Amarin: A Rebuttal To Omega-3 Fans

Motorhead estimates see $7.1bn in 2022 sales and $9.6 in EPS. Assuming a 50% discount to Big Pharma's average 2022 PER of 11x, Amarin could be worth over $50 and an accretive acquisition for Big CVD firms.

Amarin is likely one of the most closely watched take-over targets in pharma world this year. Even on 2022 consensus estimates, the PER of 8.8x is below Big Pharma's 11x.

There were some debatable points made regarding omega-3 supplements posing competition for Vascepa, the REDUCE-IT trial having questionable outcomes, etc. I try to address these assertions from a bullish standpoint.

This astounding prediction comes just after Amarin's REDUCE-IT trial was deemed "best cardiovascular news of 2018" by the New England Journal of Medicine and the American College of Cardiology.

Bhavneesh Sharma recently wrote a quite bearish report on Amarin (AMRN), where he predicted the stock would go from around $17 currently, to $5 over the next two years. Seeking Alpha is a great platform for investors because various contributors of varying backgrounds can present different views on closely watched stocks.

In this report, I attempt to do the following:

Present a different view on issues like the REDUCE-IT trial outcomes, the threat from omega-3 supplements, sales growth, and Amarin's relations with the Street. The first section below includes eight quotes from Mr. Sharma's report, which could be considered debatable from a bull-and-bear's standpoint. Highlight the huge potential growth in demand for Vascepa, not only in the US, but likely more so in larger markets like China and Europe. With 10 years until patent expiry, Amarin could take Vascepa's peak sales to over $10bn, given higher CV mortality rates in China and Europe. I'm estimating that $7bn in sales is possible within around four to five years. Hence my $50 minimum price target. Discuss why $50/share would be a reasonable price for Big Pharma to pay for Amarin and why it would be an accretive acquisition. If one waits until year-end, when Amarin is expected to get FDA approval for an expanded label, the acquisition price could rise by billions at least. There's not much time.

Vascepa has not shown a reduction in all-cause mortality in the REDUCE-IT trial like statins."

Because Vascepa is an "on-top-of-statin" therapy, why should this be an issue? I'm not a medical expert, but I thought that one takes Lipitor to cover things like "all-cause mortality", after which Vascepa comes in and reduces the risk of things like cardiovascular (CV) death by another 20%.

In the REDUCE-IT trial, Vascepa managed to achieve a reduction in cardiovascular death by a narrow margin, p-value of just 0.03"

Mr. Sharma says in his report that the p-value threshold of under 0.05 "shows fairly weak evidence" and some experts "doubt that such weak results are reproducible." This is an interesting point. But a 0.3 p-value for CV deaths for Vascepa is actually better than Lipitor's 0.4 p-value for CV deaths during the 2003 ASCOT-LLA trial (here). Besides, I think doctors will still be excited about the other robust outcomes (which are supported by lower p-values) and Vascepa's overall affordability and low NNT.

Figure-1: Key Statistics for Vascepa, Lipitor, and Lovaza Source: Amarin, NEJM, AAC, and JAMA Cardiology

Amarin bulls argue that Lovaza has been able to gain $1 billion in peak sales even without showing cardiovascular benefit. Let us assume that Vascepa can exceed Lovaza's sales and reach $1.5 billion in peak sales.

While it took a while to find, due to Lovaza (Omacor) being sold in different regions by multiple companies, I did find this article (here) that pegged peak Lovaza (Omacor) sales at $1.4bn. But given relatively weak efficacy and risks of Lovaza, why would you use it as a benchmark to value Amarin (see figure-1)? Shouldn't we be giving Amarin many multiples more than Lovaza's peak sales of $1.4bn in 2011?

Vascepa has been in the U.S. market since 2013 to treat increased triglycerides with marginal sales. Sales have been unimpressive."

It is difficult to believe that someone could say that Vascepa sales are "unimpressive". Since 2013, Amarin's revenues have gone from $26m to around $226m last year, which amounts to a 756% increase in sales or a 5-year compounded annual growth rate of 53.7% - all organically. In its fifth year on the market, Vascepa growth rate is more than 22x larger than Mochida Pharma's (4534 JP) Epadel was at its fifth year (see Figure-3).

