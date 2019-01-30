Tesla Stock: Wake Up And Sell The Reality

Tesla's profit warning and laying off of employees will mean reduced production capabilities. This will cut into revenue and the overall valuation.

Tesla's (TSLA) stock has taken a hit and it may be that far more is to come. Investors and individuals who own the stock are devout and steadfast no matter how much you try to explain that the numbers do not add up. But, that may be changing. The reality of the inability of the company to perform as its mercurial CEO exclaims is making headlines. The company is laying off 7% of its workforce due to profit pressures. Now, meeting production quotas is going to be even more difficult with a smaller workforce. Going forward, I expect Tesla's lower production capabilities will be reflected in continuously declining revenue. And, Tesla is scheduled to release earnings on January 30th. I expect the earnings release to reflect the concerns the company has about profits. The "profit pressures" should be a resounding wake up call to some who are "dreaming" about Tesla. I have not been too kind on Tesla. Today, I will be: It's an excellent short opportunity.

Here is a current look at Tesla's stock:

While the hit to the stock price still has the stock trading in the most recent range, I believe this range will be challenged.

The Production Process

Tesla had its hands full when the company pushed 5,000 cars through its Model 3 production line in one week's time at the end of the company's second quarter. In a show of machismo, the company wanted to prove that they could produce the numbers they stated they could. While Tesla managed to produce the 5,000 cars per week, they did so at some expense of nearly every single other production process they had. Workers from these other lines manned the Model 3 line, reducing the production of the other lines.

Since then, Tesla has announced they are laying off 7% of their staff. The rationale for the layoffs are both profit pressures and production pressures. From that, analysts started to downgrade Tesla's stock. In a note to investors titled: "Waking up from the dream", one analyst at RBC Capital, Joseph Spak, summarized the idea of the mix for production to achieve profitability for low-end autos with this:

"While the strategy of fulfilling the high end to bring cost down for the low end had good intentions, we believe Tesla underestimated the cost curves and manufacturing side of the equation."

The takeaway from that is Tesla does not have the staffing to achieve on a long-term basis what they did that one week and that they are not going to be profitable with this strategy. Now that Tesla is laying off 7% of their workforce, wouldn't that make hitting their production levels even more difficult to achieve? And, if the company is seeing profit pressures at an increased production level, wouldn't the lower production levels from fewer workers pressure profits even more due to the lack of economy of scale?

Tesla has a burn rate. I outlined this in a well-read article here on Seeking Alpha regarding the fact that the company only has enough cash to sustain their operations until about July of this year. At the time, Tesla was burning through about $7k per minute of cash. The moves the company just did probably shored up finances for a longer period, but not having the internal numbers, it will be difficult to tell at this time.

The decision to fire the 3,000 workers tells me that Tesla does not believe it will achieve profitability at the rate it is going and that cash would ultimately be a major concern. Otherwise, Tesla could have raised more cash via debt or other financing means. Conversely, if they did hit profitability in the near future, they wouldn't have needed additional cash.

Tesla Stock Is Overpriced

In order for Tesla to have gotten to its valuation of what was then $325.00 per share, the automaker would need to produce 2.5-times more cars than they did in their best week. And, the valuation models would need to be extravagant to achieve those numbers.

Here are the numbers that I used for Tesla and its valuation:

625,000 Model 3 per year

24% top-line margins on $59,000 price tag

20% net margin

20-times EPS multiple

This puts the Model 3 division valuation at $35 billion. Using the same math, and keeping the current production levels the same for the other two models the company produces, those models would achieve $11 billion in valuation. That is a total of $48.5 billion for the total automaker (plus the SolarCity purchase at $2.5 billion). This is about the right price for Tesla if they produced that many cars - they cannot produce that many cars.

Start asking simple questions: with the reduced workforce, how does Tesla achieve the 625k per year output of Model 3 when the company can't even produce 250,000 per year?

Don't forget to ask the question of how you justify 20-times earnings with 20% net margins. For the record, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are both ~6.3-times EPS multiple, and their net margins are ~4.5 and ~2.5, respectively. I only see this as a bar that would call into question the multiples on Tesla.

The valuation that I put together was an absurd, best-case scenario for Tesla based on beyond-full capacity production. That meant that Tesla had to produce 12,500 Model 3 cars per week plus the other lines running at their full potential to get to the valuations that were what I believed to be wildly over-optimistic. That was the only way that the math would add up for the valuations.

When you look at the numbers on Tesla, you realize it is a dream. And, the alarm is starting to go off; it's time to wake up. For me, Tesla is not a $45 billion company. I would put the company's valuation at $4.5 billion total. That puts the stock at ~$30.00; 1/10 of the current price. And, I think I might be generous with that price target.

Profit Pressures

The news announcement of the layoffs is what is now resounding to me. Tesla made the news announcement on Friday, January 19th. 11 days later, with the financial data in hand that likely compelled them to lay off 3,000 workers, the data will be released to the general public. Profits are a concern. I am expecting the news to be more than dire. The news may be the alarm going off in the morning waking people up from the dream.

But, The Stock Simply Does Not Go Down

It is near futile to simply short Tesla's stock; the devotees keep pushing the stock back upwards. But, this time might be different. Previously, when shorts pushed the stock lower, the borrowing costs made it so that those individuals would get back out of their short positions only to push the stock right back upwards.

Analysts are cutting their ratings, though. And, this may have a snowball effect. It may be that investors are going to cut their losses and individuals start selling, adding up to a bigger move lower. Still, when you look at the chart above, the moves are dismissible; the stock was just at these relative prices very recently. The devotees will dismiss this readily as just more noise. For me, this may be the beginning catalyst I have been waiting for. But, I am pragmatic that perhaps the "noise" is nothing more than more noise; I have already started to position myself with a trade that will profit from moves upwards and downwards, and an eventual bigger move all the way down.

How I will Trade This

I am an options trader. I rarely take on a plain vanilla position. The sophistication that options provide enables me to keep my risk down and my positions are more often than not profitable. But, I give up a lot of profit potential because of this strategy. However, with a big enough move in Tesla, that may not be the case.

I am going "short" Tesla via options with a delta-neutral trade. I will be long the underlying stock and long put options and I will have a 1:2 ratio, respectively. This may be the most optimal strategy. The fact is that Tesla's stock is stubborn. Also, I never believe that the very moment I place a trade is the very moment a stock will move the direction I believe it to move; I am pragmatic.

It is my belief that Tesla will eventually hit levels far lower than they are today. I don't have a specific time frame in mind since the stock has been so stubborn. But, with the slashing of ratings by analysts, the move lower may commence very shortly. It will only take one big player to take profits and then that triggers others to do the same. Then, Tesla's stock will be far less irrational and more in line with reality. Then, those dreamers will wake up to a nightmare.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.