM takes the win in this category because as far as I'm concerned, it's a dividend aristocrat.

Dividend Safety: Philip Morris BUT British American's Payout Is Safer Than It Initially Appears

More important than a high and steadily growing yield is the safety of the payout. Here Philip Morris has the clear edge despite a much higher payout ratio.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) Philip Morris 6.1% 83% 68 (Safe) British American 8.1% 48% 45 (Border Line Safe) Safe Limit NA 85% NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

How can that be and why is BTI's dividend safety score so low (according to Simply Safe Dividend where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year)?

Well, as far as the low safety score is concerned that is partially due to how SSD's algorithm works, stressing long-term steady payout growth. Due to British American's recent shift to quarterly payouts, our system reads that as a dividend cut (and a big one) and thus dings BTI for it. In addition, the quarterly USD payouts which result from currency effects (which cancel out over the long-term) also negatively impacts British American compared to PM's super stable payouts.

However, even if you factor out these technical issues, the fact remains that PM's dividend is actually safer than BTI's for one important reason, debt.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Philip Morris 2.3 11.9 A 1.8% British American 4.7 5.8 BBB+ 3.1% Safe Limit (Rule Of Thumb) 3.0 8.0 NA NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus)

BTI has the highest leverage ratio of any global tobacco blue-chip and the lowest interest coverage ratio. That being said British American still enjoys a strong BBB+ credit rating (though Moody's has it as BBB equivalent and Fitch has a negative outlook). Thus BTI still enjoys an average interest rate that's less than half of its recovering return on invested capital (more on this in a moment).

Why is BTI's debt so high? Because in 2017 it bought the remaining 58% of R.J Reynolds it didn't already own in a $86 billion valuation mega-deal that cost it $49.4 billion (mostly debt-funded). That was a strategic move (in which it paid a fair 10 times EV/EBITDA) to get back into the US market for the first time in 12 years. It also made sense because in 2015 Reynolds bought US menthol king Lorillard (owner of Newport) for $27.4 billion.

Thanks to this mega-deal British American's sales soared 58% over the past year but it's going to take a long time to pay down this debt with retained (post-dividend) free cash flow. The acquisition cost it several credit downgrades from rating agencies and management has committed to deleveraging aggressively over time.

Thanks to the company's excellent free cash flow generation (more in this in a moment), management hopes to reduce leverage from 4.0 (using adjusted EBITDA) in 2017 to 3.5 or less in 2019 and ultimately to a safe level of 3.0.

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)The company's net debt is about $60 billion, however, management has a multi-pronged plan for achieving its deleveraging goals. Part of that is ongoing cost-cutting that should boost operating margins by 0.5% to 1%annually in the coming five years (historical margin expansion 1.5% per year so they are being conservative). Driving that is strong cost-cutting including $400 million in synergistic cost savings expected by 2020 from the Reynolds acquisition (which it is on track to achieve). Next, the company's FCF/Adjusted EPS conversion ratio has historically been 80% meaning that after dividends the company should have 15% of adjusted EPS left over to pay down debt (about $2 to $2.5 billion per year). And with an average debt maturity of 9.2 years (and no more than 14% maturing in any given year) I'm confident that BTI's debt levels won't actually pose a risk to the dividend. However, it should be pointed out that this need to prioritize debt repayment means investors should expect slower dividend growth (Morningstar expects low to mid-single digits for the foreseeable future).

But while both tobacco blue-chips have safe dividends, PM takes the win in this category as well thanks to its much stronger balance sheet.

Company Quality: Winner Philip Morris

Another important consideration when deciding whether or not to invest in a company is the quality of its management team, corporate culture, and business model.

A good proxy for this is a company's profitability including operating margin, FCF margin (what pays the dividend) and return on invested capital or ROIC.

Company Operating Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Philip Morris 39% 23% 53% British American 37% 32% 7% Target (Quality Tobacco Company) 25% 20% 15%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In two out of these three key metrics, PM has the clear edge, though BTI has strong results in all areas except for ROIC.

According to Morningstar's Philip Gorham, Philip Morris's economies of scale are slightly better than BTI's with lower per pack operating costs

$0.36 per pack for PM

$0.41 per pack for BTI

That explains the slightly better-operating margins though BTI's cost-cutting plan is expected to boost margins by 9% in the coming years and thus potentially give it the edge over PM.

But what about British American's low ROIC? That's a proxy for long-term capital allocation and the company's 7% trailing 12-month results are shockingly low for a tobacco company.

But again investors need to remember the Reynolds acquisition, which caused BTI's debt levels (and thus invested capital) to greatly increase. That caused ROIC to fall off a cliff but it's already starting to recover.

