Is Honeywell International A Buy?

When analyzing my portfolio at the end of 2018 one thing that I wanted to do was to increase my exposure to the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, health care and industrial sector. There's only 4 companies in my portfolio that fall in the industrial sector and they account for roughly 5% of my dividends. Honeywell (HON) is a company that I've long had my eye on but never sat down to truly analyze the company and come up with a valuation.

Honeywell's share price had declined over 22% from its October peak at $161 to less than $125 by late December. Since then the share price, as well as the market overall, has cooled down and rebounded nicely but is still roughly 12% below the October peak. The share price might continue to climb higher from here or it could easily head back lower. Whatever the case may be I wanted to be prepared with a valuation in mind for this excellent company should the markets start going haywire once again.

Dividend History

When I choose to invest my hard earned savings into a business I want that company to be run as if I owned the whole thing. That means I want to see excess cash that the business doesn't need to maintain and grow operations to be sent to me in the form of dividends or buybacks.

Image by author; data source Honeywell's investor relations. A full screen version of this chart is available here.

Honeywell has increased dividends for 8 consecutive years giving them the title of Dividend Challenger. As you can see in the chart below Honeywell's dividend growth history isn't the cleanest as it's come in fits and starts with a freeze in 2010 as well as from 2001 through 2004. However, the dividend hasn't been decreased since it was initiated back in 1985.

While dividend growth might not come every single year like clockwork the dividend has typically been raised quite rapidly. The worst 10 year dividend growth rate since 2003 came in at 4.9% which is pretty impressive considering there was 5 years of freezes incorporated into that. More recently the rolling 10 year dividend growth rates have been rising and they've been over 10% for the last 4 years.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year dividend growth rates can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1993 $0.29 1994 $0.32 11.69% 1995 $0.39 20.41% 1996 $0.45 15.38% 15.77% 1997 $0.52 15.56% 17.09% 1998 $0.60 15.38% 15.44% 15.65% 1999 $0.68 13.33% 14.75% 15.99% 2000 $0.75 10.29% 12.98% 13.97% 2001 $0.75 0.00% 7.72% 10.76% 2002 $0.75 0.00% 3.32% 7.60% 2003 $0.75 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 9.97% 2004 $0.75 0.00% 0.00% 1.98% 8.76% 2005 $0.83 10.03% 3.24% 1.93% 7.78% 2006 $0.91 9.99% 6.56% 3.89% 7.27% 2007 $1.00 10.18% 10.06% 5.92% 6.76% 2008 $1.10 10.00% 10.06% 7.96% 6.25% 2009 $1.21 10.00% 10.06% 10.04% 5.93% 2010 $1.21 0.00% 6.56% 7.96% 4.90% 2011 $1.37 13.22% 7.59% 8.58% 6.21% 2012 $1.53 11.50% 8.08% 8.84% 7.37% 2013 $1.68 9.98% 11.56% 8.84% 8.40% 2014 $1.87 11.16% 10.88% 9.07% 9.55% 2015 $2.15 14.99% 12.03% 12.16% 10.04% 2016 $2.45 14.09% 13.40% 12.33% 10.44% 2017 $2.74 11.84% 13.63% 12.40% 10.61% 2018 $3.06 11.50% 12.47% 12.70% 10.75%

Image by author; data source Honeywell's investor relations. A full screen version of this chart is available here.

Overall, Honeywell's dividend growth has been solid. However, just as, if not more, important is the safety of the dividend. Over the last 10 years and the TTM period the earnings payout ratio has averaged 52% while the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 38.4%.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

How Does Honeywell Make Money?

Honeywell is an industrial conglomerate that operates around the world. The company is separated into 4 operating segments:

Aerospace which includes products, software and services for aircraft such as engines, auxiliary power, electric power systems, engine controls, communication and navigation components as well as repair, overhaul and modification of those products and much more. Home & Building Technologies which includes video surveillance, controls and displays for heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality monitors, remote patient monitoring systems among others. Performance Materials & Technologies includes various catalysts, absorbents, high-performance materials, devices for measurement, regulation and control of gases and electricity and much more. Safety & Productivity Solutions includes personal protective equipment, gas detectors, automation equipment for warehouses, custom engineered sensors and switches and many more.

The following chart shows the revenue and operating profit by segment through the end of 3Q FY 2018 for Honeywell.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell's 3Q FY 2018 10-Q

The Aerospace segment accounts for the bulk of revenues and operating profits at 38% and 42%, respectively. Home & Building Technologies provided 23% of revenues and 20% of operating profit. Performance Materials & Technologies provided 25% of revenue and 26% of operating profit while Safety & Productivity Solutions provided 14% and 12%, respectively.

What Do The Numbers Say?

Quality companies that are built for the long run will show it out in their numbers. When analyzing an investment candidate I prefer to look at things primarily through their cash flows since it gives a cleaner view of the cash coming into and out of the business and less susceptible to manipulation.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

Over the last decade Honeywell has struggled to grow sales with total growth of 10.9%, 1.2% per year, between 2008 and 2017. The TTM period is showing a larger uptick in revenues which is encouraging.

One thing to note regarding the lackluster growth in revenues is that Honeywell has spun off 3 companies AdvanSix (ASIX) in 2016, Resideo Technologies (REZI) and Garrett Motion (GTX) in 2018. Those 3 companies are forecast to have ~$9.6 B of revenue for 2018.

Over that same period operating cash flow grew 57.4% in total or 5.2% annually while free cash flow grew 69.8% or 6.1% annually. While top line growth stalled Honeywell spent that time becoming a leaner and more efficient company.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

I consider a 10% free cash flow margin to be the threshold for a strong cash generating business. Honeywell has regularly been right around that mark, but has dipped below from time to time. The general trend is for slight improvement. Over the last decade the free cash flow margin has averaged 9.5%.

