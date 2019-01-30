General Dynamics (GD) CEO Phebe Novakovic on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

General Dynamics Corporation. (NYSE:GD)

Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 30, 2019, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Rubel - Vice President of Investor Relations

Phebe Novakovic - CEO

Jason Aiken - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Ronald Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Myles Walton - UBS

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Carter Copeland - Melius Research

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Peter Arment - Baird

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research

Presentation

Good morning, and welcome to the General Dynamics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call.