British America Tobacco ROIC Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While true that BTI's ROIC had been falling three straight years prior to the Reynolds acquisition it was still high and should eventually return to 15+% if management can deliver on its promised cost synergies (which are so far going well).

But while BTI's low ROIC may not be cause for concern it can't hold a candle to Philip Morris's far more stable track record of superior capital allocation.

Philip Morris ROIC Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

So ultimately when it comes to quality I have to once more give the win to Philp Morris which I consider my top pick among all tobacco companies. But British America is certainly not a poor company to invest in which is why I actively recommend both and own them in DVDGP in roughly equal amounts.

Why is PM my favorite tobacco company? That would be its superior risk profile.

Risk Profile: Winner Philip Morris

No article comparing tobacco blue-chips would be complete without a discussion of the white elephant in the room, which would be the growing global anti-tobacco sentiment and the risks that poses to future cash flow and dividend growth rates.

Top Global Smoking Rates

(Source: World Health Organization)

While smoking rates in the US have been declining for about 60 years (from a high of 42% to just 14% today) in other countries, especially emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, smoking rates are still sky-high.

While most countries don't have the same kind of class action laws that resulted in the $206 billion 46-state master settlement that US tobacco companies faced, there are still plenty of regulatory risks global tobacco investors need to consider.

That includes ever-higher tobacco taxes (which consumed 63% of PM's 2017 revenue and 51% of BTI's according to their last annual reports) as well as geographical regulatory changes that can have a big impact on cigarette sales.

How do both company's sales break out by region? Here's Philip Morris's

EU: 35%

Asia: 29%

Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa: 23%

Latin American and Canada: 13%

And here's how British American compares

Asia-Pacific: 22%

Western Europe: 21%

US: 21%

Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa: 20%

Americas: 16%

As you can see while both companies are globally diversified British American has a lot of US exposure, which when combined with its big EU business, could spell trouble for it in the years ahead.

That's for two main reasons. First, in the US the FDA is planning to eventually regulate nicotine levels in cigarettes to reduce them to none-addictive levels (about 66% reduction). What's more, the FDA has said it will eventually (not for several years) ban menthol cigarettes. According to BTI's management, the FDA is currently at step three of a nine-step process that might require up to nine years to ban menthol in the US.

That potential regulation is following the EU's example, of a 2016 menthol ban that will go into effect in May 2020. According to the Wall Street Journal menthol focused Newport accounts for about 33% of BTI's US tobacco sales. Similarly, menthol cigarettes are very popular in Europe and as the world's global menthol king, British American is most at risk of any tobacco giant (thus the much lower valuation).

On top of the negative effects of regional menthol bans (Canada, Turkey, and Brazil are also planning or have passed such bans), we can't forget that both companies face the standard regulatory risks including

increasing restrictions on smoking in both public and private places

regulations requiring plain and standardized packaging: reduces brand and possibly pricing power

product/market restrictions

black market cigarette sales: higher taxes increase black market sales (456 billion cigarettes in 2017) between areas

One way that both Philip Morris and British American plan to counter these rising regulatory risks is through reduced risk products or RRPs. That includes things like e-cigarettes and "heat not burn" sticks like Philip Morris's IQOS.

Since 2008 Philip Morris has invested over $4 billion into RRPs, including launching IQOS in Japan in 2015.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

The reason for rolling out IQOS in Japan first is because regulations mean that vaping is pretty much a non-starter in that country (nicotine containing e-liquids are regulated as pharmaceuticals).

PM has managed to gain 80% market share in Japan's heat stick market though now rising competition from Japan Tobacco and BTI have seen that decline thanks to a price war for heat sticks.

But Philip Morris has taken what it's learned from marketing success in Japan and rolled out IQOS to nearly 40 other markets, where it's seen strong growth.

(Source: PM Investor presentation)

Mind you none of these markets are seeing early Japan style growth and so it's still not clear whether or not the company will achieve its ambitious target of raising heat stick volumes (currently 7%) to over 30% by 2025 and generate about 40% of revenue from RRPs.

(Source: PM investor presentation)

On the other hand in the first nine months of 2018, the company's heat stick volumes rose 42.4% to 29.2 billion units showing that, at least for now, PM's big bet on RRPs is paying off.

But the good news is that Philip Morris is at least the global leader in heat sticks which generally have stronger brand and pricing power than e-cigs due to being marketed under its well-known brands (though this might be changing in the future).

(Source: PM investor presentation)

Those brands are the cornerstone of PM's investing thesis because the company is currently the world leader in cigarettes thanks to marketing six of the world's top 15 brands. That's why Philip Morris commands about 30% global market share (excluding China) which is the highest in the industry. What's more since its spinoff from Altria (MO) it's been the only tobacco giant to gain market share (though just 0.3%).

