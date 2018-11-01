Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is a stock that is loved by many investors (myself included). This is for a good reason: after having been part of a broader bear market in the energy sector since 2014, Enbridge's price is now considerably off all-time highs (although it has rebounded recently by 15%). This is despite the business' fundamentals increasing over this time, which has allowed them to report record results whilst still de-leveraging their operations.

When investors look to analyze their potential future returns, this reversal back to fair value is almost always taken into account. It is the crux of some very popular investing strategies, such as dividend yield theory, in which investors expect the yield to return to its mean over the long-term. Indeed, if the current 30% discount to the "fair value" does materialize in the next few years, Enbridge's stock should easily be able to outperform the market.

After reading many articles on AT&T recently, such as this one here, which mention how its stock has been flat over the last 10 years, I wondered if such an event would similarly cause Enbridge to underperform if it was to occur. Although such an event would be highly unlikely, given the superiority of their business model, it is worth taking into consideration. Just as an example, if a recession was to occur tomorrow, it would be certain to depress their share price by around 20%, and it would take at least another year to recover.

More importantly for value investors such as myself, if an investment still generates a positive return even under pessimistic conditions, it is certain to have a considerable margin of safety. This allows you to not break the one most important rule that is crucial to successful investing: don't lose money. I am now going to set the parameters that I will use in my model, which aim to find whether or not Enbridge will make me money in an uncertain market.

Projections about dividend growth: Stable cash cow or value trap?

As I have already mentioned, my projections assume that Enbridge's stock price either stays flat or grows only in line with the business' growth, so that the overall PE and yield stays the same. Due to this, most of my expected growth will come not from appreciation alone, but instead the reinvestment of dividend income.

As of the end of January 2019, Enbridge pays out a yield of $2.952 dollars a year on an annual basis. Based on the current share price of $47 dollars (note: all my figures use Canadian dollars), this translates into a yield of around 6.2%. This is quite impressive, and is the result of over 20 years of growth averaging 11% a year.

This has been accomplished due to the stable, recurring cash flows that their business provides, allowing for consistent growth in the business in all market conditions, and therefore allowing for the dividend to grow at the same rate. Looking into the future, I expect this trend will continue, with management keeping the dividend payout at approximately 65% of cash flow, as they have already forecasted would be the case.

Assuming this, I am confident that Enbridge should be able to both meet its goal of growing its dividend another 10% in 2020, and 5% then after, in line with the low end of most expectations (5-8%) The slowdown is due primarily to their business maturing, along with management streamlining the business model to focus only on low-risk investments in the future. Overall, this should allow for the dividend to be $5.03 by 2029, and 8.20 by 2039. (Calculations are shown in the spreadsheet below)

The model: How much would I have if I invested $1000 into Enbridge each year?

Now that I have established the dividend growth rate, I am now going to plug the numbers into a spreadsheet to see what my rate of return would be each year under different scenarios. For all of them, I will assume that you are willing to invest up to $1000 into Enbridge in the first year, with the max increasing by 2% each year in line with inflation. The dividend rate will also be the one that I set above, and all dividends will be automatically reinvested. Finally, the modal does not take into account that the fact that you cannot own part of a share, meaning the numbers will be slightly higher than they would be in reality.

Model 1 - flat share price.

If the share price was to remain at $47 forever, then an investor would go from owning 21 shares in 2019 to 1984 after 20 years (2039.) They would similarly go from receiving an annual payment of $62, to just over $16280. In this time they would have invested $25780, but in return would now be holding shares worth $93250. This is an increase of 260% and means you would have grown your money at an average compound rate of 6.3%.

For what I believe to be a fairly pessimistic scenario, in which I am expecting only dividend growth (which is the low end of current expectations), I believe this is a decent "worst case" return, which would return a significant amount more than the 20-year treasury at current prices. (Also, if you only take into account the original 1000, the total compound rate is closer to 10%, however, due to it averaging it out the cash increases, this is minimized).

Model 2 - constant yield.

The biggest flaw in the scenario above is that it would result in a dividend yield of well over 25% by 2039, which is completely unrealistic. To combat that, this model assumes that the share price rises alongside dividend increases, resulting in the yield staying constant throughout the 20 year period.

If this was the case, an investor would go from owning 21 shares today to 656 shares in 2039. Although these shares are worth far more than in the previous scenario, the sheer amount less means these are only worth $85730. Furthermore, the total amount of income you would be receiving from dividends would be far less, at only around $5400. In total, the rate of return averaged out across all of the shares is 6.1% - less than in the previous example.

But there is a catch - despite the above scenario looking far worse, underneath the surface, it presents a better opportunity for an investor. The reason for the underperformance is simple: the share price increases faster than the rate that the investor invests into the company. This means that every year, the amount that the investor could buy barely increased (due to the dividend reinvestment), meaning that the effects of compounding were not able to take place. The picture therefore substantially changes when you look only at the original 1000:

As can be seen, the compound rate in this example stays at around 11% throughout. This is what should be expected, due to the yield staying flat at 6.2% and the investment growing at 5% each year. Therefore, in this example, an investor would be certain to beat the market, and achieve double-digit returns.

What the example given above shows is how crucial the effects of compounding is for investing, and how time in the market one of the most crucial factors in an investment's success. It also highlights how price appreciation shouldn't be your focus when it comes to achieving high returns in an investment, but instead ensuring that you try to achieve as low of a cost average as possible and that the bulk of your money is invested at the lows, instead of near the peak.

Conclusion

Due to it being such a great income stock, investors in Enbridge should be able to outperform regardless of share-price movement due to the effects of compound interest. Although I have only shown two very basic possibilities above, I hope they illustrate how investors shouldn't worry about share price movement, but instead focusing on the yield and buying when it is high. Over the very long-term, the price should reflect the fundamental value of the company which is why any time of little share price growth should be treated as a blessing and a time to load up on shares while they are cheap.