It was nearly a year ago that I last looked at Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) as a potential investment, and I ultimately decided that I needed more information before deciding to add LBC to my portfolio. The main issue at the time was that LBC was lacking publicly available information as the company had only recently converted from a "Subchapter S" Corporation to a Taxable C Corporation. As you can imagine, the conversion of an S-Corp to a C-Corp complicates things, and so I wanted to see how the stock would perform while we waited for the dust to settle.

Data by YCharts

Personally, I am glad I waited for the dust to settle because LBC's share price has taken a pretty big hit over the course of 2018 and currently sits at a substantial loss when compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). As of market close on Friday, January 25th, the company trades at less than its original IPO of $10.75/share.

My original article, titled "Luther Burbank - Patiently Waiting For More Information On This Recent IPO Before Adding To My Portfolio," was published at a time when the share price was even higher ($12.61/share) and confirms that my gut was correct as an investment at the time of IPO would be showing paper losses greater than 20%.

The purpose of this article is to review LBC's financials and see whether or not adding shares to my portfolio would make sense.

Deposit Growth

Deposit growth is something that all banks are currently struggling with because they are attempting to attract deposits at the lowest possible cost. One concern I have about LBC is that they seem highly dependent on brokered deposits, which tend to come with a higher interest rate than organic deposit growth. Currently, the bulk of LBC's deposits fall in the category of time deposits, of which roughly 2/3 come due in less than one year, with the remaining third due in 1 to 3 years.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

Fortunately, my concern is alleviated by LBC's ability to continue expanding interest and fee income at a faster pace than the cost of total interest expense.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

In total, interest and fee income grew by nearly $34 million during the first three quarters of 2018, while total interest expense increased by nearly $24 million.

Net Interest Income

When looking at a bank's balance sheet, one of the most important things to look at is net interest income and interest expense. This becomes even more important when we are in a rising interest rate environment since it is important to know whether or not the net interest spread (the average yield on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities) is increasing or decreasing.

If the net interest spread is increasing, it can mean a couple of different things.

New loans are being originated at an interest rate that is higher than the interest rate being paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is decreasing at a faster rate than the interest rate associated with newly originated loans.

If the net interest spread is decreasing, it can mean a couple of different things.

New loans are being originated at an interest rate that is not higher than the increased interest rate being paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is decreasing at a slower rate than the rate associated with newly originated loans.

In our current environment, the most likely scenario we expect to see falls under a decreasing net interest spread. This is due to the fact that the cost of deposits is increasing as investors expect to receive a higher yield than they did in previous years. At the same time, financial institutions are originating loans at a higher interest rate. Banks need deposits in order to fund loans, which is why it is likely that we will see a contraction in the net interest spread because institutions like LBC will need to pay more for deposits before they can loan out the money at higher interest rates. The main risk here is that LBC needs to make sure that it is funding good loans and that they are not over-paying for those funds.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

When we compare LBC's results from Q3-2017 to Q3-2018, it looks almost exactly as I would expect.

Interest-earning assets: The yield associated with these items has increased across the board. In total, total interest-earning assets have seen a 39 basis point increase year over year.

The yield associated with these items has increased across the board. In total, total interest-earning assets have seen a 39 basis point increase year over year. Interest-bearing liabilities: With the exception of transaction accounts, interest costs associated with deposits and all other liabilities have remained the same or increased. In total, the total interest-bearing liabilities have seen a 54 basis point increase.

With the exception of transaction accounts, interest costs associated with deposits and all other liabilities have remained the same or increased. In total, the total interest-bearing liabilities have seen a 54 basis point increase. Net interest spread: the difference in the interest-earning assets yield and the interest-bearing liabilities cost is 14 basis points (this looks like 15 bps due to rounding discrepancy).

the difference in the interest-earning assets yield and the interest-bearing liabilities cost is 14 basis points (this looks like 15 bps due to rounding discrepancy). Net interest income/margin: Although the net interest spread decreased in Q3-2018 compared with Q3-2017, the net interest income actually increased, and this is because the $830 million in assets added year over year were generating a higher yield than the interest-bearing liabilities.