(Source: PM investor presentation)

One reason why PM is doing so well is the big focus on premium products, which have grown to 55% of OECD volumes in 2018. Studies show that smoker quit rates are much lower for premium brands, which also command the best pricing power allowing PM to steadily increase prices per pack to slowly grow revenue over time despite steady global volume declines.

British American's RRP efforts have been more modest with some success with the Vype e-cig brand in the UK, and the Reynolds acquisition giving it Vuse in the US. However, it's important to remember that according to Nielsen's most recent survey Juul (soon 35% owned by Altria) controls 75% of the US vaping market. Similarly, BTI's Glo heat sticks had just 4% market share in Japan in mid-2018 highlighting how the company lacks the strong first move advantage PM has gained with a stronger global IQOS rollout.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

That being said British American has rolled out vaping products in 14 countries and plans to market them aggressively to try to win market share. And given that, at least so far, lower excise taxes on vaping allow for gross margins of between 30% and 110% more than cigarettes (depending on the market), any market share gains BTI makes in vaping should significantly boost its bottom line.

But as with Philp Morris, for now, British Americans' cash cow remains combustible tobacco, where it owns some of the strongest brands in the US and the world.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Like with PM, BTI's premium brand focus has allowed it to achieve smaller volume declines over time relative to the industry.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

They also give British American strong pricing power of about 5% to 6% per year, which is more than enough to offset volume declines and results in rising cigarette revenues.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

And also like Philip Morris, the company benefits from faster growth in emerging markets (66% of volumes) especially Asia, India, and the Middle East.

As a result, management is confident that its core business, when combined with margin expansion from cost-cutting, strong deleveraging and long-term success in RRPs, can drive adjusted EPS and FCF growth in the high single digits (roughly in line with its 20-year average and similar to what Altria is guiding for).

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Now I'm personally skeptical of management fully delivering on its growth plans, especially in the US. For example, management says it plans to regain vaping leadership with Vuse but Juul is now firmly established as the king of US vaping and I expect BTI's US vaping efforts to ultimately fizzle.

And since management estimates that vaping is causing a 0.7% annual decline in its US volumes that likely will mean that British American investors have to expect slightly worse US volume declines for the foreseeable future (unless the FDA makes good on its threat to devastate e-cigs/vaping in the US with harsh regulations).

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Combined with modest growth in the company's oral tobacco product lines BTI should be able to achieve the modest 5.5% long-term adjusted EPS growth that analysts currently expect.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

That might miss management's long-term growth target, however, given that the stock is currently priced for virtually zero long-term growth British American Tobacco is likely to still generate great returns from even this level of modest growth.

Which brings me to one of the most important differences between these two companies. While Philip Morris has the stronger and more obvious long-term growth runway (and is capable of market-crushing returns), BTI offers one of the best investment return potentials of any dividend stock in America.

Total Return Potential: Winner British American IF Growth Expectations Are Met

Historically a good long-term return model (relatively accurate since 1956) has been the formula yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth. That's called the Gordon Dividend Growth Model and it's what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has used for decades (one of the world's best asset managers).

The model assumes no changes in valuation over time (they tend to cancel out due to mean reversion), but to that formula, I add a valuation adjustment factoring in valuation mean reversion over time (five to 10 years).

Company Yield Expected 5-Year Cash Flow Growth Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Philip Morris 6.1% 6.9% 13.0% 16.1% to 19.5% British American 8.1% 5.5% 13.6% 19.5% to 28.5% S&P 500 2.0% 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Multipl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Analyst Estimates, Moneychimp)

Thanks to their sky-high yields both PM and BTI are likely to deliver solid 13+% long-term total returns, even assuming their valuations never improve.

That's far better than the S&P 500's historical 9.1% CAGR total return as well as the 3% to 9% returns that most analysts/asset managers expect from the market in the coming years.

But when you factor in higher multiples (when both companies prove their businesses aren't dying) then their return potential gets much better.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

PM's average adjusted PE has been 17.1 since the spin-off. Assuming a more modest 16.5 multiple in 2023 that would result in 14.3% CAGR total returns from Philip Morris.

BTI has a 10-year average adjusted PE of 15.9 and assuming it returns to a modest 15 multiple by 2023 that results in an annualized total return of 26.6%.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

So as far as the better return potential goes BTI has Philip Morris beat by a large margin, at least over the next five years. Similarly, over the next 10-years, my valuation-adjusted total return model estimates that PM should be able to conservatively deliver 16% CAGR total returns while BTI's more undervalued shares could return close to 20%.

