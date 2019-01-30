More Trouble Ahead For Stocks?

After a resolution of the current turbulence, several positive catalysts could potentially provide relief to stressed investors and fuel the next big leg higher of the 10-year rally.

Despite the five-week rally, the Relative Strength level of the S&P 500 index still indicates that stocks have not broken free of a dominant bearish downtrend that began last October.

Earnings fundamentals are at a critical point and the direction that develops in the next week will have a dramatic, long-term impact on prices – potentially for months to come.

A powerful five-week rally has tempted bullish investors to step into the ring. That's likely to be a bad idea at this time. Source: Unsplash.

This week’s analysis shows that both fundamental and technical data suggests that the downturn that began last October may have some unfinished business in store for us. Bullish investors may be tempted to get back into the ring by the recent 5-week rally, but that is likely to be a financially painful error.

Evidence from both fundamental and technical disciplines is suggesting that stocks are likely to reverse back in a downward direction, testing the prior lows, before (potentially) resuming their long-term uptrend.

There is a significant likelihood the direction that stock prices take and levels they reach over the next 5-7 sessions will be a critical harbinger of the long-term course of stocks over the coming months.

Fundamentals: What are S&P 500 Earnings Telling Us Now?

In last week's (Jan. 22) post, we discussed the fact that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Trend and Breadth remained bearish and provided a Breadth Summary chart showing trend direction and three individual breadth indicators as evidence.

We'll touch on an additional technical indicator later in the article, but first, we will revisit and update our S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite indicator (PBEC), one of our most effective fundamental indicators, which we explained in detail in a November 16 analysis article that introduced the PBEC Indicator to SA investors.

To summarize, the Progressive Blend Earnings Composite Indicator (PBEC) is a composite of S&P 500 As-Reported Earnings (trailing twelve months), S&P 500 Current Year Mean Earnings Estimates, and S&P 500 Next Year Mean Earnings Estimates. The algorithm used steadily increases the amount of the two estimated datasets as each quarter progresses throughout the year, and the indicator provides high-probability signals of near-coincident changes in S&P 500 index and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) prices.

Chart 1 below shows our S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite Indicator from 2000 to present (in red) using an exponential moving average (green) as a signal line to determine significant changes in earnings expansion and contraction.

Chart 1: The S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite from 2000 to present shows signals of earnings expansion and contraction (arrows).

When used with other fundamental, macroeconomic, breadth, and technical indicators to build robust composites, we can further refine these signals to create highly accurate markers of changes to price trends, avoiding risk and identifying the optimum ETF to hold at any given time. The result is a more consistent investment performance with drawdowns less than one-quarter the S&P 500 and Annualized Returns that average more than quadruple the long-term return of that index.

Chart 2 below shows the PBEC Indicator for the last ten years (2009 to present in red), and we can see how contraction and expansion of composite earnings trends were real-time signals for S&P 500 price changes. The red question mark hovering on the right side of the chart indicates the mystery surrounding today's situation, in which the earnings indicator (red) has turned sharply downward to meet the green signal line.

Chart 2: The Progressive Blend Earnings Composite for the last ten years (2009 to present) shows the correlation between blended earnings and S&P 500 stock-price trends.

At the time of our November 12, 2018 report, blended earnings had been flat for two months (August-September), followed by a sharp rise in October. It appeared at the time of that article that stock prices would return to higher levels, and right on cue, the S&P 500 briefly surged higher. However, composite earnings then plummeted downward beginning in November, and S&P 500 prices resumed a matching sharp downtrend from mid-November to early December.

Chart 3 below shows the Progressive Blend Earnings Composite Indicator for the last six months (July 27, 2018 – January 27, 2019). Here we can see with far more clarity the confusion in blended earnings that has transpired. The two lines – indicator and signal – are running nearly perfectly aligned, on top of one another, in a sideways fashion that gives no hint of what lies ahead for stock prices.

