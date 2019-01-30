Long Ideas | Financials  | Editors' Picks

Examining The Impact Of Vale's Dam Collapse On Mesabi Trust's 2019 Distribution

|
About: Mesabi Trust (MSB), Includes: CLF
by: James Duade
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
James Duade
Long only, value, special situations, contrarian
Summary

Mesabi Trust could see an annual distribution in 2019 of approximately $4.00, which would represent a record year for the stock.

A $4.00 distribution would represent a nearly 15% yield from the stock's current price of approximately $27.00. A price-to-yield of 10% would result in a 47% gain.

This article will examine the recent Vale dam collapse and its impact on high-quality iron ore and iron ore pellets.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which owns the Northshore mine that pays a royalty to Mesabi, was up over 15% today while Mesabi was up around 2%.

I believe the market will come to appreciate that Mesabi will benefit just as much as Cliffs, if not more, from the recent Vale production cut announcement.

Introduction

This short article will examine the impact of the horrific Vale (VALE) mine disaster on global iron ore markets, and in turn on Mesabi Trust's (MSB) 2019 annual distribution. As