How do I come up with those figures? Well, that's where valuation analysis comes in.

Valuation: Winner British American BUT Both Companies Are Screaming Buys Today

Data by YCharts

Needless to say, it's been a rough year for tobacco investors, though British American shareholders have suffered worse than anyone. But that merely means that both companies are fantastic deep value opportunities for any high-yield investor comfortable with owning tobacco stocks.

Company Forward Adjusted PE 5-Year Average Forward Adjusted PE Potential Discount To Fair Value Growth Baked In Consensus Growth Expected Philip Morris 14.6 18.9 23% 3.8% 6.9% British American 8.7 16.8 48% 0.5% 5.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Both companies look very undervalued when comparing their forward adjusted PEs to their historical norms. But as you can see BTI is trading at a much lower valuation that prices in practically no growth while PM has a slightly higher (but likely still easy) hurdle to clear to justify a higher multiple.

Company TTM PE 10-Year Average PE Potential Discount To Fair Value Growth Baked In Consensus Growth Expected Philip Morris 14.8 17.1 13% 3.9% 6.9% British American 8.8 15.9 45% 0.6% 5.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

In case you don't trust forward PEs then we can look at each company's trailing earnings and here too we see that both are trading at a significant discount to their historical norms. PM's undervaluation appears slightly smaller using this approach while BTI's remains largely unchanged.

But in terms of my favorite valuation technique, and the one I use to build my return models, recommend companies to readers and drive my portfolio investment decisions, I turn to dividend yield theory or DYT.

This is the only approach that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966 (and only on blue-chips) to achieve decades of market-beating returns and with 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

You might not think that beating the market by 10% over 30 years is impressive but less than 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years.

(Source: S&P Global)

And since DYT is literally the only strategy IQT is using to deliver far better returns than Wall Street's best professionals, you can see why I'm trusting this time tested valuation model/investing strategy with my own money.

DYT just compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, because unless a company's thesis breaks, yields tend to mean revert over time to a steady level that approximates fair value. Thus this historical yield comparison can be used to estimate (with a historical margin of error of about 20%) how much valuation boost a stock will get over a specific time period.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Potential (5 To 10 Years) Philip Morris 6.1% 4.6% 26% 35% 3.1% to 6.2% British American 8.1% 4.0% 50% 100% 7.2% to 14.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Using DYT and the 5-year average yield we can see that both stocks are extremely undervalued but BTI is offering twice the discount that PM is (due to the higher risk profile). That means potentially enormous upside for both stocks that over five to 10-years should boost expected total returns (yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth) by a massive amount. For context, those valuation boosts alone are higher than the total return many analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver over the next five years.

But while I trust DYT enough to make it the cornerstone of my own investing strategy you might not (despite that impressive track record). So let's use Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow model instead.

Company Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Potential (5 To 10 Years) Philip Morris $102 27% 37% 3.2% to 6.5% British American $59 44% 77% 5.9% to 12.1%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar is famous for its 100% fundamental, long-term and conservative valuation models which typically bake in slower growth projections than most analysts (or management itself).

Yet Morningstar's fair value estimates back up DYT and agree that both PM and BTI are highly undervalued and that British American is the better buy today.

The bottom line is that both of these high-quality blue-chips are trading at huge margins of safety and both are very strong buys. But due to BTI's higher risk profile (debt and more menthol regulatory risk), it's trading at a valuation that's too good to ignore and is the far stronger buy today if you can only afford to invest in one of these companies.

Bottom Line: Philip Morris Is The Superior Tobacco Blue-Chip BUT British American Is The Better Buy Today

Don't get me wrong, I'm well aware that tobacco stocks aren't for everyone. They have a much higher risk profile than most industries and plenty of people have moral misgivings about investing in them.

But for deep value contrarian income investors who are comfortable with their business models British American Tobacco and Philip Morris are two of the best high-yield buys you can make today. Philip Morris is objectively the superior company, thanks to a stronger balance sheet, better profitability, a safer and better dividend track record, and a stronger long-term growth runway.

That being said, BTI is trading at such a ridiculously low price that I have to give it the overall win in terms of the better buy right now. Yes, investors will want to watch its debt levels closely in the coming years, and how its growth rate progresses post the EU menthol ban. But the margin of safety is now so high that buying British American right now is very unlikely to lose you money in the long-term.

Basically, I'm comfortable pounding the table about both companies which is why DVDGP owns significant positions in both, and will steadily add to them for as long as the market offers these amazing high-yield dividend growth opportunities.

I am/we are long MO, PM, BTI, BAM.