The contraction for net interest spread in Q3-2018 appears to be higher than average when we compare it to 2017 and 2018 YTD Totals.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

Based on the first nine months of 2018, the cost of deposits in Q3-2018 was significantly higher than the previous two quarters. Deposits make up approximately 80% of all interest-bearing liabilities in the cost of attracting those deposits increased dramatically in Q3-2018.

Personally, I expect to see the contraction in the net interest spread slow down over the next several quarters which is why I believe that the net interest spread contraction in Q3-2018 represents an outlier situation. As a result of a slowdown in economic growth, the Federal Reserve appears to be less hawkish than they were a few months ago, and they have stated that they are open to fewer rate hikes in 2019. I believe that this is a positive scenario for LBC and other banks because it reduces the chances that we will see massive contraction or expansion of the net interest spread.

Another way to examine this is by looking at the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates on LBC's earnings (net income). Readers need to understand that LBC's portfolio is currently in a "liability sensitive position," which means that an increase in interest rates is expected to generate lower net interest income. A small increase in the interest rate would have a minimal effect on LBC's net interest income, but if interest rates were to increase at a significant pace, the impact to net interest income would be devastating. In my opinion, the likelihood of an increase that exceeds an increase of 100 basis points is extremely unlikely, which means that the worst-case scenario is highly unlikely.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

This is why it is important that the Federal Reserve slows down the rate at which they are increasing prime. As long as they follow the path we expect, there should be no major hit to LBC's net interest income.

Loan Maturity

Loan maturity is not something I would normally pay much attention to because it does not take into consideration loan duration (duration expresses the number of years until a loan pays off relative to changes in interest rates). Duration can be extremely relevant especially when we consider that the majority of LBC's portfolio consists of multifamily residential and single-family residential adjustable-rate mortgages.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

Loans can be paid off early for a multitude of reasons, but the reason that would concern me the most is if interest rates rise and the adjustable-rate mortgages hit their reset date.

LBC's adjustable-rate mortgages are typically 3, 5, or 10 years reset periods and as of September 30, 2018, $3.4 billion of the floating rate loans were still at the "floor" rate. There is a real risk that if interest rates increase too quickly that LBC could see a reduction in the size of their loan portfolio due to customers refinancing with other financial institutions.

Non-Interest Income & Expense

LBC has experienced a major drop in non-interest income when we compare Q3-2018 to Q3-2017. In total, non-interest income decreased from $4.9 million in Q3-2017 down to $1 million in Q3-2018. This represents a decrease of $3.9 million, which is a total drop of -79%.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

The majority of the drop in non-interest income can be explained by a $3.7 million net gain on the sale of loans in Q3-2017. When we remove these gains, it still doesn't explain almost $300,000 of difference in non-interest income in the loans held for sale category. This is most likely due to the fact that management has chosen to retain loans but also that the margins associated with the gain on sale have not been as good in 2018 (which has been true across the board for practically all banks). Outside of this, LBC has seen a strong increase in the non-interest income categories of FHLB dividends, fee income, and other.

Non-interest expense increased by 9.5% from Q3-2017 to Q3-2018 for a total of $1.3 million.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

Some of the increased costs for LBC are expected because as the company grows, we can all understand that there will be changes to compensation and benefits, occupancy expenses, and other processing expenses. The primary increase in non-interest expense was due to marketing where expenditures increased from $.25 million in Q3-2017 to $1.23 million in Q3-2018. Although this is almost a 400% increase, it can be expected due to the fact that soliciting deposits can be a very expensive activity. This is a category I will be keeping a close eye on when Q4-2018 earnings are released.

When we consider marketing costs spread out over the first nine months of 2018, the numbers look far more reasonable (which suggests that LBC made a major push in Q3-2018 to attract new deposits).

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

When we consider the non-interest expense over the first nine months of 2018, the numbers look far more acceptable and suggest that management has been more prudent in limiting non-interest expense than Q3-2018 numbers would've suggested.

