Oh, Ho, Ho, It's Magic: Unlocking The Dividend Power Behind W.P. Carey

I consider W.P. Carey to be a classic buy-and-hold stock because the investor can take advantage of the power of compounding and is not really concerned with short-term volatility.

Today, I want to provide readers with a textbook example of a buy-and-hold REIT that is a classic power of compounding alternative.

By utilizing the power of compounding, your portfolio amplifies the growth of your working money and maximizes the earning potential of your investments.

What's so magical about the power of compounding?

That's simple, because the magical power of compounding is one of the best-kept secrets of wealth creation. Much like a free ATM machine, this enchanted process allows you to earn income while you are sleeping well at night, and it requires just two things: the reinvestment of dividends and time.

The more time you give your investments, the more you are able to accelerate the income potential of your original investment. So, by utilizing the power of compounding, your portfolio amplifies the growth of your working money and maximizes the earning potential of your investments.

But remember, because time and reinvesting make compounding work, you must keep your hands off the principal and dividends. That's called discipline.

It's a proven way to build wealth, and it's particularly evident in retirement accounts, where principal is allowed to grow for years tax-deferred or even tax-free. Vanguard provides this example:

"Assume you begin with two separate $10,000 investments that each earn 6% a year (keep in mind this is a hypothetical example, and actual returns would likely be different and a lot less predictable). In one $10,000 investment, you withdraw your investment earnings in cash each year, and the value of your account stays steady, as you see with the flat line in the chart below. In the other investment, you don't cash out your earnings - they get reinvested. The curved line below shows the power of compounding and time. If you keep reinvesting the earnings (and again, we're assuming a steady hypothetical return of 6% each year), after 20 years, your investment will have grown by more than $20,500. And if you've got an even longer time frame - for example, if you're in your 20s and saving for retirement - after 40 years, your investment will have grown by more than $92,000."

Source: Vanguard

First, keep in mind that in order to unlock the value of a wealth-building enterprise, you must "keep your hands off the principal and dividends," and remember, to be successful, you will need these two things: the reinvestment of dividends and time.

An Intelligently Designed Net Lease Portfolio

W. P. Carey (WPC) is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs with a history of delivering steady income and growth to investors. The portfolio of high-quality, operationally-critical commercial real estate is leased on a long-term basis to creditworthy tenants primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe.

Source: WPC Website

W.P. Carey began as an innovative investment firm in 1973 and has evolved into one of the largest diversified net lease REITs. For more than 45 years, the company has demonstrated a successful track record of investing and operating through multiple economic cycles and is continuing to grow and improve the quality of the diversified portfolio, guided by the core principles of the founder Wm. Polk Carey in 1973: Investing for the Long Run and Doing Good While Doing Well®.

Source: WPC Website

In 2012, W.P. Carey converted from an MLP (W.P. Carey & Co. LLC) to a REIT (W.P. Carey, Inc.) to boost scale and to simplify tax reporting for shareholders (no longer used K-1s).

More recently, on October 31, 2018, W.P. Carey closed on the merger with CPA:17 ahead of schedule, increased the company's market cap to ~$11 billion and the enterprise value to a little over ~$17 billion, making the company one of the largest REITs.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

The driver to this transaction was both strategic and tactical, as the company's scale is enhanced so that it will operate more efficiently with the simplified business model and improved earnings mix. W.P. Carey added a high-quality diversified pool of assets (about a 7% cap rate) that fits well into the existing portfolio.

In addition, the company further strengthened its credit profile with earnings from real-estate covering a much larger percentage of interest expense and dividends, as well as having the deleveraging impact on the consolidated debt to grow assets basis.

With CPA:17 now closed, W.P. Carey owns a net lease portfolio that consists of almost 1,200 properties covering 133 million square feet leased to 304 tenants generating ABR (annual base rent) of $1.1 billion.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

As a result of the merger, W.P. Carey's top 10 concentration has come down from 31% to 24%, and the percentage of ABR coming from investment grade tenants has moved from 26% to 28%. From a geographic perspective, the company remains well diversified with 62% of ABR generated by properties across the U.S. and 35% from properties in Europe.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

The mix of property types also remains well-diversified and aligned with the pre-merger portfolio. On a pro forma basis (Q3-18), 44% of ABR came from industrial property, primarily light manufacturing, warehouse and logistics assets. Office comprises 25%, which the company expects to be reduced.

