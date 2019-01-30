General Dynamics (GD) CEO Phebe Novakovic on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: General Dynamics Corporation (GD)
by: SA Transcripts
General Dynamics Corporation. (NYSE:GD)
Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
January 30, 2019, 09:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Howard Rubel - Vice President of Investor Relations
Phebe Novakovic - CEO
Jason Aiken - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Conference Call Participants
David Strauss - Barclays
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Ronald Epstein - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse
Myles Walton - UBS
George Shapiro - Shapiro Research
Carter Copeland - Melius Research
Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company
Peter Arment - Baird
Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the General Dynamics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be