Portfolio - Internal Risk Rating

There is no doubt LBC has grown its loan portfolio substantially, which is why it is important to review management's internal risk ratings. Trying to associate a trend with risk ratings can be difficult when looking on a quarter-over-quarter basis, which is why I prefer a time period of 6 months or longer. The table used is based on a 9-month period.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

LBC's internal risk rate changes over 9 months is a pretty mixed bag of results. In order to understand the impact of the changes, it is important to understand the following:

Pass: Represents assets that "are performing according to contract and have no existing or known weaknesses deserving of management’s close attention."

Represents assets that "are performing according to contract and have no existing or known weaknesses deserving of management’s close attention." Watch: Assets with this designation are expected to have an event in the "next 90 to 120 days that will lead to a change in risk rating with the change being either favorable or unfavorable."

Assets with this designation are expected to have an event in the "next 90 to 120 days that will lead to a change in risk rating with the change being either favorable or unfavorable." Special Mention: These assets have inherent weaknesses and must be monitored closely, or it can cause rapid deterioration of repayment prospects.

These assets have inherent weaknesses and must be monitored closely, or it can cause rapid deterioration of repayment prospects. Substandard: Assets in this group have the worst characteristics including but not limited to negative loan-to-value, the customer has filed bankruptcy and has no means of being able to repay. LBC believes that there is a high likelihood that they will take a loss on loans with this designation.

With these definitions in mind, these are the main takeaways I believe readers should be aware of.

Loans that are considered to be land and construction tend to carry the most risk. LBC appears to be making limited deals in the space because the total size of the segment has dropped from $41.2 million to $16.6 million. The credit quality of the commercial real estate portfolio appears to be good, and the total loan volume has increased by 46%. The growth of this portfolio is important because commercial real estate tends to bring a higher yield. Single-family residential has grown modestly ($250 million increase), and the credit quality has improved significantly with lower loan balances in the categories of Watch, Special Mention, and Substandard. Multifamily residential improved in the Special Mention and Substandard categories but saw a major increase in the loan amounts with the designation of Watch. Over the course of nine months, the Watch designation for multifamily has increased threefold from $25.3 million to $76.3 million. While this is somewhat concerning, it's important to remember that Watch rated loans made up only 2.2% of the entire multifamily residential portfolio.

In total, assets rated anything other than Pass made up a total of $108.3 million out of the total $5.876 billion, which means that 1.84% of all loans by dollar volume are rated something other than Pass.

At the end of 2017, assets rated anything other than Pass made up a total of $79.2 million out of the total $4.998 billion, which means that approximately 1.59% of all loans by dollar volume were rated something other than Pass.

In my opinion, an increase of 25 basis points for loans with a designation other than Pass is nothing to be concerned about. When we consider LBC's major decrease in nonperforming assets, it becomes even more clear that the asset quality of their portfolios is strong.

Source: LBC Q3-2018 Earnings Report

Conclusion

Now that LBC has a publicly filed history, I would feel much more comfortable investing in shares because we have a better understanding of the company's business model. LBC's need to fund their loans with brokered deposits and FHLB deposits is the most concerning issue I have with their Q3-2018 earnings report. This is something that I will be watching closely in upcoming earnings reports to get a better understanding as to whether or not their dependence on these sources is increasing or decreasing.

Currently, LBC is paying a dividend of $.0575/quarter, and their first three quarters of 2018 had basic earnings per common share of $.61. This puts the dividend payout ratio in the first nine months of 2018 at approximately 28.3%. Using these numbers and LBC's closing price of $9.56/share, we arrive at a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Personally, I believe that LBC represents a relatively safe business that is worth investing in, but it is also true that LBC doesn't appear to have any major catalysts that would allow it to grow in a way that would make an investment worthwhile. At this point, I will have to continue keeping LBC on the sideline because I believe that investors are better off adding shares of other financial institutions. For those interested in adding financial stocks to their portfolio, I would highly suggest looking into shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Bank OZK (OZK). Not only do these banks have potential catalysts to help them grow but they also offer a dividend yield that is above their average competitor.

Data by YCharts

**LBC's dividend is at 2.40% but is not properly reflected by YCharts.

It is possible that my opinion will change if one of the following events occurs:

The share price drops below $8/share.

Interest rates stay lower for longer which would help preserve net interest income.

My clients are currently long the following stocks mentioned in this article: PacWest Bancorp and Bank OZK.