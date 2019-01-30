Travelers' Q4 2018 Earnings Review

Summary

Travelers' quarterly and yearly net income rose by 13% and 23%, respectively.

Overall underwriting income was higher than last year, thanks to the specialty insurance segment. The personal and commercial lines, however, continue to report a combined loss.

Investment performance did well, also contributing significantly to overall earnings growth.

Last but not least, as is normally its plan, Travelers redistributed significant amounts of its capital surplus to shareholders via stock buybacks and its dividend.

Despite some improvements and ongoing shareholder-friendly actions, I would not buy Travelers' stock at more than 1.2 times book value.