A lot of data continues pointing to Square (NYSE:SQ) reaching peak organic growth right when the stock peaked over $100. The problem with stock momentum derived by revenue growth is that eventually that trend reverses. The biggest mistake an investor can make is to view the downside from the peak as an opportunity rather than reviewing the fair price of the related stock.

Image Source: Square website

Too Late

My investment thesis warned on multiple occasions that the stock was insanely priced above $70 and offered limited long-term upside above $100. The problem for shareholders is that the stock got hit on January 29 due to Raymond James targeting that thesis as a reason Square will struggle in 2019. Per analyst John Davis (via Barron's):

We believe organic growth peaked in 3Q18 and growth on the all-important subs and services line will likely materially decelerate in 2Q19. If we are right on the absence of revenue upside, investors may lose patience on a margin trajectory.

The analyst placed a $56 target on the stock based on a $0.99 EPS goal for 2020. The problem for investors is that the stock ended down 10% for the day and is now down 30% from the $101 high back in September. Even with that low price target, the stock trades at nearly 57x updated EPS estimates.

One needed to act on the knowledge of peaking organic growth before the concept became widely disseminated like now. The stock trading back down to $70 looks technically broken with the analyst likely correct that the $50s are retested.

One might even be reminded that the well-respected CFO Sarah Friar announced her resignation on October 10 following the quarter where Raymond James proclaims as the peak organic growth. At the time, my suspicions were that the now ex-CFO saw a peak opportunity to exit on the highs.

Organic Growth Isn't Key

The Raymond James analyst focused on organic growth, but my view is that the market gets trapped into a total growth view. In the below chart, Square struggled around $10 following the IPO as the quarterly revenue YoY growth rates were falling. The stock surged as revenue growth surged in 2017 and 2018.

Data by YCharts

Part of this growth rate was fueled by acquisitions that just boosted revenues in Q3 by $25 million and contributed a large part to the climax peak at $100. The Weebly and Zesty acquisitions boosted Q3 growth rates by 12 percentage points in the quarter helping accelerate revenue growth to 68%.

The above chart only captures gross revenues and not the adjusted revenues so the stated growth rate is listed at 50.8%, not the actual 68%. The chart does accurately capture the important trend. As the below table shows, growth rate trends will slow meaningfully with 2019 only forecast to grow at 43%.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The above YChart already proves that the trend is what matters to investors in this growth story so don't get caught up on the fact that 43% is normally exceptional growth for a company. Remember that those deals will actually artificially inflate the revenue numbers in 2019.

The point here is that the market just isn't paying higher prices than $35 billion for a stock expected to generate only $2.25 billion in revenues this year. Stocks with decelerating revenue growth don't normally maintain highly elevated P/S multiples of 15.6x.

Shifting To Margins

During 2019, the market will start shifting towards looking at margins. Exiting the year, Square will enter a year in 2020 where the company will push towards $3 billion in adjusted revenues so the fintech will be a rather large company at that point.

An actual problem is that Square will have sizable margins in order to generate an ~$1 EPS in 2020. On 500 million shares outstanding, the company would need to generate $500 million in net income to reach that target. On $3 billion in sales that assumes a nearly 35% revenue growth rate for the year, the company would drop nearly 17% of revenues into income.

In essence, one is paying 70x '20 EPS estimates of a company already generating substantial margins. One is paying a lofty multiple for a company that can't easily double and triple margins.

Great for the company, bad for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square shareholders face further repercussions from the end of the momentum trade in this stock. The market won't like the stock above $70 on decelerating revenues in 2019 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.