Since the REDUCE-IT top-line results were announced last September, total weekly prescriptions through January 18th have risen by 25.3% and new prescriptions have risen by 38.5% (see Figure-2). In the first 3 weeks of this year, despite a conference that Amarin's sales reps had to attend last week, total prescriptions have risen by 38.8% YoY, with new prescriptions up 50.0% YoY, according to IMS Health.

Figure-2: Weekly Prescriptions of Vascepa (October 2016 to January 2019)

Source: IMS Health

Figure-3: Vascepa's First 5 Years of Growth is Higher Than Epadel's First 5 Years of Growth (Index: Year 1 = 100)

Source: Amarin and Mochida Pharmaceutical; Note: Amarin Y1 = 2013; Mochida Y1 = 1990

Massive capital will be required to commercialize the drug with the company's plans to approach each cardiologist at least 6-7 times to change their prescribing habit."

Amarin is fully capitalized after their last $200m equity raise last November. Net cash is currently $249m and, as of Q4, they've already contacted 20,000 of the 50,000 doctors who write 50% of US CVD prescriptions. The rest will be contacted from the current quarter with the help of 250 new sales reps (167% increase in marketing headcount).

Based on last year's sales force of 150 at Amarin, the company generated around 1.44m prescriptions, or 9,600 prescriptions per sales representative. Amarin is starting 2019 with 400 sales reps, and while it may take some time for the new hires to get up to speed, if they all generate the same amount of prescriptions - i.e. 9,600 scrips per sales rep - this should amount to near-term revenues of $599m (Amarin's 2019 guidance is for $350m in revenues). The incremental revenues from higher prescriptions more than cover the estimated $250,000 in annual cost per sales rep.

It should also be noted that, when Amarin says that it might take "5 to 7 times" of contacting a doctor before they start prescribing Vascepa, the statement clearly adds that "this is based on data from promotion of other products by other companies". Most "other companies" surely don't have a product like Vascepa, backed up by robust clinical trial data. Once revenues go above $400m, I estimate Amarin generates GAAP profits and free cash flow (this assumes higher COGS due to EPA inventory build in 2019 and a 58% SG&A/sales ratio, mostly for marketing).

Vascepa has high cost of $300/month. Cheaper OTC alternatives are available like krill oil."

According to Amarin (here on slide 14), most patients on commercial insurance can buy Vascepa for $3/month on average with a co-pay card. And Vascepa is fairly well covered by various plans (see this list here).

The most common complaint I've heard about any kind of supplement is that you don't know what you're really swallowing, as dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA. That leads to studies like this, which show that 70% of fish- and krill-based supplements reviewed did not contain the correct doses of EPA or DHA stated on their labels. Many had harmful toxins as well.

Then, there's the growing stream of evidence that omega-3 supplements simply don't help patients with serious cardiovascular risks. Two prestigious studies released last year, one from JAMA (here) and one from Cochrane (here), came essentially to the same conclusion: omega-3 mixtures don't have any cardiovascular benefit.

Interestingly enough, Amarin filed a lawsuit last October against two omega-3 supplement makers (Omax Health and Coromega Company). Amarin claimed that both companies were using its REDUCE-IT trial results to pump their own omega-3 products as being able to "lower cardiovascular risks".

The strong efficacy of Vascepa (and its precursor, Epadel, which is sold only in Japan, but has a nearly 29-year track record) lies in the EPA refinement process. In our talks with Mochida Pharmaceutical, the developer of Epadel, we were told that its EPA supplier, Nippon Suisan (1332 JP), handles roughly 80% of the production process. Nippon Suisan, a fish wholesaler and co-developer of Epadel, catches its own anchovies in Chile (higher-grade EPA) and refines it into high purity EPA back in Japan. Mochida simply puts the compound into the capsules and then packages the final product.

The older generation of OTC omega-3 fatty acids had a lower dose of EPA (the active ingredient in Vascepa, though Amarin claims it is a new chemical entity and managed to get a patent for it)."

Actually, Vascepa now has over 60 patents. John Thero recently told Citi's Joel Beatty about Amarin's IP advantage versus rivals (here).

In conclusion, a long case in Amarin has red flags written all over it, heavy insider selling, pumping by the same investment bank that helped it to raise capital..."

