Summary

Mesabi Trust could see an annual distribution in 2019 of approximately $4.00, which would represent a record year for the stock.

A $4.00 distribution would represent a nearly 15% yield from the stock's current price of approximately $27.00. A price-to-yield of 10% would result in a 47% gain.

This article will examine the recent Vale dam collapse and its impact on high-quality iron ore and iron ore pellets.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which owns the Northshore mine that pays a royalty to Mesabi, was up over 15% today while Mesabi was up around 2%.

I believe the market will come to appreciate that Mesabi will benefit just as much as Cliffs, if not more, from the recent Vale production cut announcement.