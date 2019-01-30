Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Boosted By Vale Problems

Back in early December, I wrote that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares were attractive in the $8.50-9.50 range and reiterated my target of $15. Due to general market pressure, shares briefly visited sub-$8 levels at the end of 2018, but quickly returned above $8 and then above $9 at the beginning of this year.

In this article, I will look at the perspectives of Cleveland-Cliffs stock ahead of the company's earnings report, which is due Feb. 8. I'll also look at the impact of the recent news from Vale (VALE), which plans to decommission all dams built by the upstream method and might take up to 40 million tons of iron ore out of the market.

Vale disaster

A Vale dam has recently collapsed, turning into a huge catastrophe with many lives lost (I wrote about it here). This is a repeat disaster, and after the Samarco dam breach in 2015, Vale decided to decommission all similar dams, stopping production of 40 million tons of iron - including (more important for Cleveland-Cliffs) 11 million tons of pellets.

While Vale's production stoppage will be mitigated by the increase of production from other Vale mines, the market is driven by sentiment. Iron prices got a significant boost, and one can expect that pellet premiums (which is what really matters for Cleveland-Cliffs) could also strengthen. That said, I view this development as more of a catalyst that directs market attention toward Cleveland-Cliffs rather than a big fundamental development for the company.

Valuation remains compelling despite decreasing estimates

Analysts have been decreasing their estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs 2019 earnings based on the correction in spot steel prices. It remains to be seen whether they are right in doing so since Cleveland-Cliffs' pricing is contract-based and the Cleveland-Cliffs' clients pricing is increasingly contract-based also (see the recent example of AK Steel (AKS)).

At current estimates, Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a less than 7 forward P/E, remaining a cheap stock even after the recent upside.

Technicals are finally supportive

Cleveland-Cliffs stock has finally broken out of the major downside channel that was seen in October-December 2018 and looks ready to continue the upside trend, supported by positive fundamentals and attractive valuation. The stock is notorious for its high volatility, and I expect it to continue for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

The Vale news triggered Cleveland-Cliffs' upside, but I believe that the real driver behind the stock's performance is its compelling valuation and attractive fundamentals. Judging by the recent performance of steel stocks like the above-mentioned AK Steel or U.S. Steel (X), the market stopped hating everything steel-related and is ready to give a second look at the steel stocks' fundamentals. I remain bullish on Cleveland-Cliffs and expect that the company will confirm its upward trajectory when it reports earnings on Feb. 8.