The $18m sale of stock by Amarin's Legal Counsel last week was an eye-popping event. Maybe he has large debts? But CEO John Thero is still filled to the gills (forgive me) with Amarin stocks and options, as are other insiders. One should also consider that many insiders have worked hard and waited for over 5 years for their big payday. What's wrong with renovating your apartment or buying a new house? The stock did go up more than six times.

Regarding the investment bankers who help Amarin with equity financing, I have two thoughts:

Both Jefferies and Cantor Fitzgerald have very conservative peak sales estimates of around $5bn for Vascepa. Given the patient population data I've gathered below, that's how much the US alone could yield at peak. I hardly see these analysts as "pumping" the stock with such low numbers. If the investment banking relationships between Amarin and its underwriters seen as a "red flag", then aren't all listed companies dodgy as well?

The US and Overseas Growth Opportunities for Vascepa

In the US, the AHA estimates 84m - or 26% of the population in 2016 - was suffering from CVD, and the cost of treatment would double to $1.1 trillion by 2035. What is interesting is that the US appears to be healthier than other major regions in terms of CV mortality rates.

Based on Figure-4, it is clear that, while the US might be the best market for Vascepa in terms of pricing, the "volume" plays are clearly in China and Europe (see Figure-5 for more detailed numbers).

Figure-4: Cardiovascular Deaths as a % of All Deaths by Country

Source: AHA, World Heart Federation, Eurostat, Nature, Statcan, & ACC

2022 Sales Should Reach $7.09bn With Europe as a Large Contributor

Motorhead's 2022 sales estimates are based on the following assumptions and set up on Table-5:

Vascepa Price is Highest in the US: Amarin's shipment price/prescription (revenues divided by Vascepa prescriptions) in the US was $150 in 2017 and this is my base case. Overseas regions have mostly socialized medical systems, so I assume a 33% lower shipment price of $99/prescription. US Grows First, But Europe Close Behind: I assume that penetration of the US patient population reaches 30% by 2022 due to focused marketing there and the need for Vascepa. Europe slightly lags due to a later launch of Vascepa, although a favorable sNDA approval in the US could lead to "fast-track" treatment in Europe. A partnership in Europe is still a possibility, but I get the impression CEO John Thero is waiting to negotiate with more leverage after Vascepa label expansion has been achieved. Estimates for US Patient Population May Be Conservative: Note that the patient population data below for the US only adds up to 51m people, as I'm going by AHA and ASA data. Amarin says that their addressable market is patients with triglyceride levels of 150 mg/dL and above. This group is estimated to be between 50m and 70m, so my numbers might be conservative. The AHA pegs total CVD patient population in the US at 84m. China Filing Already in Motion: Amarin is already working with a local partner called Eddingpharm to be the first player with EPA there. Clinical trial enrollment for Vascepa has already started. It's difficult to say how long approval will take, but given that China has the highest CVD mortality rate among major countries, one would assume a speedier than normal process. The WHO estimates that CVD events in China should grow by 50% between 2010 and 2030. Middle East Already Received Approval for Vascepa: The Middle East (UAE and Lebanon only for now) already received approval to market Vascepa last year. Amarin's partner in the region also covers North Africa, so, while small at the moment, the Middle East could grow as a region too. Given a higher CVD mortality rate in the UAE and Lebanon, we expect penetration to reach 30% by 2022, with the start of sales sometime in 2019. Pre-Diabetic Penetration Assumption at 5%: This might be overly bullish, as the population of pre-diabetics is high in most countries. Because of Vascepa's low price, I'm assuming that there should be at least 5% of pre-diabetics using Vascepa for preventative purposes after the product is thoroughly marketed.

Figure-5: Amarin 2022 Revenue Estimates Based By Patient Population

Source: Amarin, AHA, ASA, European Heart Network, IDF Diabetes Atlas, EM Consulte, WHO, Eurostat, Nature, Statcan, & ACC; *Note: Middle East includes only the UAE & Lebanon

On $7.09bn in Sales, 2022 EPS Would Be $9.6 and the PER at 1.7x

Gross Margin Should Be At Least 78.5%: The assumption for gross margin in 2022 is at a conservative 78.5%, or $5.7bn in gross profit. Even at a much smaller sales base of $226m in 2018, the gross margin was already at around 76%. I was told by Amarin that gross margin could go up to 80% once economies of scale are achieved. Currently, Amarin uses 3 fish-oil EPA suppliers, but once sales go over $1bn, they'll be tapped out of supply.