Chart 3: The PBEC for the last six months shows a convoluted trajectory that is currently overlapping in a troubling sideways pattern. Which direction next?

Since the day after Christmas, stock prices have been on a tear upward – a rally that is not matched by an increasing earnings trend. This disconnect causes us grave concern that the recent ascent of share prices may not be much more than a classic dead cat bounce.

Using the S&P 500 for Analysis

Occasionally, a client will ask why we regularly analyze various aspects of the S&P 500 in our articles. The reasons are multifaceted, but primarily it's because the most critical factor influencing individual stock prices is the trend and trend-strength of the S&P 500 index.

At any given time, about 75% of all individual stocks are moving in concert with the direction and pace of the S&P 500 index, and it's nearly impossible to predict which 25% of shares will buck the trend at any given time (because different companies are influenced differently by changes in the economic cycle).

Comprising approximately 80% of all US equity market capitalization, the S&P 500 is the 'big kahuna' of market indices. It is for this reason that we – and most other professional analysts – utilize the S&P 500 as the premier benchmark of stock performance, unless they are guiding mutual funds or investment approaches that focus on a specific size or niche of the market, such as small-cap stocks, technology, or similar.

Let's see what another indicator of the S&P 500, this time from a technical standpoint, can tell us about expectations for future stock prices...

Relative Strength's Assessment: Bearish Downtrend

The turbulence through 2018 and into the first months of 2019 have taken investors on a wild ride that shows no signs of being over soon. Those who expect a V-shaped bottom to have formed in late December that will return the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to new highs are likely to be sorely disappointed in the coming weeks. Volatility is accelerating rapidly, and this week is going to be a critical one in determining the direction of stock prices for the coming months.

Chart 4 below shows that the S&P 500 remains in a sharp, bearish downtrend between the two declining, dotted-red arrows (top window) – despite the spirited 13.5% surge over the last five weeks. Prices are currently just below the critical resistance level of 2675, which marks the top of a 50-point zone (shaded red) between the October/November lows and the highs from early-December and Friday, January 18.

Chart 4: The top window shows the S&P 500 in a rare, 'expanding wedge' downtrend, while the bottom pane shows RSI is in the bearish zone with a high of 60 (shaded red).

The pattern indicated by the dotted red lines on the right side of the top window in Chart 4 above has created a relatively rare expanding wedge pattern. These unusual patterns are indicative of growing volatility and are usually precursors to significant events. It's uncommon because volatility typically contracts as a market move it develops, a result of investors calming down as the emotions created by an event unwind, and a consensus forms around a direction and target for prices.

From a technical standpoint using the closes on a weekly chart for more accuracy, the S&P 500 retraced 50% of its decline between October 1 and late December 2018 before meeting resistance in a zone below 2675 (shaded in red on the right side of the top window). 50% is a common Fibonacci retracement level before another decline often begins, which would probably retest the December lows around 2375. If those lows get retested, it would mean investors face another -10% decline in the coming weeks before a significant rally might get underway. As mentioned previously, most of our strategies are in risk-off mode holding fixed-income ETF investments.

Piercing of prices above the 2675 level will mean that risk has mitigated a bit, and only after a new high is set all the way above 2940 (a 10% gain) will the bull market have resumed and the coast cleared for aggressive long positions. Until that happens, we consider the primary trend of the market to be downward with an accompanying risk of loss.

The lower window of Chart 4 (above) shows a little-known method of sizing up the bias of the market during periods of volatility that can leave an investor wondering which direction is likely in the near term. You can see from the lower pane that since last October, RSI has remained trapped in the region between 0 and a high around 60 – considered by analysts to be Bearish. (Note: When RSI stays in the zone between a low of 40 and 100, it signifies conditions with a Bullish bias, designated on the chart with green-shaded areas.)

