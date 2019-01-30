Apple Reveals A Worrying Trend

Over the next few quarters, we could see further fall in this metric as the management tries to stabilize iPhone unit sales.

I mentioned in my last article that Apple could see operating margin decline of more than 150 basis points in this earnings.

Apple's (AAPL) recent earnings show a negative trend which can hurt the long-term momentum of the company. In my last article, I mentioned that Apple could show a decline in operating margin of over 150 basis points because of the massive discounts given by the company. The operating margin, OPM, results shown in this earnings is worse than what was estimated by me. A decline from 29.76% in the year-ago quarter to 27.69%, or 207 basis points, is quite substantial for Apple because of the significance of the holiday quarter in the overall fiscal year.

In the July-September quarter, Apple had been able to break a trend of declining OPM. However, this was possible only because of the release of pricier iPhone Xs compared to iPhone 8 in the previous cycle. Prior to that quarter, Apple had shown OPM decline for eleven straight quarters. Tim Cook has mentioned in the recent call that the company could become more aggressive in terms of discounts in international regions to promote the products. This can lead to further erosion of margins. Investors should look at this worrying trend for Apple before making long-term commitment.

Worse than forecasted

Apple's pricing power is the main reason why investors and analysts are bullish about the long-term prospect of the stock. However, in the recent quarter, Apple reported a major decline in margins. The biggest issue is that Apple's holiday quarter has the highest sales and margin among all the quarters. In the last fiscal year, the holiday quarter sales were $88.29 billion compared to $265 billion for the entire year. This is over 33% of the sales.

Hence, a big fall in the current quarter can signal a rapidly falling margin in the remaining fiscal year.

Fig: Fall in operating margin. Source: Apple Filings

Fig: YOY operating margin decline shown by Apple. Source: Apple Filings, YCharts

Dec. 2014: 32.50%, Dec. 2015: 31.86%, Dec. 2016: 29.81%, Dec. 2017: 29.76%, Dec. 2018: 27.69%, Cumulative decline: (481 bps)

March 2015: 31.51%, March 2016: 27.67%, March 2017: 26.65%, March 2018: 26.00%, Cumulative decline: (551 bps)

June 2015: 28.39%, June 2016: 23.86%, June 2017: 23.71%, June 2018: 23.68%, Cumulative decline: (471 bps)

Sep. 2015: 28.39%, Sep. 2016: 25.10%, Sep. 2017: 24.95%, Sep. 2018: 25.62%, Cumulative decline: (277 bps)

There had been an uptick in OPM in the July-September quarter, primarily because of the release date of higher priced and better margin iPhone Xs compared to lower priced iPhone 8 model in 2017 cycle.

We can see from the above chart and the figures mentioned that in the January-September period of 2018, the OPM was an average of 25.1% compared to 29.76% for holiday quarter of 2017. The OPM fall in the recent quarter was 207 basis points. If there is a similar decline in the remaining three quarters, the average OPM for the year could easily fall below 24%. Currently, the trailing-twelve-month OPM stands at 26.69%.

Future margin prospects

In the recent earnings call, Tim Cook mentioned about the possibility of giving greater discounts in international regions to cover the foreign exchange headwinds.

He said (emphasis by author):

the foreign exchange issue that Luca spoke of in the call and -- made that difference or amplified that difference in international markets, in particular, the emerging markets which tended to move much more significantly versus the dollar. And so what we have done in January and in some locations and some products is essentially absorbed part or all of the foreign currency move as compared to last year and therefore get close or perhaps right on the local price from a year ago."

This means that Apple would be taking a big hit in many international markets where the currency has become weaker compared to the dollar. For example, in 2018, Indian currency declined by close to 10% compared to dollar. If Apple ends up giving 5-10% discount in this region to lift sales, it will inevitably hurt the margins. Similarly, many other international regions can cause big headwinds for Apple due to their weaker currencies. International sales accounted for 62% of the recent quarter's revenue.

Next growth phase

Apple faces two main challenges in the next few quarters. The first challenge is that many companies who have been paying huge App Store commissions are moving their payments outside the platform. Recently, Netflix (NFLX) has moved its payments outside the App Store. It should be noted that the pace at which Netflix was able to shift the payments to the independent system was quite fast. Within a few months, Netflix went from testing to complete removal of payments from App Store. It is possible that we will see other big names moving out of the App Store, especially as Apple tries to grow its own streaming business.

The second challenge is the lack of a 5G device in the next cycle. By mid-2019, we should start hearing about the arrival of new 5G smartphones from all the major OEMs. Apple has decided to delay the launch to 2020 cycle. This could make many customers delay their purchases of a newer iPhone. It would be difficult for Apple to show further ASP growth in iPhone segment in the current cycle as other competitors push for their 5G devices.

Valuation

There has been a considerable correction in the stock over the past few weeks. It is currently trading at 12-13 times the EV to FCF ratio. However, if the margin fall continues over the next few quarters, we can see further correction in the stock. Unless there is an iPhone-like product or service on the horizon, it is difficult to be strongly bullish for the stock at the current price point.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has shown another quarter of operating margin decline. Over the last thirteen quarters, OPM has declined in twelve quarters on a YoY basis. The latest OPM decline is also quite substantial at 207 basis points. A large part of this decline is because of the heavier discounts which the company had to give to promote iPhone sales. The management has indicated that they might continue to price their iPhones at a lower price in the international market to make up for the stronger dollar.

If we see a significant fall in the margins over the next few quarters, it will lead to a fall in profits and cause a further correction in the stock. I have an underperform rating for the stock at the current price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.