Why Gross Margin Could Hit 80%: Once this happens, I imagine - but have not confirmed - that Amarin brings in Nippon Suisan (Mochida Pharma's EPA supplier), which has a 420 ton/year factory waiting to launch. Nippon Suisan is a fish wholesaler, so is highly cost-competitive when it comes to EPA production. If Nippon Suisan does come into the fold, it could lead to lower prices across the board in Amarin's supply base (the existing 3 suppliers don't catch their own fish).

SG&A Should Be 31% of Sales, but Could be Less: In terms of SG&A, I see Amarin driving a very low R&D budget and most likely focusing only on Vascepa. The last of the heavy lifting for R&D will be the preparations for the Vascepa sNDA filing during the 1H of 2019. John Thero had previously said that, once this is accomplished, R&D spending would be shifted to marketing, which makes sense.

For SG&A in 2022, I simply use the consensus SG&A/sales ratio (excluding R&D) among Big Pharma firms in the CVD space, which comes to 31%, or $2.25bn. This may also be conservative, as even with R&D stripped out, $7.09bn in sales would require around 4,500 sales reps (assuming prescriptions per sales rep only grows by 10% from 2018 levels). Assuming each sales rep is paid $250,000 all-in on average, this would make the marketing force payroll only $1.12bn, or roughly half of my current SG&A estimate of $2.25bn.

With these operating expenditure assumptions, Amarin's operating profit in 2022 should amount to $3.4bn, which would yield a higher-than-average margin of 47.5% and a GAAP net profit of $3.09bn (the corporate tax rate in Dublin is only 12.5%), or an EPS of $9.6. These estimates also yield a net cash balance of $3.5bn, which would make for an enterprise value (EV) of only $1.85bn at Amarin's current market cap.

Consensus estimates are looking for 2022 revenues of $1.2bn and EPS of $1.87, which is only a 9x PER versus Big Pharma's average of 11x. My numbers would put Amarin at a fully-diluted (29m pref shares converted) PER of 1.9x and an EV/EBITDA of 0.6x. Assuming a 2022 PER that's half of Big Pharma's 11x, Amarin's market cap would come to $17.6bn, but the enterprise value (subtracting net cash of $3.5bn), or the true price tag, would be $14bn.

All Eyes on sNDA: Vascepa's Addressable Market Could Climb by 10x to 18x

If Vascepa's label is expanded to include patients with "high" triglyceride (TG) levels of 200 mg/dL or more, its addressable market immediately goes up ten-fold from the current 4m patients (with "severe" TG levels of over 500 mg/dL) to 40m patients. If label expansion allows Vascepa to be prescribed to patients with "elevated" TG levels of 150 mg/dL or more, then the patient population jumps by nearly 18x to 70m (more detail here).

A favorable FDA ruling on Vascepa labeling would also likely lead to "fast-track" treatment by health care authorities in other countries like Europe, Canada, etc. This is why the market is rife with speculation about whether Big Pharma will swoop in now or wait until late 2019 to find out what the FDA-approved label looks like. To any potential buyer, there is also the possibility that the FDA fast-tracks the sNDA approval, especially in light of the strong clinical trial data behind Vascepa.

Normally, it takes the FDA 10 months to decide on an sNDA filing, but there have been cases decided as soon as 5 to 6 months after filing. Amarin says that they intend to file with the FDA by March-end. Amarin will most certainly issue a press release after they've filed. The pressure only builds on any Big Pharma interested in Vascepa thereafter.

I have no doubt that Amarin could grow on its own, without the marketing force of a Big Pharma team, although the pace of expansion would be slower while CVD is growing globally. This is why I'm pretty sure that no one at Amarin is exactly ignoring the ticking clock on their patents, which expire in 2030 but allow Teva to enter the US market by 2029.