Retail assets represent 19% of ABR, the majority of which are in Europe and in sectors such as do-it-yourself and auto dealerships, which the company views as less exposed to the effect from e-commerce. On a combined basis, the exposure to U.S. retail assets represents just under 4% of total ABR.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

Powered by Cost of Capital

As referenced above, W.P. Carey closed on the CPA:17 merger in November that was an all-stock acquisition. The company issued 54 million shares, which has the impact of de-leveraging the balance sheet. The company's debt to gross assets will come down to around 45%, from just over 50% at the end of Q3-18. Net debt to EBITDA will increase from 5.7x at the end of Q3-18 to around 6x (but should decrease over time).

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

Although the proportion of secured debt to gross assets will increase from 10% to almost 20% as a result of the merger, W.P. Carey has a clear path to bring that back down by replacing mortgage debt with unsecured debt as it has done since in embarking on an unsecured debt strategy in 2014 (WPC is rated BBB by S&P).

The company continues to have access to multiple forms of capital as evidenced by the successful execution of €500 million offering of senior unsecured notes at 2.25% completed in early October 2018. On a combined basis, the company has a well-laddered debt maturity with limited exposure to interest rate volatility.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

W.P. Carey has ample liquidity with over $1 billion of capacity on its revolving credit facility. The company closed on $185 million of dispositions (through Q3-18) and continues to make progress on its full-year $300 to $500 million disposition guidance.

As a result of the earlier-than-anticipated closing of the CPA:17 merger, W.P. Carey adjusted its AFFO guidance for the full year to between $5.34 and $5.44 per share to reflect the net impact of the merger, which closed two months ahead of the initial expectations. The company said it's "on track with previous estimates for investment volume of between $700 million and $1 billion."

In late December 2018, the company announced three new investments totaling ~$119 million, including a $41M acquisition of a 550,000-square-foot distribution facility leased to Orgill in Kilgore, TX; $33M sale-leaseback of a six-property industrial portfolio with largest independent waste company in Illinois and Wisconsin; and $31M investment in distribution, warehouse and global headquarters facilities leased to Brake Parts Inc. in the Chicago area.

Oh, Ho, Ho, It's Magic

In Q3-18, W.P. Carey generated AFFO per diluted share of $1.48, up 8% compared to the prior year period, driven largely by revenue growth within the real estate segment. On a year-over-year basis, ABR was up over 5% to $714 million, reflecting the impact of net acquisitions and same-store growth. Same-store rents on a constant currency basis were 1.5% higher year over year.

On a combined company basis, 65% of the company's ABR comes from leases with rent escalators going to CPI and 31% comes from leases with fixed increases.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

It's important to point out that one key differentiator for W.P. Carey is the unique quality of its growth drivers. Approximately, 96% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses.

By crafting leases directly with its tenants, the company is able to negotiate leases directly, and this is a competitive advantage that allows the company to generate predictable rent growth. Because the company is writing the lease, it's able to tailor it to those specific circumstances, and as a result, the company is able to achieve stronger institutional quality leases with longer lease terms, better rent escalations, improved financial covenants when warranted, and greater downside protections.

On December 5, WPC reported it increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.03 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share. Although this boost was modest (.50%), it continued the track of annual dividend increases now in the 18th consecutive year.

Source: WPC Investor Presentation

This is where the magic comes into play…

W.P. Carey has a DRIP program that requires a minimum $500 investment and you can find the prospectus HERE.

Assume I had invested $10,000 into W.P. Carey exactly twenty years ago, the "total return" (consisting of re-invested dividends added to the share price value) presented in actual value today would be worth $148,692, that equates to 285.45% price appreciation.

Source: W.P. Carey website

What about the current dividend yield?

As you can see, Carey's dividend yield is 5.6%, and we find this attractive compared with the other blue-chip names such as Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Also, keep in mind, W.P. Carey's little exposure to U.S. retail, and the dividend is much more attractive when compared to industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD), now yielding 2.8%. Let's take a look at the P/AFFO multiple:

Again, W.P. Carey is attractive based on the P/FFO multiple of 13.7x, especially when comparing the valuation to Realty Income (20.8x), National Retail Properties (19.4x), and Store Capital (STOR) (17.0x).

To be perfectly clear, I consider W.P. Carey to be a classic buy-and-hold stock because the investor can take advantage of the power of compounding and is not really concerned with short-term volatility. There are just a handful of REITs that I consider to be buy-and-hold (I will prepare the complete list and include in an upcoming article), and W.P. Carey certainly fits that mold because of the highly predictable dividend growth performance.

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, GTY, STOR, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.