Alternatively I like use the free cash flow return on invested capital to examine the profitability of the company. The FCF ROIC is the excess cash that one could pull out of the business if you owned it outright under the current capital structure. The ROE is less important to me because a company can juice that number by increasing the debt levels of the capital structure. I've included the FCF ROIC net which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from the equity and total debt. I want to see a FCF ROIC over 10% and the higher the better.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

Honeywell has been able to maintain a greater than 10% FCF ROIC every year over the last 10 years. The average over that time has been 15.2%.

I prefer the companies I invest in to carry no debt on the balance sheet; however, I also realize that most companies will not meet that criteria and it would severely limit the opportunities that are out there. As such I look for stable and reasonable debt levels.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

Honeywell's capital structure has generally remained consistent from year to year with debt making up around 45% of the capital structure. As of the end of FY 2017 the total debt on the balance sheet could be paid off with cash on hand and just over 2 years of 2017's free cash flow. Debt levels are manageable; however, as always I'd prefer to see it lower.

To understand how Honeywell uses its free cash flow I examine a few variations on the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash used to repurchase shares.

Ideally a company will have a positive FCFaDB since that would mean there is excess cash above what is needed to grow and maintain the business and to pay shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. A positive FCFaDB would mean there is still cash available after those needs to either reduce debt or grow dividends/share repurchases in the future, all else being equal.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

As we saw earlier Honeywell has made solid improvement in free cash flow over the last decade despite stagnant growth in revenues. Since FY 2008 free cash flow has grown 69.8% in total or 6.1% annually. That positive free cash flow has allowed management to move further up the capital allocation ladder to dividends as a means to reward shareholders.

Over the last decade Honeywell has grown its FCFaD in the face of a rapidly growing dividend payment. The FCFaD has grown 34.3% in total or 3.3% annually since FY 2008.

Likewise the FCFaDB has generally been positive; although it appears that management has been a bit more aggressive with share repurchases throughout 2017 and the TTM period by spending most of the FCFaD on buybacks. Over the last decade Honeywell has generated a total of $10.19 B in positive FCFaDB which explains the $10.09 B increase in equity levels over that same period.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

Despite the cash spent on repurchases Honeywell's share count has increased from 744 M to 772 M over the last decade or 3.8% in total. However, since FY 2013 the share count has been on the decline from 797 M to 772 M which is good for a 3.1% total reduction or 0.8% annually. Thus far it seems as if the cash spent on share repurchases has been for naught as stock options and issuances for acquisitions have, for the most part, negated the reductions from repurchases.

Image by author; data sourced from Honeywell SEC filings.

The above chart shows the relationship between the total cash spent on share repurchases versus the total cash spent on dividend payments. In total over the last decade for every dollar spent on dividends an additional $0.86 was spent on buybacks. Over the last 5 years that jumps to $1.03 spent on repurchases for every dollar paid out in dividends. Given the lackluster results from Honeywell's repurchases I'd prefer to see that ratio shift more towards dividends over time.

Valuation

Honeywell the "business" looks solid with strong free cash flow generation and returns on invested capital. The debt levels are higher than I'd like; however, they have been relatively stable and appear to be no real issue at this time. The only real mark against Honeywell is the lack of effectiveness from their share repurchases. Overall it looks like Honeywell would be a solid fit for my FI Portfolio especially in light of the fact that I'd like to increase my exposure to industrial sector if the valuation makes sense.

One of the methods that I use to determine a fair value for an investment is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR entails estimating future earnings and dividends of a company, applying a valuation on those future earnings and determining whether the forecast return is greater than your minimum threshold for investment.

Analysts expect Honeywell to earn $7.88 per share for FY 2019 and to grow earnings at 9.1% per year for the next 5 years on average. I then assumed that Honeywell could manage 5.0% per year growth for the following 5 years. I've assumed that dividends will roughly grow in line with earnings with a target payout ratio of 40%.

As a starting point for the valuation of the future earnings I let history be my guide. Over the last decade Honeywell's shares have generally traded for around 20x TTM earnings with a few dips into the 10-15x range. In most "normal" market environments I would assume that Honeywell shares should trade between between a 15-25x P/E Ratio.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Honeywell could provide supposing the above assumptions are met. Returns include estimated dividend payments with a purchase of shares around $142 per share and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5 Year", and calendar year 2028, "10 Year".

Alternatively I wanted to include target purchase prices assuming both a 10% and 15% discount rate based on the various future P/E ratios. A purchase at these prices should generate ~10% and 15% annual returns, respectively, assuming the above assumptions are met.

Conclusion

Honeywell the business looks like a solid candidate to continue to rewarding shareholders. Honeywell has historically generated high free cash flow returns on invested capital and I see no reason for that to change in the future. I would prefer to see management reduce their debt levels; however, they aren't a major concern at this time and I consider it to be more of a preference than a prerequisite.

The one area of concern is the share repurchases that's seen over $10 B spent on repurchases since the end of FY 2008 while the share count has increased just under 1.0%. That's $10 B of less debt, more cash on the balance sheet, higher dividends, strategic acquisitions or new business lines each of which would have been a more productive use of shareholder capital.

At the current price around $142 I believe that Honeywell is fairly valued. Assuming a "normal" market environment returns from an investment in Honeywell are likely to be solid and in the 8-12% range assuming that growth plays out as estimated in this analysis. I'll be looking to initiate a small position in Honeywell between $138-142 with the goal being to get some exposure to a fairly valued and high quality business. The next target area for purchase would be in the $120-125 area to add another lot of shares.

I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.