Why Big Pharma Might Be Compelled to Buy Now Rather Than After Label Expansion

Favorable labeling terms by the FDA would cause a lot of excitement over Amarin's stock again and most likely push the share price decidedly over the $23 peak it reached last November. A price of $24 would give Amarin a fully-diluted market cap of $8.4bn, but stripping out my estimates of $3.5bn in net cash by 2022, the true price tag would be $4.95bn. Buying Amarin at current levels versus after a rally to $24 on sNDA success could save the buyer $2bn.

But there's more than just Amarin's price tag to consider. New drug development is said to cost anywhere between $650m and $2.7bn, depending on how you crunch the numbers (Forbes ran a good story on this topic). But what is worse than the high costs of new drug development are the average 10 years required for clinical trials and the 10% success rate of getting FDA approval. This is also a big factor that Big Pharma must weigh when looking at the prospects of adding Vascepa to their portfolio.

Recent Speculation Over Potential Suitors

Figure-6 lists up some of the companies often mentioned in the media as potential Amarin "suitors". I've lined them up according to how much Amarin's EV at my $50 target price would be as a percentage of their shareholders' equity. As can be seen, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) would see the least impact to their balance sheet with a $14bn purchase of Amarin. Pfizer could easily reinvigorate its statin team with Vascepa in its fold, and the sales reps there would certainly have a good client list to use in selling Vascepa.

However, there is also speculation that Novo Nordisk (NVO) could use something like Vascepa to complement their diabetes product portfolio and perk up its overall pipeline. While a $14bn price tag for Amarin would be nearly 2x Novo's equity, it's actually only 12% of their market cap, meaning ample room for equity-based financing.

Given my assumption $7.1bn in revenues and $3.4bn in operating profit by 2022, Amarin would be an accretive acquisition for Novo: Fully diluted PER would only be 5.7x versus Novo's 2022 PER of 12.8x, and Amarin's operating margin of 48% is higher than the Street's view of 44% for Novo.

Figure-6: Amarin's Enterprise Value at $50/Share Vs Major CVD Firms' Market Cap and Equity

Source: Bloomberg

Why a $50 Price Target for Amarin

Peak sales of Vascepa could likely top $11bn before patent expiry in 2030. The math, by region, is as follows (refer to Figure-5 for more detail on CVD patient population by region):

US market penetration reaches 40% by 2030 --> 40% of 51m patients x $150/scrip = $3.1bn Europe's market penetration reaches 35% by 2030 --> 35% of 98m patients x $99/scrip = $3.4bn China's market penetration reaches 20% by 2030 --> 20% of 230m patients x $99/scrip = $4.6bn

The total of just the 3 regions above yields peak sales of $11.1bn for Vascepa by 2030. Plugging this into my earnings model (refer to the section under Figure-5 for cost assumptions), I get $5.28bn in operating profit and $4.7bn in net profit (fully diluted EPS of $13.3). This all yields a PER of 1.3x (2023 Big Pharma average is 10x) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 0.2x (2023 Big Pharma average is 9x). Assuming a valuation discount of 50% for Amarin versus Big Pharma (BP) - this is fair in light of Amarin having only one product - one gets the following parameters:

Amarin's price target at 50% of BP's 2023 PER of 10x = $66.50 Amarin's price target at 50% of BP's 2023 EV/EBITDA of 9x = $85.30

By both valuation metrics, Amarin comes out valued at over $50/share, based on peak sales of $11bn by 2030. My target price of $50 is simply based on my 2022 earnings assumptions, which also assume a 50% discount to Big Pharma valuations.

Conclusions

Vascepa is on its way to becoming a blockbuster drug. The REDUCE-IT trial data is the strongest seen since Lipitor in the CVD space.

This has led to some prestigious backing: both the New England Journal of Medicine and the American College of Cardiology have praised the REDUCE-IT trial's success.

FDA approval of label expansion later this year will be the rocket launch of Vascepa to a wider market in the US and quicker acceptance overseas.

Big Pharma has been eyeing all of the above. Any interested party must choose whether to buy Amarin before or after FDA approval. Waiting could lead to a higher price tag if Amarin shares rally on FDA approval.

With potential peak sales of over $11bn by 2030, the shares could be valued in a range of $66.50 and $85.30 based on a 50% discount to Big Pharma valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.