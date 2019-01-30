Hess Corporation (HES) CEO John Hess on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
January 30, 2019 10:00 A.M. ET
Company Participants
Jay Wilson - Vice President, Investor Relations
John Hess - Chief Executive Officer
Greg Hill - Chief Operating Officer
John Rielly - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs
Ryan Todd - Simmons Energy
Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers
Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Paul Cheng - Barclays
Ross Payne - Wells Fargo
Pavel Molkanov - Raymond James
John Herrlin - Societie Generale