Potential Catalysts

The outcome of the coming five-seven market sessions may determine stock prices for many weeks and months ahead. Many analysts believe that the recent, forceful five-week rally was nothing more than a classic dead cat bounce. As a result, they expect to see another downlink that is just as forceful as that balance, taking stocks back down to the prior lows. However, should resistance levels just above current prices be pierced, that would signify continuing positive momentum in the rally that began at Christmas.

Should a return downward be in the cards, the question is whether the December 24 threshold low around 2350 on the S&P 500 will hold as support – creating a 'W' double-bottom pattern. Alternatively, if that level gets pierced and the downturn proceeds unabated, stocks would likely be entering into a lengthy, full-blown bear-market. The outcome is likely to be influenced by the direction of earnings in the weeks ahead, as well as the resolution of several troubling macroeconomic/political issues.

So far, the 4Q-2018 earnings reports are surprisingly bullish, not the slowdown that we were warned about throughout 2018, but investors may also get spooked by the political shockwaves that could lie ahead later this year. Can surprisingly good corporate earnings overcome all the headline-generating madness emanating from Washington, DC? Will stocks resume the five-week rally that began in December?

The catalysts for a resumption of the rally could be driven by investor relief over a resolution of the following troubling concerns, some of which have been in play for more than a year:

The government shutdown has received a temporary, three-week reprieve. However, it’s out of the hands of the president and in the hands of Congress now. There’s a reasonable likelihood that both sides of the aisle will want to make a deal, which is, after all, what they did initially. Whether the president will sign it, is another question. However, don’t expect any "grand bargains" from Congress that will put the immigration issue to rest once and for all. Both parties will likely want to continue to milk immigration as a reason to demonize the other side and drive their voters to the polls.

has received a temporary, three-week reprieve. However, it’s out of the hands of the president and in the hands of Congress now. There’s a reasonable likelihood that both sides of the aisle will want to make a deal, which is, after all, what they did initially. Whether the president will sign it, is another question. However, don’t expect any "grand bargains" from Congress that will put the immigration issue to rest once and for all. Both parties will likely want to continue to milk immigration as a reason to demonize the other side and drive their voters to the polls. Cabinet-level delegations between China and the US are set to resume negotiations over a potential solution that could end the tariffs from the trade war launched by Pres. Trump in July 2017. A resolution to the standoff could trigger a massive rally in stock prices as investors celebrate their relief.

are set to resume negotiations over a potential solution that could end the tariffs from the trade war launched by Pres. Trump in July 2017. A resolution to the standoff could trigger a massive rally in stock prices as investors celebrate their relief. Despite some high-profile disappointments, fourth-quarter earnings are coming in surprisingly strong and have reached a record high of $130.18 per share for the S&P 500. If that pace holds, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the S&P 500 index, at an annualized pace of 21.77% according to multpl.com – well above the median of 12.35%.

are coming in surprisingly strong and have reached a record high of $130.18 per share for the S&P 500. If that pace holds, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the S&P 500 index, at an annualized pace of 21.77% according to multpl.com – well above the median of 12.35%. With stock prices declining, valuations have also come down to more reasonable levels, with a forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 of 15.4, returning it to the long-term average.

Summary

Despite the robust surge in the S&P 500 and the prices of most other indices since Christmas day, the indicators we have identified on this page show that the market remains in a high-risk status.

Most importantly, the long-term trend remains downward because of the 52-week low set in late December and stocks remain below their prior peaks. As another rule of thumb dictating directional bias, shares are below their 200-day moving average, and the 50-day moving average is below the 200-day moving average, making the long-term evidence favor the Bears.

Note: On Wednesday, Jan. 30, the S&P 500 index broke through to the upside the resistance level of 2675 (referred to in the article) after the Fed signaled a possible end to the recent string of rate increases.

Therefore, the short-term bias has shifted in favor of the Bulls. However, over the longer-term, how earnings unfold over the coming sessions will likely set the stage for a full-blown bear market – or a final leg higher in the decade-long bull market that began in 2009.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.